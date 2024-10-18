UWF football hits the road on Saturday at Chowan for another conference matchup

Through five games, the University of West Florida football team's biggest win of the season came on Saturday.

For one, the Argos upset Delta State, ranked in both the AFCA and D2 Football polls. That, in and of itself, is considered a major win. But then there's the fact of how the season's gone for UWF so far, after falling to both West Alabama in double overtime, and then at Grand Valley State.

Between wins against Mississippi College and Delta State now, it looks like the Argos are starting to right the ship. However, they're not out of the woods yet. Four of the remaining five games in the regular season will be against Gulf South Conference opponents, including this Saturday at Chowan in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

"We’ve been challenging them a bunch to continue playing better and to improve. They did a great job of doing that and found a way to win a ball game against a very good Delta State team," UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. "It doesn’t matter if you have a bye week or not. We’re midway through the season. There are going to be some bumps and bruises. We have to keep growing and improving in everything we’d do.”

UWF still has the daunting challenges of North Greenville and Valdosta State, the latter of which is ranked third in all of Division II football. And, on top of that, North Greenville kept things close with Valdosta in that meeting this past weekend.

But that's still a few weeks away at this point. All eyes are on Chowan, sitting at 2-3 (1-1 GSC) entering Saturday. The Hawks are coming off a tight 31-27 win over Shorter, which is playing an independent football schedule this year before joining Conference Carolinas.

Saturday will be back-to-back home games for Chowan at Garrison Stadium.

Revisiting Week 6 vs. Delta State

Saturday was, arguably, one of the most complete games that UWF has played this season.

The offensive line, which struggled initially against both Grand Valley State and Mississippi College, found a groove and gave quarterback Marcus Stokes plenty of time to throw, and provided ample room for the Argos' three running backs. All-in-all, the offense recorded 529 yards of total offense (326 passing, 203 rushing), the team's highest offensive output since its win at Mississippi College last year.

Nobles said there were a few "minor injuries" to the offensive line that forced some shifting around, but the line held strong. Stokes also threw three touchdowns. That included a monstrous 70-yard pass on a double-move from Corey Scott, where Stokes had plenty of time to throw the ball.

Nobles was also happy with how Stokes improved after the losses against West Alabama and Grand Valley State, and then missing the Mississippi College game due to an injury.

"It was a good job by Marcus to stay the course, stay patient and stay consistent. He did a good job of embracing the game plan and watching a lot of film. He understood what Delta State was trying to do," Nobles said. "There were a lot of things he had to do to manage the game, but he did a good job of making sure it didn’t feel like the game wasn’t on his shoulders.”

Stokes, nonetheless, still rose to the occasion. Part of the game plan was to make the redshirt freshman quarterback a little more mobile, and it worked. He ran in for a pair of touchdowns on 52 yards rushing – and it could've been three, had it not been for a fumble as he dove into the end zone, but was luckily recovered by Jake Robinette.

"He did a great job of being smart while he was running, but getting what he could. It helps that he’s a great athlete," Nobles said. "We’re going to have to utilize him, and we’ll keep improving in the run game.”

While it would've been hard for the defense to match its performance against Mississippi College, allowing just 7 yards of total offense, the Argos still stood strong when it mattered most late in the game.

Traevon Mitchell, a transfer from Chowan, had a highlight reel night, with nine tackles, including five for a loss of 13 yards. And two of those were sacks. He also posted a pass break-up to stifle the Statesmen's offense in the second half.

"He does a great job of a quick first step – about as quick as you’ll see out of everybody," Nobles said of Mitchell. "I’m excited about him and how he’s done with our defensive line. ...

"I felt like our guys played a lot better in all three facets of the game," Nobles continued. "Obviously it showed in the result. We’ve got to keep that momentum going, and keep that rolling into the next game here against Chowan.”

Scouting Chowan

With the exception of its loss to Delta State, Chowan University hasn't given much as far as offense or points through five games. The Statesmen scored 54 points against the Hawks. Other than that, it's been 30 points or less.

That's still a high number, obviously, but could cause for a defensive battle for the Argos on Saturday. Opponents have averaged 326 yards per game against the Hawks.

Chowan has recorded four interceptions and a host of pass breakups, but ultimately haven't gotten to the quarterback all that much with just five total sacks on the year. Though they have been staunch at the line of scrimmage in general.

Charles Alberty (37 tackles) and Kennypride Toe (30 tackles) currently lead the Hawks. Alberty also has an interception.

“It’s going to be two good defenses on Saturday," Nobles said. "We’ve got to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

The Chowan offense is pretty even split between passing and rushing, with quarterback Maurice Smith leading the ground game with 270 yards and three touchdowns. He's also thrown for 554 yards and six touchdowns.

It'll be important for UWF to remember that Smith can be a dual threat, and to keep an eye on him.

"They’ve got a couple good mobile quarterbacks. They do some good stuff in the run game," Nobles said. "Their right tackle and left guard are really back. We have to use our quickness on the line of scrimmage.”

Notably, the Hawks have averaged giving up nearly 50 yards a game with penalties. As opposed to UWF, which had just five penalties in its win over Delta State. Two of them were pre-snap penalties. The others were a pass interference, a holding on a kickoff and then a facemask.

“Definitely something we wanted to make sure we have to keep improving on. … Our guys know it’s important to stay out of the bad situations and not give up yardage," Nobles said. "Chowan’s played some good teams. Our guys know it doesn’t matter who we’re playing – every game for us is important. Every game is a playoff game essentially. We can’t give up any free things, and doing what we’re supposed to do.”

