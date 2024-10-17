Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today for 11-day run

The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today and better weather could not have been scripted.

It is forecast to be a balmy 69 degrees when the gates open at 4 p.m. It's also Grand Opening Dollar Day and everyone ages 4 and older is admitted for $1. All midway rides are just $1 each all day long, with a minimum $10 purchase. The fair closes at 11 p.m.

Prices ramp up after opening day, but there are several opportunities for discounted admission, free attractions and concerts . Here's a rundown of the discount opportunities:

At 8 p.m. each Friday, “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth. The $30 Midnight Madness ticket gets you an unlimited ride wristband and also includes FREE admission into the Fair. Midnight Madness Wristbands are good on all Reithoffer Midway rides from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. only. No general admission tickets will be sold after 8 p.m., only Midnight Madness, pay-one-price $30 ticket. Super Saver admission tickets will be accepted all day long. Super Saver “Any Day” wristbands will be accepted for Midnight Madness, but must accompany a Super Saver admission ticket to get in.

Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 18 – Aaron Tippin – 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 4 p.m.–1 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m. Fair closes at midnight.

– All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m. Fair closes at midnight. Entertainment – Cow Patty Bingo – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Livestock Arena)

Entertainment - Twitty & Lynn – 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 11 a.m.–12 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Buddy Day – Two get in for the price of one with adult or child admission tickets, highest admission applies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Super Saver admission cannot be used with Buddy Day promotion.

– Two get in for the price of one with adult or child admission tickets, highest admission applies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Super Saver admission cannot be used with Buddy Day promotion. Military Appreciation Day – All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper identification will be admitted for $7 all day (does not include dependents other than spouse). Military Appreciation special cannot be combined with any other daily promotion.

– All active and retired military personnel and spouse with proper identification will be admitted for $7 all day (does not include dependents other than spouse). Military Appreciation special cannot be combined with any other daily promotion. Entertainment – Cow Costume and Prettiest Cow Competition – 6:30 p.m. (Livestock Arena)

Fair hours are 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

First Responders’ and Teachers’ Day – Half-price ($7) admission for any certified first responder and teacher with a valid ID, all day long.

Half-price ($7) admission for any certified first responder and teacher with a valid ID, all day long. Special $20 Wristband Day – Reithoffer Shows offering a special $20 Unlimited Ride Wristband this day only! Ride everything until closing for just $20.

Reithoffer Shows offering a special $20 Unlimited Ride Wristband this day only! Ride everything until closing for just $20. Entertainment - Youth & FFA Steer Show - 6 p.m. (Livestock Arena)

Entertainment – Triston Harper – 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

Pensacola fair entertainment Full schedule announced

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Ladies’ Day – Women of all ages will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. General admission applies from 6 p.m. until closing.

– Women of all ages will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. General admission applies from 6 p.m. until closing. Entertainment - Youth Breeding Show & Prospect Steers - 6 p.m. (Livestock Arena)

Entertainment – Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Manna Food Pantries Food Drive - $3 off adult admission when you bring three cans of food to the main entrance, all day long.

- $3 off adult admission when you bring three cans of food to the main entrance, all day long. Entertainment – Youth & FFA Livestock Auction – 7 p.m. (Livestock Arena) Public invited to attend and purchase a steer.

Entertainment – Easton Corbin – 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Senior Appreciation Day – The Fair will open early at 2 p.m., and senior citizens ages 55 and up will get in for $7 all day.

– The Fair will open early at 2 p.m., and senior citizens ages 55 and up will get in for $7 all day. Entertainment – BLUFFETT – Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band – 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fair hours are 2 p.m.–11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Midnight Madness – At 8 p.m., “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth.

– At 8 p.m., “Pay One Price” $30 Midnight Madness Tickets will be on sale at the Fair Entrance Ticket Booth. Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 25 – Neal McCoy– 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 4 p.m.–1 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Kids’ Day – All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m.

– All kids 11 years and under will be admitted FREE into the Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. General Admission prices apply after 2 p.m. Entertainment – White Tie Rock Ensemble performing Tom Petty and Lynyrd Skynyrd – 7:30 p.m.

Fair hours are 11 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

“Last Blast” Family Day – Special $7 admission price and $25 ride wristbands available for everyone all day long. (Ages 3 and under are free. Any previously purchased discounted admission tickets or passes will count as ONE ADMISSION ONLY). Fair closes at 10 p.m.

– Special $7 admission price and $25 ride wristbands available for everyone all day long. (Ages 3 and under are free. Any previously purchased discounted admission tickets or passes will count as ONE ADMISSION ONLY). Fair closes at 10 p.m. No exhibit buildings will be open this day, and there will be no stage entertainment.

Fair hours are 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off today for 11-day run