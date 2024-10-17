Open in App
    Brother Fox, Sister Hen group launches breakfast and coffee truck - Cousin Wolf

    By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VURuL_0wAKHzZ500

    The makers of Lily Hall came to 415 N. Alcaniz St. with a mission in mind − create a one-of-a-kind experience for Pensacola visitors and locals alike through t houghtfully designed rooms , an old-world way of cooking around Brother Fox’s wood-fired hearth and intimate, artful cocktails shared at Sister Hen speakeasy . Now, a new family member with a bold personality has entered the company’s mix: Cousin Wolf .

    Cousin Wolf, a craft coffee and breakfast truck now stationed on the Lily Hall lawn, held a soft opening Tuesday, with a grand opening slated for Oct. 24. As of now, the coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

    While Pensacola is filled with local coffee shops , each with their own special niche, Cousin Wolf likes to stand out with creative takes on coffee beverages and elevated breakfast options.

    Inside the colorful, single-origin coffee truck, flavor shines. Whether you order the Espresso Old Fashioned, blended with espresso, simple syrup, orange bitters and garnished with an orange peel and cherry, or the refreshing aguapanela matcha soda infused with flavors of cucumber and sweet panela (brown sugarcane) − you’ll have a handcrafted beverage to sip on that is unlike anything else in the city.

    The Cousin Wolf menu breaks down into signature drinks, coffee and teas, sweets, sodas and juices and a special breakfast menu served until 1 p.m.

    The beverage menu was largely designed by Lily Hall partner Steve Mabee, who is also a partner in Nashville-based coffee company, Retrograde, that Cousin Wolf now uses.

    The out-of-the-box breakfast menu has the fingerprints of Brother Fox executive chef Darian Hernandez all over it, with elements like the house smoked lox on The Chosen One everything bagel sandwich or the avocado toast touched with pickled veggies and fig balsamic.

    Alex Caylor, general manager of Brother Fox, Sister Hen and now Cousin Wolf, said that the daytime food concept was created to complement Brother Fox, which focuses on Spanish influenced cuisine to fit Pensacola’s heritage. That is why you may taste the Spanish spices on the crispy quinoa atop the smashed avocado toast or in the custard on the bottom layer of the three-layer Café Bombom.

    “Cousin Wolf is basically an extension of our restaurant here, Brother Fox, and Sister Hen. So, we’re trying to bring some our same, unique flavors that we do in our restaurant into the coffee scene and breakfast food scene in Pensacola,” Caylor said.

    The outdoor café now gives customers a new way to enjoy the Lily Hall property, whether it be lounging on the patio furniture slowly sipping on a seasonal special curated by lead barista Emily Vogel or filling up a table with a hearty breakfast amongst friends.

    “Our coffee here, I would say, is bold, not only the flavors we have on our menu - it’s not the run of the mill … we definitely take a different point of view on it,” Vogel said. “I would say they’re more perfected, that’s why we don’t have as many flavors as other coffee shops, because we really perfect the flavors we do have,” she said. “Most of our drinks I haven’t seen in Pensacola.”

    As customers began trickling in for their first day of business on Tuesday − some grabbing drinks to go and others opting to stick around for a battle of giant outdoor chess − it was only a taste of what is to come for the grand opening celebration from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 24.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02m8JM_0wAKHzZ500

    As Cousin Wolf’s bold branding suggests – they like to go big and bold. This is why they are planning a latte throwdown competition from 6-8 p.m. and cocktail competition from 8-10 p.m. with cocktails that will “blow your mind" for their grand opening event. The event is sponsored by Nashville Retrogade Coffee and Sister Hen. While the bartenders that will be competing have been selected, baristas still interested in competing can contact Lily Hall Executive Host Kari Randle at kari@lilyhall.com .

    For more real-time updates and information, follow Cousin Wolf Pensacola on social media .

    Hungry for more? Stay up to date on the latest restaurant news by subscribing to our free Pensacola Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up for the newsletter at profile.pnj.com/newsletters/pensacola-eats/

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Brother Fox, Sister Hen group launches breakfast and coffee truck - Cousin Wolf

