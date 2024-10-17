Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today for 11-day run

    By From Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3repRl_0wAKcIWB00

    The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today and better weather could not have been scripted.

    It is forecast to be a balmy 69 degrees when the gates open at 4 p.m. It's also Grand Opening Dollar Day and everyone ages 4 and older is admitted for $1. All midway rides are just $1 each all day long, with a minimum $10 purchase. The fair closes at 11 p.m.

    Prices ramp up after opening day, but there are several opportunities for discounted admission, free attractions and concerts . Here's a rundown of the discount opportunities:

    • At 8 p.m. each Friday, “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth. The $30 Midnight Madness ticket gets you an unlimited ride wristband and also includes FREE admission into the Fair. Midnight Madness Wristbands are good on all Reithoffer Midway rides from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. only. No general admission tickets will be sold after 8 p.m., only Midnight Madness, pay-one-price $30 ticket. Super Saver admission tickets will be accepted all day long. Super Saver “Any Day” wristbands will be accepted for Midnight Madness, but must accompany a Super Saver admission ticket to get in.
    • Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 18 – Aaron Tippin – 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 4 p.m.–1 a.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 19

    • Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m. Fair closes at midnight.
    • Entertainment – Cow Patty Bingo – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
    • Entertainment - Twitty & Lynn – 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 11 a.m.–12 a.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 20

    • Buddy Day – Two get in for the price of one with adult or child admission tickets, highest admission applies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Super Saver admission cannot be used with Buddy Day promotion.
    • Military Appreciation Day – All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper identification will be admitted for $7 all day (does not include dependents other than spouse). Military Appreciation special cannot be combined with any other daily promotion.
    • Entertainment – Cow Costume and Prettiest Cow Competition – 6:30 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
    • Fair hours are 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

    Monday, Oct. 21

    • First Responders’ and Teachers’ Day – Half-price ($7) admission for any certified first responder and teacher with a valid ID, all day long.
    • Special $20 Wristband Day – Reithoffer Shows offering a special $20 Unlimited Ride Wristband this day only! Ride everything until closing for just $20.
    • Entertainment - Youth & FFA Steer Show - 6 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
    • Entertainment – Triston Harper – 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

    Pensacola fair entertainment Full schedule announced

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    • Ladies’ Day – Women of all ages will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. General admission applies from 6 p.m. until closing.
    • Entertainment - Youth Breeding Show & Prospect Steers - 6 p.m. (Livestock Arena)
    • Entertainment – Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

    Wednesday, Oct. 23

    • Manna Food Pantries Food Drive - $3 off adult admission when you bring three cans of food to the main entrance, all day long.
    • Entertainment – Youth & FFA Livestock Auction – 7 p.m. (Livestock Arena) Public invited to attend and purchase a steer.
    • Entertainment – Easton Corbin – 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    • Senior Appreciation Day – The Fair will open early at 2 p.m., and senior citizens ages 55 and up will get in for $7 all day.
    • Entertainment – BLUFFETT – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 2 p.m.–11 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 25

    • Midnight Madness – At 8 p.m., “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth.
    • Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 25 – Neal McCoy– 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 4 p.m.–1 a.m.

    Saturday, Oct. 26

    • Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m.
    • Entertainment – White Tie Rock Ensemble performing Tom Petty and Lynyrd Skynyrd – 7:30 p.m.
    • Fair hours are 11 a.m.– 12 a.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 27

    • “Last Blast” Family Day – Special $7 admission price and $25 ride wristbands available for everyone all day long. (Ages 3 and under are free. Any previously purchased discounted admission tickets or passes will count as ONE ADMISSION ONLY). Fair closes at 10 p.m.
    • No exhibit buildings will be open this day, and there will be no stage entertainment.
    • Fair hours are 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today for 11-day run

