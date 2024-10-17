Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Escambia County grant provides opportunity for students at PSC Kids College in Century

    By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Escambia County was proud to support the Century Kids College at Pensacola State College this summer, which provided an opportunity for elementary students ages 6 to 12 to experience educational and engaging summer camp programming free of charge.

    The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners provided $15,000 to fund the program in Century through a Community Partner Funding grant, allowing PSC to provide programming to 60 students in the Century area for three weeks over the summer. The PSC Century Kids College programming included a sport, an art, and a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) camp, with a variety of hands-on activities for children.

    Funding provided by Escambia County covered the costs of a program coordinator, program teachers, classroom supplies, and lunches for camp participants. The PSC Century Kids College aimed to provide a summer camp experience to an area with limited opportunities for elementary-age children, especially in the summertime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKTDz_0wAKg6rs00

    Visit kidscollege.pensacolastate.edu for details.

    PenAir fosters support for local cancer patients with snack collection

    PenAir Credit Union , recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions in 2024, recently announced that its second annual Snack Stock, a community-wide snack collection drive to benefit Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Centers, is accepting snack donations from the community, including members and non-members now through Oct. 31.

    The drive will supply the cancer center’s snack cabinet with individually wrapped items for cancer patients and their families to enjoy while in the waiting room, treatment areas, or at routine appointments.

    Individually wrapped snacks can be placed in collection boxes at all PenAir branches throughout the month of October in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Snacks should be single-serving packaged items, such as chips, pretzels, popcorn, cookies, crackers, snack or protein bars, or pudding or fruit cups and pouches.

    Visit penair.org/SnackStock for a complete list of snack options and additional details.

    Find ways to help: Gulf Winds champions children’s health with $20K to Cat Country Cares for Kids Radiothon

    Florida Children’s Home hosts Reimagine Bellview outreach event

    Reimagine Cantonment takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Florida Children’s Home, 1000 Chemstrand Road, Cantonment.

    Reimagine Cantonment is an outreach event whereby churches, businesses, ministries and community agencies come together for a few hours to bless those who feel a bit hopeless. The festival will have children's activities, including face painting, games, popcorn, a coloring contest where three winners win a new bicycle, and more. The event also will give away 20,000 pounds of food, in addition to baby diapers and clothing. Free HIV testing will be offered, and free lunch will be served.

    Visit reimagineworldwide.org for details.

    UF/IFAS Extension Peanut Butter Challenge underway for Fall 2024

    The UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension Service asks community members to donate unopened jars of peanut butter to their office or other participating locations during the month of October. The donations are then given to local food pantries and other partners in the fight against food insecurity.

    In addition to community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation have partnered with the project for years. These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions.

    Current drop locations include:

    • SRC Libraries in Jay, Milton, Pace, Navarre ( find locations online )
    • UF/IFAS Extension Office in Jay at 5259 Booker Lane
    • UF/IFAS Extension Office in Milton at 6263 Dogwood Drive
    • SRC Administration Complex, 6495 Caroline St., Milton
    • SRC Clerk of Courts, 6495 Caroline St., Milton
    • SRC Chamber of Commerce, 4315 Avalon Blvd., Milton
    • Pace Water System, 4401 Woodbine Road, Pace
    • Cornerstone Christian Church, 14047 Alabama St., Jay
    • United Bank Jay, 14038 Alabama St., Jay
    • Santa Rosa County Farm Bureau, 4035 Highway 4, Jay
    • Santa Rosa County Farm Bureau, 4474 Woodbine Road, Pace
    • Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1804 Prado St., Navarre

    Unopened jars of peanut butter can be donated to the following locations throughout Escambia County:

    • Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment.
    • Escambia County Public Safety, 6575 North W St.
    • Escambia County Farm Bureau, 153 Highway 97, Molino.
    • Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway.
    • Gilmore Services, 31 E. Fairfield Drive.
    • Escambia County Administration, 221 Palafox Place, Fourth Floor.

    Visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter for details.

    Take part : To make a Causes submission, email giving@pnj.com.

    Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County grant provides opportunity for students at PSC Kids College in Century

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    October's full hunter's moon will also be the biggest supermoon of the year
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Florida can see once-in-a-lifetime comet through next week. Here's how
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena3 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Why we (unintentionally) withhold information—and how to start sharing it | Studer
    Pensacola News Journal8 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy