Joel Rudman faces Democratic challenger Keith Gillum for Florida House District 3

Keith Gillum may not be able to bring the resources to bear that Dr. Joel Rudman , his opponent in the District 3 state representative's race, has at his disposal, but he does have his "I'm just a guy speech" to lean on.

"I just tell people I don't live on a doctor's salary, I don't have rich friends and people funding my campaign, I'm just a guy running for office," he said.

As a Democrat running against a Republican in a super conservative district that spans most of Santa Rosa County and a large slice of North Okaloosa County, Gillum may well have to rely on more than the "I'm just a guy" thing to oust an incumbent lawmaker seeking a second term. But he says his grass roots efforts seem to be paying dividends.

"Most everybody is very cold when I approach them and they find out I'm a Democrat," he said. "But after a few minutes of talking to them they warm up to my politics. When they find out I'm an old school Democrat they kind of warm up."

Meet Joel Rudman: Candidate for Florida House, District Three | Candidate Q&A

Meet Keith Ellis Gillum Candidate for Florida House District 3 | Candidate Q&A

For his part, Rudman not only has to absorb Gillum's barbs but has also been criticized by some on the far right as being too liberal, a RINO, or Republican in Name Only . There are those who don't like that he has, at times, worked with Democrats in the state House.

He points to Ronald Reagan, "one of the greatest conservatives" and his ability to reach across the aisle as "a perfect example of what we want to be as a party."

"I think when you have different people on each end of the political spectrum looking at you, you are in the center where you need to be," Rudman said. "My colleagues in the legislature say two things, 'We like him because he's authentic and he's reasonable, and because of that we want him up here.' That, to me, is a pretty good indication I'm a common sense conservative."

Perhaps Gillum's signature issue is one that he says all Floridians can find middle ground on, that of the high cost of insurance.

"I've talked to Republicans, long term residents, on the verge of peril due to insurance rates that have become virtually unaffordable, " he said. "I love Florida. I don't want to see Floridians leaving the state because they can't afford to live here. That's ridiculous."

On his campaign website, Gillum goes further into the discussion of insurance rates, blaming Rudman and Republicans in general for the crisis.

"Republicans have held the legislature for almost 30 years and have done nothing to address Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. Rates are out of control, over 3.5 times above the national average," the website said. "The insurance industry has donated over $10 million to (Gov. Ron) DeSantis and Florida’s Republican Party, including to my opponent, Radical Rudman. We're paying for their greed."

Gillum's plan for bringing insurance costs down includes an expansion of the role of Citizen's Property Insurance Corporation, the not-for-profit company that has served as an insurer of last resort for Floridians unable to obtain private insurance. He wants to see Citizens made available to everyone in the state.

He also wants to bring down the cost of utilities, and blames current high rates on Rudman and fellow politicians, who, he claims, accept contributions from big utility companies like Florida Power and Light and do nothing to force them to rein in their charges.

"We must elect Democrats like myself, not Republicans that are sponsored by utility companies like FPL," his website states.

More: Santa Rosa's new fire fees have many hot under the collar

Rudman contends Gillum's campaign isn't based in reality.

"It sounds like my opponent wants to promise everything to everybody. The legislature is not Santa Claus promising free stuff," he said. "That isn't how we do it."

Rudman said if he wins a second term in office he will continue his effort to pass a medical emergency bill that would remove the power of the governor to lock the state down in a time of emergency, as happened in 2020 with COVID-19.

He also wants to pass legislation encouraging businesses to accept cash as a form of payment. Too many, he said, have begun refusing cash payment. That, Rudman believes, could be dangerous in an emergency situation like the one North Carolinians are facing now.

As a doctor, Rudman said that he will continue focusing on health-related issues. He said he wants to address grievances in patient care and make sure Florida's physicians, nurse practitioners and physician's assistants are the best trained anywhere.

"We want patients to understand when they go into a waiting room the people working there are the best," he said.

Another big issue for Rudman is that of election integrity . He said those two words can mean different things to different people, but for him it means having candidates who are legitimately seeking office, and not acting simply to interfere with the election process.

"We can't have do nothing candidates simply running to run interference or in some cases being funded by the person they're supposed to be opposing," he said. "I want to find a way to verify the authenticity of these candidates."

Gillum is also campaigning as a proponent of Amendment 3 , which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state.

"I am a libertarian," he proclaims on the website. "The government should get off our backs and only step in when absolutely necessary to make life more affordable or protect its citizens. It is absurd that the legalization of recreational cannabis has not happened yet in Florida."

More: 'Integrity' concerns stop Navarre incorporation referendum before it starts

He said he believes state politics should be about addressing the needs of constituents. He stands in opposition to one local issue Rudman has been hyper-focused on in recent days, that of the incorporation of Navarre . Gillum did say he believes cityhood for the South Santa Rosa community might at some point become inevitable.

"At this time we don't need another layer of government," he said. "With energy costs so high and insurance so high, why are we going to increase the costs to people struggling to stay in their homes?"

Rudman drew a lot of opposition from Santa Rosa County officials and fellow lawmakers when he championed holding a straw vote to determine how residents in Navarre felt about incorporation. The straw poll was eventually taken and, when voters rejected the concept of a city of Navarre, Rudman declared the incorporation issue dead for as long as he remains in Tallahassee.

"This is exactly why I demanded this vote as your state representative, to find out which side speaks for the majority," he said in a statement delivered upon learning the results of the straw poll. "Today’s result means the topic of incorporation is dead, not to be revisited for as long as I’m in Tallahassee."

Gillum said he and Rudman have only been in the same room once in the run up to the Nov. 5 general election and at that event weren't given an opportunity to debate.

More: Navarre incorporation effort fails for the third time in a decade

One topic that might have come up in such a debate could have revolved around a frequent criticism of Rudman; that he's not doing enough for Santa Rosa County.

"If I could get up there and get some money to bring back to the county commission, I'm already doing better than Rudman has in two (annual) sessions" Gillum said.

Rudman defends his record. All of the 14 bills he introduced during his first term in office originated in Santa Rosa County, he said, either constituent driven or born of an idea obtained speaking to constituents.

Included in the important work he has done within the district, he said, was bringing Hurlburt Field and Eglin Air Force Base to the table and working to find ways to move traffic off of overtaxed U.S. Highway 98.

"It is an important priority of mine that my district be well taken care of," he said.

Gillum said his campaign has been strictly grassroots, run on a shoestring budget that as of the close of the last financial reporting period in early October was hovering at around $3,000. The candidate said that had swelled this month to about $3,500.

Rudman, on the other hand, has collected contributions in excess of $100,000, including at least one donation from Realera Energy PAC, a group associated with FPL.

More like this: Rep. Joel Rudman wants to make it easier to recall corrupt officials. Who would it target?

"Compared to Rudman my campaign is miniscule. I'm running for state representative and if get elected I'll make $18,000 a year. Rudman has raised $100,000 too run for a job that pays $18,000 a year. That's sick," Gillum said. "I don't know what I'd do with $100,000, but I've got about $3,500 and that's enough to put up some signs."

He said the Republicans and lobbyists feeding Rudman's coffers are naturally going to favor politicians like his opponent over free thinkers like himself.

"They want him in Tallahassee because he takes orders," he said. "But somebody's got to stand up against this guy, and I'm just sick of the status quo."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Joel Rudman faces Democratic challenger Keith Gillum for Florida House District 3