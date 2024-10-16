Gulf Breeze doctor allegedly prescribed over 400K oxycodone, laundered over $1M in profits

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been investigating Dr. Elaine Sharp and her opioid prescription practices for years until it came to a head with her arrest on dozens of felony charges in October.

Although the Gulf Breeze OB/GYN is charged with two counts of murder in relation to patients who have died allegedly due to her overprescribing controlled substances, she is also facing a host of other charges related to an in-depth pill mill scheme that may have led to thousands of opioids being sold on the streets of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to FDLE.

So far, at least 11 named co-conspirators have been arrested and jailed in Santa Rosa County for various crimes related to the racketeering scheme law enforcement believes Sharp began and ran out of her Gulf Breeze Office, and now FDLE records outline how they believe the pill mill operated.

Local pharmacists raise red flag on Dr. Elaine Sharp's prescriptions

In March 2021, pharmacists in Navarre contacted law enforcement to report Sharp's prescribing practices they had noticed, saying the prescriptions seemed "outside of the scope of professional practice."

"The pharmacist stated that in the beginning of 2017, Sharp began prescribing large quantities of controlled substances like oxycodone, benzodiazepines and other controlled substances to her patients in the Gulf Breeze area," an FDLE report said. "The pharmacist contacted Sharp on several occasions to advise her of the dangers of prescribing benzodiazepines and opiates together; however, Sharp continued to prescribe this combination of controlled substances."

The pharmacists said when they refused to fill prescriptions written by Sharp, her patients began using different pharmacies. The pharmacists said they reported their concerns to law enforcement due to the high doses prescribed and appearance of Sharp inappropriate symptoms such as PTSD and "hip and lower back pain" as the justification for the prescriptions.

A year later in February 2022, a Gulf Breeze pharmacist reported to law enforcement that it seemed off for Sharp's office to have its "open" sign on at 9 p.m. while the pharmacy was receiving calls about patients' prescriptions as late as 10:45 p.m.

In April 2023, Drug Enforcement Administration diversion investigators interviewed three Walmart pharmacists about Sharp's prescribing practices, and all three said "some things were just wrong."

"(A pharmacist) stated Sharp was prescribing patients narcotic prescriptions for Dilaudid and Oxycodone, which she thought was odd for pain management," the report said. "(The pharmacist) explained the combination of narcotics prescribed as odd, diagnosis codes, and Adderall prescriptions appeared to be outside the practice of an Obstetrician Gynecologist doctor."

The pharmacist also said other pain management doctors would prescribe narcotics in smaller increments than what Sharp prescribed, leading to the blanket refusal of Walmart Pharmacies filling Sharp's prescriptions.

State drug monitoring data shows Sharp prescribed thousands of opioid pills to patients

As part of the case, investigators pulled data from Florida's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) to review data on Sharp's prescribing practices for patients Shanna Castleberry, Mickey Bowman, Deanne Darnell and Shawn Winchester.

Castleberry, Bowman and Winchester were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scheme the first week of October. Darnell has since died from an oxycodone toxicity overdose attributed to Sharp's prescriptions, according to FDLE records.

In March 2021, a pharmacist for Publix Pharmacy reported Sharp after Castleberry "displayed characteristics of being addicted to narcotics" after she attempted to fill a prescription for a large amount of hydromorphone tablets. Later, a confidential source for the FDLE reported that Castleberry was known to sell fentanyl pills in the Gulf Breeze area.

Data from the PDMP shows Sharp prescribed Castleberry nearly 1,200 hydromorphone pills between 2022 and 2023.

PDMP data collected for Bowman's prescriptions revealed Sharp prescribed him over 3,700 Oxycodone pills from 2020 to 2023, which he allegedly had to fill in various Florida and Alabama pharmacies. Confidential informants also confirmed that Bowman regularly sold the pills he received and would recruit new patients to obtain prescriptions without "a legitimate medical need," according to the FDLE.

The same data shows Sharp prescribed Darnell over 1,900 oxycodone pills between 2019 and 2021, and she prescribed 4,700 oxycodone pills between 2018 and 2023 to Winchester, who also allegedly recruited patients with Bowman.

To confirm Bowman and Winchester allegedly selling prescriptions they received from Sharp, confidential sources conducted multiple controlled buys for oxycodone pills. The informants managed to buy over 40 oxycodone pills between February and March 2021.

Dr. Elaine Sharp and her alleged co-conspirators used Facebook Messenger to communicate

A review of Facebook messenger records, according to the FDLE's report, found that Sharp and her co-conspirators who were arrested along with her used the platform to discuss appointments, prescriptions, cash payments and recruitment of new patients.

One message string between Sharp and Kristopher Desposito, who was one of the first 10 people arrested by FDLE agents, apparently shows them discussing not only a new patient but also a new pharmacist to fill the prescriptions.

On May 5, 2022, records show Desposito messaged Sharp, "A friend of mine that is looking for a new pain management (doctor) has a brother that is a pharmacist in Jay or Central...He has agreed to fill 2 prescriptions per week starting out...as long as random people don't start show up trying to fill...I've got 8 new patients for you."

On July 15, 2022, the report says Desposito asked if he could bring a new patient to Sharp's office. Sharp appears to have replied, "We cannot do this at night or on weekend...You are going to get me shut down by the DEA watching."

Data shows Dr. Elaine Sharp prescribed over 400,000 oxycodone pills to co-conspirators since 2020

Law enforcement conducted a review of Sharp's prescribing history of patients who received oxycodone and hydromorphone between January 2020 and June 2023, discovering how many pills were filled.

According to the report, Sharp's alleged co-conspirators filled 3,084 oxycodone prescriptions in Florida, totaling over 350,000 pills. The same individuals filled another 680 oxycodone prescriptions in Alabama, totaling over 70,000 additional pills.

Those numbers only include the oxycodone, and not the other Schedule II drugs FDLE says Sharp was prescribing.

"Your Affiant only listed the number of Oxycodone prescriptions by Sharp to show the Court a portion of those prescribing habits," the report said, "however, the Court should be aware that Sharp commonly prescribed high volumes of other Schedule II controlled substances, such as Morphine, Hydromorphone and Hydrocodone."

Dr. Elaine Sharp was allegedly laundering profits made from prescriptions to personal bank account

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement found that Sharp allegedly laundered the money earned from the overprescribing practice into her personal bank account by using a second bank.

Sharp would only use cash and deposit the money into a Pen Air Credit Union account each night her patients paid her. She would then got to Bank of America and write a check linked to the Pen Air account for the same amount of cash and deposit the check.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023, records show Sharp deposited a total of $1,188,772 into her Pen Air Credit Union accounts. During the same time frame, records show Sharp deposited $1,016,127 into her Bank of America accounts from the Pen Air account.

The FDLE says this cash was earned from the "illicit enterprise" Sharp conducted that consisted of her alleged co-conspirators obtaining prescriptions then "diverting the pills to street-level customers."

What are all of Dr. Elaine Sharp's charges?

The Office of the State Attorney has filed two cases against Sharp since her arrests. The first case entails two charges of murder which resulted from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

The second case contains the following charges:

Trafficking between 4 grams and 30 kilograms of drugs

10 counts of trafficking 7 grams or more of oxycodone

Participating in enterprise through racketeering

Manslaughter

Money laundering

21 counts of falsifying reports or records

12 counts of writing a controlled substance prescription for monetary benefit

