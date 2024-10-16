FHSAA Football Rankings: Several district champions in Region 1 determined, playoffs shaping up

Just a few weeks remain in the Florida High School Athletic Association football season.

The FHSAA announced on Monday that the regular season would be extended by a week after two major hurricanes hit Florida within a three-week span. Games can now be played through Nov. 7. The original final day was Nov. 1.

There was originally an open week, according to the FHSAA, for Classes 1A-7A between the state semifinals and the state championship games. Instead, for teams that make it that far, it'll just be consecutive playoff games without a week break. There were no changes to the rural classification, which is still having its state championship game on Dec. 6 at the Villages Charter School.

As the season ends Week 9, several district champions throughout Region 1 have been determined, meaning the playoff picture continues to shape up. Remember, the district rankings don't entirely matter as the team that earns the district crown earns an automatic bid into the regional rankings. After that, it's up to four at-large bid teams, at least in Classes 1A-7A.

Pensacola Catholic (23rd), Pace (24th) and Jay (98th) remain in the top 100 teams of the state. Escambia (113th) continues to climb in the overall state rankings as it fights for a district championship.

Here are the latest rankings, plus a playoff bubble watch, that will have more certainty as the season goes on. It'll be noted which teams are possibly presumed district champions (based on rankings) and which teams have been determined district champions.

REGIONAL RANKINGS

Class 6A rankings

Pace (17.538) – first in District 1-6A, second in Region 1-6A, 3rd in Class 6A, 24th overall in state

Tate (4.949) – second in District 1-6A, 10th in Region 1-6A, 27th in Class 6A, 175th overall in state

Navarre (-1.551) – fourth in District 1-6A, 14th in Region 1-6A, 43rd in Class 6A, 275th overall in state

Region 1-6A playoff watch

1. Nease (3)* vs. 8. Bartram Trail (3)

2. Pace (1)* vs. 7. Evans (4)

3. Buchholz (3) vs. 6. Oviedo (4)*

4. Oakleaf (2)* vs. 5. Mandarin (2)

Playoff notes: There have been no district champions determined in Region 1-6A, as some games were pushed back and some district-deciding games will be held soon. For example, the Pace-Navarre game in Week 10 (Oct. 25) will determine the District 1 champion. All four presumed district champions – Nease (3), Pace (1), Oakleaf (2) and Oviedo (4) – are within the top eight, but Oviedo would still host Buchholz (District 3). Also of note, Tate, entering Week 9, has fallen out of the top eight teams after losing to Pace.

Class 5A rankings

Gulf Breeze (-6.751) – third in District 1-5A, 11th in Region 1-5A, 50th in Class 5A, 349th overall

Milton (-13.830) – fourth in District 1-5A, 15th in Region 1-5A, 61st in Class 5A, 424th overall

Region 1-5A playoff watch

1. Mosley (1)* vs. 8. Mainland (4)*

2. Niceville (1) vs. 7. Middleburg (3)

3. Lincoln (2)* vs. 6. Fleming Island (3)

4. Ponte Vedra (3)* vs. 5. Beachside (3)

Playoff notes: Things in Region 1-5A got interesting after the battle of two undefeated teams, with Mosley topping Niceville and becoming the top team in the district. Three of the four district champions are still presumed – Mosley (1), Ponte Vedra (3) and Mainland (4) – while Lincoln has secured the District 2 crown and is in the regional playoffs. All district champs are in the top eight. Mainland would be the only school to lose out on hosting as a district champion, currently seeded eighth going to top-seeded Mosley.

Class 4A rankings

Escambia (8.612) – first in District 1-4A, third in Region 1-4A, 17th in Class 4A, 113th overall

Pine Forest (7.857) – second in District 1-4A, fifth in Region 1-4A, 20th in Class 4A, 128th overall

Booker T. Washington (-5.237) – third in District 1-4A, 12th in Region 1-4A, 45th in Class 4A, 331st overall

Region 1-4A playoff watch

1. St. Augustine (3)* vs. 8. Ed White (4)

2. Choctaw (2)* vs. 7. Arnold (2)

3. Escambia (1)* vs. 6. Rickards (2)

4. Riverside (4)* vs. 5. Pine Forest (1)

Playoff notes: There have been a couple district champions within Region 1-4A determined, between Choctaw (District 2) and St. Augustine (District 3). Escambia (District 1) and Riverside (District 4) are the presumed champions for their districts as the top-ranked team. However, in District 1, Pine Forest and Escambia will battle in Week 10 (Oct. 25) and that'll determine the District 1 crown-holder (just like in 2023). All four district champions, presumed or actual, are within the top eight teams. As it stands, Week 10 will determine which District 1 team will host as both Escambia and Pine Forest continue to climb the ladder.

Class 3A rankings

Pensacola (-3.061) – second in District 1-3A, ninth in Region 1-3A, 35th in Class 3A, 294th overall

West Florida (-7.257) – third in District 1-3A, 11th in Region 1-3A, 47th in Class 3A, 358th overall

Region 1-3A playoff watch

1. Raines (3)* vs. 8. Parker (4)

2. Godby (2)* vs. 7. Bay (1)*

3. Baker County (2) vs. 6. Menendez (4)

4. Bishop Kenny (4)* vs. 5. Wakulla (2)

Playoff notes: Two district champions have been determined in Region 1-3A, with Bay taking the District 1 title and Godby earning the District 2 crown. Both Raines (District 3) and Bishop Kenny (District 4) are still presumed district champions. Though, in District 4, the race is pretty tight between Bishop Kenny, Menendez and Parker. Even though Bay is a district champion, as it is now, the Tornadoes wouldn't host and would have to travel to Godby. Pensacola, ranked ninth, still has a fighting chance for an at-large bid depending on how the end of the regular season goes.

Class 2A rankings

Pensacola Catholic (17.547) – first in District 1-2A, second in Region 1-2A, fourth in Class 2A, 23rd overall

Region 1-2A playoff watch

1. Gadsden County (3)* vs. 8. Baldwin (4)

2. Pensacola Catholic (1)* vs. 7. Walton (1)

3. Bolles (4)* vs. 6. Florida High (3)

4. Taylor County (3) vs. 5. Marianna (2)*

Playoff notes: Similar to a couple other classes, a pair of district champions have been determined in Region 1-2A. Marianna has claimed the District 2 crown, while Bolles has earned the District 4 crown. That means, as of now, Taylor County would have to travel to Marianna despite being the higher-seeded team. The other two districts – Pensacola Catholic (1) and Gadsden County (3) – are still presumed champions. Pensacola Catholic can earn the district crown in Week 10 (Oct. 25) with a road game at South Walton.

Rural rankings

Jay (9.537) – first in Region 1-Rural, fourth in Rural overall, 98th overall in state

Northview (-10.530) – fifth in Region 1-Rural, 27th in Rural overall, 395th overall in state

Central (-17.823) – seventh in Region 1-Rural, 34th in Rural overall, 448th overall in state

Rural playoff watch

Play-in Round

13. Holmes County. vs. 20. Branford

14. Franklin County vs. 19. Hamilton County

15. Blountstown vs. 18. Marathon

16. Baker vs. 17. Lafayette

First Round

1. Union County vs. Baker-Lafayette winner

2. Hawthorne vs. Blountstown-Marathon winner

3. Madison County vs. Franklin County-Hamilton County winner

4. Jay vs. Holmes County-Branford winner

5. Chiefland vs. 12. Jefferson County

6. Cottondale vs. 11. Williston

7. Chipley vs. 10. Fort White

8. Aucilla Christian vs. 9. Pahokee

Playoff notes: Jay is still within the top five of the rural rankings, and is hosting in the first round while avoiding the play-in round. As of now, the Royals would play the winner of Holmes County and Branford. The rural playoffs are different without regions this year, so the top 20 teams get in overall. Northview, currently 27th, will need to pick up some big wins late in the year to find a way into the top 20.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FHSAA Football Rankings: Several district champions in Region 1 determined, playoffs shaping up