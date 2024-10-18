Incumbent Steven Barry faces challenger Joshua Roberson for District 5 commission seat

A lot has changed in north Escambia County since Steven Barry was a boy growing up in Gonzalez. Like many of his constituents he remembers when there were more farms and fields than subdivisions in the north end. It was mostly woods around Kingsfield Road where his family still lives, and folks used dirt roads where there are now busy streets .

“That is the biggest challenge is managing the growth, managing the need for additional houses with the quality of life of the people that already live there,” Barry said in an interview with the News Journal. “It's the most difficult thing we do, and it's something I think each one of us takes very seriously.”

Barry’s challenger in the race is retired U.S. Navy aircraft mechanic Joshua Roberson , who spent his last years of deployment onboard NAS Pensacola, where he was the Senior Enlisted Leader for the International Command in Pensacola, leading the efforts of 125 sailors and civilians with an operating budget of $500 million. He’s a relative newcomer to Escambia County. Roberson and his family moved to the Barrineau Park/Molino area in 2020 after he retired from the military, but Roberson says the community welcomed them with open arms and like other residents he wants to see the district looked after and managed responsibly when it comes to county government.

“I heard the community calling, saying they wanted change,” Roberson explained in an interview with the News Journal. “This is our home, I chose this to be my kids' home and I wasn't going to go back to sea and stay in the Navy, and I decided that my service life wasn't done. We sat down and had a family discussion, and I decided to run to give the people of District 5 a choice for the first time in a general election, to give them a choice for the first time in 12 years for their county commissioner.”

Barry, who has a private practice as a financial planner, is running for re-election as commissioner for District 5, a position he has held since he first won office in 2012. He’s proud of what he and the board have accomplished during his time on the dais, work like stormwater infrastructure improvements to the Eleven Mile Creek basin, including adding a stormwater pond at West Roberts Road to help reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods. The county is seeking grant funding to continue work on the basin, including restoring the creek bed.

The Republican commissioner also points to accomplishments over the last decade like paving 50 roads that were previously dirt, repaving more than 170 roads, and replacing or repairing 60 bridges. By far one of the biggest highlights is Escambia County receiving $240 million in state funding for the Beulah Interchange, a long-awaited transportation project aimed at alleviating traffic and accommodating growth near Interstate 10 in Beulah.

Sen. Doug Broxson led the effort with the help and support of other state and county leaders, and Barry says it’s a win that will open the door for other road improvements in the area. These are all projects the commissioner hopes to see through to completion, and he says he wants to remain in office to ensure District 5 gets the resources needed to keep up the momentum.

“There are a lot of things that are going to happen in the next four years that I do want to see to completion,” Barry said. “One thing that's really paired with that Beulah Interchange is the extension of Kingsfield Road. The Florida Department of Transportation is obviously managing and funding the new interchange, but paired with that is the county has a responsibility that's implicit in that project, which is to get Kingsfield Road to Beulah Road, because the current layout of Kingsfield Road west of Highway 97 south, it doesn't fit with an interchange being constructed. I've got to improve that, straighten that out and get Kingsfield Road through the woods right now to Beulah Road, and that's going to be an expensive endeavor, and it's probably the biggest project that's on the plate. I think we've accomplished a tremendous amount in the last 10-plus years.”

Roberson is running as an NPA, or a candidate with no party affiliation, because he says he doesn’t fully align with either the Republican or Democratic parties. He says he does fully align with people, and he wants to represent the constituents of District 5 and be their voice in county government, no matter their party affiliation. Roberson says he recognizes the diverse needs of District 5 from rural communities to the north and more metropolitan areas to the south, and to him good representation means being attentive and having “boots on the ground.”

He believes the county needs to be smarter in planning for growth and development and providing the infrastructure to support it, like addressing flooding and roads.

“If not, the areas that weren't flooding before, they're going to flood and they're going to continue to flood and we're going to be right back in the same situation of buying houses back,” Roberson said, referencing the county's efforts to buy and demolish nearly 50 homes in the Bristol Creek community that have experienced repeated flooding .

“I hear everything from people are unhappy with land development codes and zoning and you're always going to have a little bit of that, but everyone was aware of the growth that's coming. We knew certain areas were going to grow. Here we are eight years later, and none of the infrastructure has grown.”

Roberson believes the county board also needs more transparency. He questions why the board canceled Committee of the Whole meetings, which give commissioners an opportunity to discuss issues in a public setting before voting on them in the regular commission meeting. That’s important because it’s a violation of Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Law for two or more members of the same government board to gather and discuss a matter that will come before that board for action.

He also questions the number of “shade meetings” held by the board with legal staff. Shade meetings allow commissioners to discuss legal issues in private with a court reporter present. The minutes become public record once a case has been wrapped up. Roberson says the need for the meetings and sheer number of lawsuits the county has settled in recent years, which totals more than $9 million , is concerning, especially suits against citizens.

“We're making major county decisions, major developments, and we don't have Committee of the Whole (CoW) meetings. We have more shade meetings than obviously our brother county in Santa Rosa. If it involves money or a vote, it should be done in public, but we're not having any Committee of the Whole meetings and it's not being openly debated or discussed on the dais. So where is all this happening? I'm not saying that it is happening behind closed doors, but what's going on? Where's the transparency and where is the public input?”

Barry said he agrees transparency is important. He says he has held more than 60 town hall meetings and has moved on "hundreds of actionable items" and "changes in county policies" by listening to citizens. As for CoW meetings, Barry said the "administrator has not expressed the need" for the monthly meetings because any issues brought up in a workshop must come back to the board for formal action and it would be "redundant" to hold them unless an issue is "complicated," adding that the time of high-level staff attending CoW meetings could be "better utilized in producing work for the taxpayers."

Barry also said that the county has spent a lot of time and money on lawsuits that have not been productive for the county or taxpayers. But, he said the county is in a good position financially, the board just passed a budget of nearly $800 million, and he wants to keep it that way.

“If we can avoid some of those lengthy and costly lawsuits, then I think that will certainly have a better light on the board, but it also keeps the taxpayers in an even better financial position if we can avoid those things. I think that's certainly an opportunity for improvement,” Barry said. “I'm optimistic. I'm looking forward to working with my new board members, and there have been conversations about restoring some professional behavior and the common behavior on the board, and I certainly look forward to that. I hope that I've exhibited that over my period of service and would certainly plan to continue that and look forward to better board dynamics among the members. That's healthy for everybody.”

Barry said his experience and commitment to the community and neighbors he has known most of his life give him an edge as a commissioner.

Roberson says it’s time for a change and a new perspective in the seat.

“District 5 has unique challenges, it offers everything the other districts do except for the beaches,” said Roberson. “The community decided that this was going to be my home before my family ever decided that and I am well versed in working with different people.”

Both men say they want to move Escambia County forward in a positive way, be accessible to citizens and provide responsible leadership that balances growth and development with the infrastructure and quality of life residents want in the county they all call home.

