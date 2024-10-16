Open in App
    Triumph Gulf Coast pledges $3.3M to research collaboration between UWF and American Magic

    By Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5ZNK_0w8nWMUp00

    With a big assist from the Triumph Gulf Coast board of directors , the University of West Florida plans to partner with American Magic and set sail into the field of watercraft engineering.

    The board voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting in Escambia County to provide $3.3 million in start up funding for a Center for Water and Vessel Engineering (WAVE), which will be located primarily at the Port of Pensacola.

    It will serve as a research and development center for vessel engineering and related fields by connecting UWF facultywith organizations such as the American Magic, economist Rick Harper told board members in introducing the project.

    "Staff believes this project to be potentially transformational for that economic sector of the Triumph region," Harper, Triumph's economic advisor, said.

    WAVE will allow the college to utilize its expertise in such fields as material science, human performance and computational fluid dynamics, while connecting engineering and technology students to watercraft industries in Escambia County and across Northwest Florida, according to the project description presented to Triumph.

    "UWF has an existing project-based mechanical engineering curriculum that enables UWF students to learn practical skills," it said. "The proposed effort with American Magic will provide a new focus area, that is research and development for watercraft and vessel manufacturing."

    American Magic, the New York Yacht Club sail racing team that only recently concluded its competition for the prestigious America's Cup , signed a lease in February and now calls a new Maritime Center of Excellence at the Port of Pensacola home.

    "Securing Pensacola as the home for American Magic was a big accomplishment for Northwest Florida. It is critical that a research and development infrastructure is established to support and leverage American Magic," the support materials said.

    The group's presence has already begun attracting other businesses associated with water and vessel engineering, the supporting document said.

    "Several watercraft companies have recently considered establishing a presence in Pensacola," the supporting documents said, adding that Foiling Week, a celebration of sailing, has chosen Pensacola to be the next location of its annual global conference in February 2025.

    Michael Reynolds, the chairman of UWF's Department of Mechanical Engineering called American Magic "the leading edge of sailing in this country."

    "The arrival of American Magic represents a great opportunity for collaboration with UWF, particularly in engineering, but it doesn't have to be exclusively engineering," he said.

    Reynolds cited the research and development opportunities as another way that UWF can partner with American Magic. He said having such a well respected work partner will also enhance the college's opportunities to attract research funding.

    The $3.3 million Triumph has committed to allocating represents 24% of the total funding $13,935,600 needed to make WAVE a reality. UWF has also pledged $9,946,800 in expenditures above and beyond Triumph funding.

    UWF already currently leases space at the Port of Pensacola where students and faculty work on engineering projects, according to the support documents. Plans call for tripling the size of existing space to 15,000 square feet. The additional space will be utilized to add Triumph funded equipment and office space that will support research and development in WAVE.

    The center at the Port of Pensacola will also assist American Magic and other Northwest Florida companies with testing, prototype development, small volume part production, and other contract work, the project description said.

    Reynolds said that UWF plans to offer students not only watercraft industry career certifications but also certifications in the area of composite material research that can be utilized to obtain jobs in the aerospace or automotive industries.

    BP settlement funds economic growth: Triumph Gulf Coast continues spreading the wealth in Northwest Florida

    American Magic's partnership with UWF faculty will add expertise "doing research alongside what really is a global leader in watercraft," Reynolds said.

    "Their success often relies on technical innovation and technical consulting," he said.

    In addition to the space at the Port of Pensacola, 1,000 square feet of space on the UWF Pensacola campus will also be dedicated to WAVE activities, the support materials said.

    "This additional space will allow more faculty to conduct research in WAVE areas without having to travel to the Port of Pensacola," it said. "It is expected that the equipment and knowledge of UWF faculty and staff in applied industry sponsored research will also be leveraged."

    In other Triumph business, the board voted to approve both a term sheet and grant award of $7,627,873to help pay for construction of a metal building at the Santa Rosa County Industrial Park East.

    The grant will help Pensacola State College to initiate a program that is expected to award at least 2,002 National Institute for Automotive Excellence diesel maintenance technician certificates to students who are residents of one of the eight counties disproportionately affected by the Deep Water Horizon oil spill.

    Triumph Gulf Coast was created following the 2010 oil spill and distributes economic development funds secured by the state in a legal action against the companies deemed responsible for the spill. The counties considered disproportionately impacted are Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Okaloosa, Walton, and Wakulla.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Triumph Gulf Coast pledges $3.3M to research collaboration between UWF and American Magic

