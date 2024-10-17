Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    With 3,700 nonprofits in local area, enhancing their work is crucial

    By Andrea Krieger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sjt9g_0wAKesmZ00

    According to TaxExemptWorld, there are over 3,700 nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties .  What would our community look like if they were all highly effective and efficient businesses?

    Nonprofit organizations are essential to building stronger, more resilient communities, but to maximize their impact, they must stay on a path of continuous operational improvement. Educational opportunities, such as those offered by Pensacola State College’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence and Philanthropy, play a vital role in ensuring that nonprofits have the skills and tools needed to thrive through professional development, certifications, and networking opportunities.

    In 2024, the Center welcomed 22 nonprofits to its inaugural certification class. These organizations, ranging in size from $5,000 to $6.5 million in annual revenue, serve over 125,000 clients each year. The Center’s certification program has been ranked by these nonprofit participants as extremely effective, with 75 unique nonprofits attending sessions this year alone. Over 800 seats were filled from January through July of 2024, demonstrating the demand for training. The average learning gain reported from pre- and post-tests is an impressive 58%, underscoring the value of the training. Nonprofits from four states − Florida, Texas, Ohio, and Alabama − have taken advantage of these educational opportunities.

    Key areas of focus for the Center’s certification and training programs include financial management, legal compliance, strategy, program development, resource development, human resources, leadership and marketing. By learning and applying best practices in these areas, nonprofits can ensure that they are meeting the highest standards of governance and accountability, thus improving their ability to help those in the communities they serve.

    More: Mental health is a growing concern in our community. It needs a community solution.

    At United Ministries, their executive director, Ashley Wilkinson Meyer said, “ The mission of United Ministries is to prevent homelessness and stabilize working families in our community. The PSC Nonprofit Certification program has equipped us with tools and expertise to not only serve our client families better, but also to invite more members of our community to engage in our vital work. We are more confident in approaching new partners with the work we do, and we are even more intentional about nurturing relationships with those who share our vision for creating a stable and thriving community for all people. In addition, the positive relationships we have developed with the PSC Nonprofit staff and fellow nonprofit participants has been invaluable. We partner even more creatively and collaboratively thanks to this program. This program has empowered us to lead with a shared vision and confidence in our work - yes, we have benefitted from this program, but more importantly, we know our entire community will be better for the time we have all spent together.”

    One of the Center’s strengths is its ability to keep costs low for nonprofits, thanks to partnerships with local foundations and businesses. For example, a partnership with the Truist Charitable Trust has allowed the Center to offer scholarships and subsidize training events, ensuring that more organizations can participate. Nonprofits can access half-day trainings for just $50 per person, and lunch-and-learn sessions for $25, making these opportunities affordable even for smaller organizations. The full year certification program ranges from $500 to  $2,500 depending on the number of attendees from each organization.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HP1oe_0wAKesmZ00

    The Center’s impact goes beyond the immediate skills learned in the classroom. By fostering collaboration and networking, it helps nonprofits build stronger relationships with community leaders and each other, increasing their influence and reach. Achieve Escambia’s Executive Director, Ruthie Noel, praised the affordability and accessibility of the Center’s content saying, “I appreciate the trainings and expertise the PSC Center makes available and affordable. Nonprofit professionals need this type of professional development, and the Center's content is well worth the investment of time and dollars.”

    Looking ahead to 2025, the Center has ambitious goals. It aims to enroll 30 unique nonprofits in its certification programs, have 80 unique organizations attend at least one training, and utilize 850 participant seats to support the community. The program will continue to focus on best practices, with participants rating the efficacy of the training as “extremely effective.” These outcomes ensure that nonprofits not only learn but also implement what they’ve learned, enhancing their community impact as they fulfill their missions of service.

    Seeking educational opportunities in best practices is crucial for nonprofits. Programs like those offered by Pensacola State College’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence and Philanthropy enable organizations to operate at their highest potential, creating lasting benefits for the communities they serve. By investing in professional development, nonprofits can ensure that they remain effective, accountable, and capable of addressing the ever-evolving challenges faced by society. To find out how you can offer your expertise to benefit nonprofits; or take advantage of these offerings, you can call 850-484-1193 or email the Center director, Kylie Henderson, at khenderson@pensacolastate.edu.

    Andrea Krieger is executive director of Institutional Development at Pensacola State College.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: With 3,700 nonprofits in local area, enhancing their work is crucial

