    Winn-Dixie on Nine Mile Road closes, but will reopen as an Aldi

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Winn-Dixie in Nine Mile Plaza has closed down for renovations in order to convert the store into an Aldi .

    Customers will not be able to enter the store, located at 312 E. Nine Mile Road, but they are selling their remaining inventory through an online public auction. Staff will bring your products out to the parking lot for you after your purchase.

    The Germany-based supermarket chain Aldi acquired Winn-Dixie’s parent company , Southeastern Grocers, in March and announced a five-year, $9 billion national expansion plan.

    An Aldi spokesperson confirmed that the company doesn’t plan to convert every Winn-Dixie store, but a “significant amount” will be reformatted like the Nine Mile Road location. However, they did not share any potential conversion plans for the remaining Winn-Dixie stores in the area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u24gt_0wBvmrCC00

    The company expects to convert about 50 of its new stores by the end of the year, with most reopening in 2025.

    “While this store is temporarily closed, we continue to proudly serve the residents of Pensacola at our other area stores,” said ALDI’s spokesperson by email. “We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them soon as a new ALDI.”

    Almost 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi were included in Aldi’s acquisition of Southeastern Grocers. Nearly 300 of those stores are located in Florida where the Winn-Dixie chain is based.

    Aldi has started this process in other Florida cities as well including Jacksonville, Tampa and Deltona among others.

    The employees at Nine Mile Plaza’s Winn-Dixie will have the first opportunity to apply to newly-converted Aldi stores, according to Aldi.

    “ALDI is committed to doing its best to minimize the impact and provide support and opportunities to associates at converting stores, including the option to remain with Winn-Dixie and transfer to a neighboring store,” AIdi’s spokesperson in an email.

    How Aldi will be different: Some Florida Winn-Dixie stores are converting to Aldi stores. 10 ways they'll be different

    Aldi plans to add 800 stores nationwide over the next five years as part of their expansion plan.

    330 stores are planned across the Northeast and Midwest. Aldi also will add stores in the West, particularly in Southern California and Phoenix and Las Vegas.

    Stores that aren’t converted into an Aldi will continue to operate under the Winn-Dixie brand.

    Aside from the Winn-Dixie at 312 E. Nine Mile Road, Aldi hasn’t confirmed plans to convert other Winn-Dixie stores in the area.

    Here’s a list of Winn-Dixie stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, excluding the Nine Mile Road store.

    • 1550 S. U.S. Highway 29, Cantonment
    • 7135 N. Ninth Ave., Pensacola
    • 4751 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola
    • 50 S. Blue Angel Parkway, Pensacola
    • 13019 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
    • 5428 Dogwood Drive, Milton
    • 4224 U.S. Highway 90, Pace
    • 3319 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
    • 8674 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Darren Price
    1d ago
    I liked Winn Dixie, I will not shop at Aldi @
    Billy Bob
    1d ago
    maybe the management will tear the employees better.. Winn Dixie management and nine Mile and hwy 29 are rude and disrespectful to the employees
    View all comments
