Winn-Dixie on Nine Mile Road closes, but will reopen as an Aldi

The Winn-Dixie in Nine Mile Plaza has closed down for renovations in order to convert the store into an Aldi .

Customers will not be able to enter the store, located at 312 E. Nine Mile Road, but they are selling their remaining inventory through an online public auction. Staff will bring your products out to the parking lot for you after your purchase.

The Germany-based supermarket chain Aldi acquired Winn-Dixie’s parent company , Southeastern Grocers, in March and announced a five-year, $9 billion national expansion plan.

An Aldi spokesperson confirmed that the company doesn’t plan to convert every Winn-Dixie store, but a “significant amount” will be reformatted like the Nine Mile Road location. However, they did not share any potential conversion plans for the remaining Winn-Dixie stores in the area.

The company expects to convert about 50 of its new stores by the end of the year, with most reopening in 2025.

“While this store is temporarily closed, we continue to proudly serve the residents of Pensacola at our other area stores,” said ALDI’s spokesperson by email. “We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them soon as a new ALDI.”

Almost 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi were included in Aldi’s acquisition of Southeastern Grocers. Nearly 300 of those stores are located in Florida where the Winn-Dixie chain is based.

Aldi has started this process in other Florida cities as well including Jacksonville, Tampa and Deltona among others.

The employees at Nine Mile Plaza’s Winn-Dixie will have the first opportunity to apply to newly-converted Aldi stores, according to Aldi.

“ALDI is committed to doing its best to minimize the impact and provide support and opportunities to associates at converting stores, including the option to remain with Winn-Dixie and transfer to a neighboring store,” AIdi’s spokesperson in an email.

Aldi plans to add 800 stores nationwide over the next five years as part of their expansion plan.

330 stores are planned across the Northeast and Midwest. Aldi also will add stores in the West, particularly in Southern California and Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Stores that aren’t converted into an Aldi will continue to operate under the Winn-Dixie brand.

Aside from the Winn-Dixie at 312 E. Nine Mile Road, Aldi hasn’t confirmed plans to convert other Winn-Dixie stores in the area.

Here’s a list of Winn-Dixie stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, excluding the Nine Mile Road store.

1550 S. U.S. Highway 29, Cantonment

7135 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola

4751 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola

50 S. Blue Angel Parkway, Pensacola

13019 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

5428 Dogwood Drive, Milton

4224 U.S. Highway 90, Pace

3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

8674 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

