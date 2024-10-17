Rep. Michelle Salzman takes on VA nurse Franscine Mathis again for House District 1 seat

Veterans Affairs Nurse and Florida House District 1 Democratic candidate Franscine Mathis is looking for a rematch from Republican incumbent Michelle Salzman , who is seeking her third term in the November election .

When Mathis and Salzman last faced off for the seat in 2022, Salzman captured about 70% of the vote , giving Salzman a second term after she upset then incumbent Mike Hill in 2020.

Mathis said she is still not satisfied with Salzman as the representative and is challenging her yet again with hopes of being a voice for all constituents.

Mathis campaigns to make District One cleaner and safer

Some of Mathis’ top priorities revolve around creating cleaner, safer communities − starting with creating more “sensible gun laws” since current laws are “making it too easy” for gun violence to occur.

“When I become your next State House Representative for District 1, I will protect our communities, and schools by making sensible gun laws for my constituents,” she wrote in a statement to the News Journal. “I will raise the age to 21 to buy a firearm, (and) make a mandatory background check with a three-day waiting period.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, current law dictates you must be 21 years of age to purchase a firearm in Florida, but rifles and shotguns may be purchased by a person who is at least 18 when that person is a law enforcement officer or correctional officer as defined in F.S. 943.10 or service member as defined in F.S. 250.01.

Lawmakers passed a bill to increase the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 following the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Proposed legislation introduced this session, HB 1223, sought to reverse the new age requirement, but the bill died in the Committee on Rules in March.

If elected, Mathis also plans to crack down on domestic violence, increase industry certifications in schools and address environmental issues impacting residential areas. One area she draws attention to is Wedgewood, Rolling Hills and Olive Heights where residents have said for decades that pollution is contributing to high rates of cancer, respiratory disease and other illnesses among community residents due to the number of borrow pits and construction debris and demolition facilities that were allowed to be built in the community.

“There is nothing more important than saving the lives of constituents,” she said. “We need safer communities.”

“I do believe District 1 has been overlooked for several years,” she added.

Salzman points to past successes as proven track record

Rep. Michelle Salzman argues that her time as a member of the Florida House of Representatives has given the Panhandle a seat at the table.

“One of the biggest things I’ve been able to do is draw attention to the Panhandle,” Salzman said. “I’ve brought representatives here from all over the state.”

By bringing them here, she said the results have been “unprecedented funding and resources” in areas of mental health and addiction-related issues.

Salzman says she is also making safety a top priority of constituents, and has she has the track record to prove it.

She considered the passing of HB 229 “a huge win for Florida.” That bill called for the Department of Transportation to study what constitutes a safe and suitable walkway for children from kindergarten through 12th grade.

She also co-sponsored SB 766 allowing the installation of cameras on school buses to aid in law enforcement efforts to identify drivers who fail to stop for stopped school buses.

Salzman said she is active in her community and listens to the needs of her constituents, which guides her work advocating, collaborating and networking to create change.

One of the concerns she heard was from military families who didn’t feel comfortable enrolling their children in Escambia County Public Schools . So, she successfully introduced House Bill 633, which she said allowed families more school choice and attracted more military families to the area.

“That was huge and that’s going to have an impact for generations to come,” she said.

However, her work isn’t finished yet. She is still working on estbalish term limits for county commissioners . She filed House Joint Resolution 19 last year that would limit county commissioners to serving no more than eight consecutive years but withdrew the bill a month later.

Regardless of the strides she has made with filling in the gaps for mental health treatment and addiction, she said she can not count it a win just yet, as she believes there is still much more work to be done to better the community.

“We have so far to go. People are still dying,” Salzman said.

Salzman said she represents District 1 in a way that is “not divisive or polarizing” and focuses on issues that affect every District 1 resident.

“I try to represent everybody and make sure all the voices are heard,” Salzman said.

"This story has been updated."

