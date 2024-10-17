Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today for 11-day run

The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today and better weather could not have been scripted.
It is forecast to be a balmy 69 degrees when the gates open at 4 p.m. It's also Grand Opening Dollar Day and everyone ages 4 and older is admitted for $1. All midway rides are just $1 each all day long, with a minimum $10 purchase. The fair closes at 11 p.m.
Prices ramp up after opening day, but there are several opportunities for discounted admission, free attractions and concerts . Here's a rundown of the discount opportunities:
- At 8 p.m. each Friday, “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth. The $30 Midnight Madness ticket gets you an unlimited ride wristband and also includes FREE admission into the Fair. Midnight Madness Wristbands are good on all Reithoffer Midway rides from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. only. No general admission tickets will be sold after 8 p.m., only Midnight Madness, pay-one-price $30 ticket. Super Saver admission tickets will be accepted all day long. Super Saver “Any Day” wristbands will be accepted for Midnight Madness, but must accompany a Super Saver admission ticket to get in.
- Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 18 – Aaron Tippin – 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 4 p.m.–1 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m. Fair closes at midnight.
- Entertainment – Cow Patty Bingo – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
- Entertainment - Twitty & Lynn – 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 11 a.m.–12 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Buddy Day – Two get in for the price of one with adult or child admission tickets, highest admission applies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Super Saver admission cannot be used with Buddy Day promotion.
- Military Appreciation Day – All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper identification will be admitted for $7 all day (does not include dependents other than spouse). Military Appreciation special cannot be combined with any other daily promotion.
- Entertainment – Cow Costume and Prettiest Cow Competition – 6:30 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
- Fair hours are 11 a.m.–11 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
- First Responders’ and Teachers’ Day – Half-price ($7) admission for any certified first responder and teacher with a valid ID, all day long.
- Special $20 Wristband Day – Reithoffer Shows offering a special $20 Unlimited Ride Wristband this day only! Ride everything until closing for just $20.
- Entertainment - Youth & FFA Steer Show - 6 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
- Entertainment – Triston Harper – 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- Ladies’ Day – Women of all ages will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. General admission applies from 6 p.m. until closing.
- Entertainment - Youth Breeding Show & Prospect Steers - 6 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
- Entertainment – Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Manna Food Pantries Food Drive - $3 off adult admission when you bring three cans of food to the main entrance, all day long.
- Entertainment – Youth & FFA Livestock Auction – 7 p.m. (Livestock Arena) Public invited to attend and purchase a steer.
- Entertainment – Easton Corbin – 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Senior Appreciation Day – The Fair will open early at 2 p.m., and senior citizens ages 55 and up will get in for $7 all day.
- Entertainment – BLUFFETT – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Fair hours are 2 p.m.–11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
- Midnight Madness – At 8 p.m., “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth.
- Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 25 – Neal McCoy– 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 4 p.m.–1 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m.
- Entertainment – White Tie Rock Ensemble performing Tom Petty and Lynyrd Skynyrd – 7:30 p.m.
- Fair hours are 11 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- “Last Blast” Family Day – Special $7 admission price and $25 ride wristbands available for everyone all day long. (Ages 3 and under are free. Any previously purchased discounted admission tickets or passes will count as ONE ADMISSION ONLY). Fair closes at 10 p.m.
- No exhibit buildings will be open this day, and there will be no stage entertainment.
- Fair hours are 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
