Escambia County grant provides opportunity for students at PSC Kids College in Century

Escambia County was proud to support the Century Kids College at Pensacola State College this summer, which provided an opportunity for elementary students ages 6 to 12 to experience educational and engaging summer camp programming free of charge.

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners provided $15,000 to fund the program in Century through a Community Partner Funding grant, allowing PSC to provide programming to 60 students in the Century area for three weeks over the summer. The PSC Century Kids College programming included a sport, an art, and a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) camp, with a variety of hands-on activities for children.

Funding provided by Escambia County covered the costs of a program coordinator, program teachers, classroom supplies, and lunches for camp participants. The PSC Century Kids College aimed to provide a summer camp experience to an area with limited opportunities for elementary-age children, especially in the summertime.

Visit kidscollege.pensacolastate.edu for details.

PenAir fosters support for local cancer patients with snack collection

PenAir Credit Union , recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions in 2024, recently announced that its second annual Snack Stock, a community-wide snack collection drive to benefit Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Centers, is accepting snack donations from the community, including members and non-members now through Oct. 31.

The drive will supply the cancer center’s snack cabinet with individually wrapped items for cancer patients and their families to enjoy while in the waiting room, treatment areas, or at routine appointments.

Individually wrapped snacks can be placed in collection boxes at all PenAir branches throughout the month of October in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Snacks should be single-serving packaged items, such as chips, pretzels, popcorn, cookies, crackers, snack or protein bars, or pudding or fruit cups and pouches.

Visit penair.org/SnackStock for a complete list of snack options and additional details.

Reimagine Cantonment takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Florida Children’s Home, 1000 Chemstrand Road, Cantonment.

Reimagine Cantonment is an outreach event whereby churches, businesses, ministries and community agencies come together for a few hours to bless those who feel a bit hopeless. The festival will have children's activities, including face painting, games, popcorn, a coloring contest where three winners win a new bicycle, and more. The event also will give away 20,000 pounds of food, in addition to baby diapers and clothing. Free HIV testing will be offered, and free lunch will be served.

Visit reimagineworldwide.org for details.

UF/IFAS Extension Peanut Butter Challenge underway for Fall 2024

The UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension Service asks community members to donate unopened jars of peanut butter to their office or other participating locations during the month of October. The donations are then given to local food pantries and other partners in the fight against food insecurity.

In addition to community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation have partnered with the project for years. These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions.

Current drop locations include:

SRC Libraries in Jay, Milton, Pace, Navarre ( find locations online )

) UF/IFAS Extension Office in Jay at 5259 Booker Lane

UF/IFAS Extension Office in Milton at 6263 Dogwood Drive

SRC Administration Complex, 6495 Caroline St., Milton

SRC Clerk of Courts, 6495 Caroline St., Milton

SRC Chamber of Commerce, 4315 Avalon Blvd., Milton

Pace Water System, 4401 Woodbine Road, Pace

Cornerstone Christian Church, 14047 Alabama St., Jay

United Bank Jay, 14038 Alabama St., Jay

Santa Rosa County Farm Bureau, 4035 Highway 4, Jay

Santa Rosa County Farm Bureau, 4474 Woodbine Road, Pace

Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1804 Prado St., Navarre

Unopened jars of peanut butter can be donated to the following locations throughout Escambia County:

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment.

Escambia County Public Safety, 6575 North W St.

Escambia County Farm Bureau, 153 Highway 97, Molino.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway.

Gilmore Services, 31 E. Fairfield Drive.

Escambia County Administration, 221 Palafox Place, Fourth Floor.

Visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter for details.

