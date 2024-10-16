Pensacola's statehouse race is a three-way battle between GOP, Dem, and an independent

Florida House District 2 is a three-way race between a Republican, a Democrat, and an independent, and all three have a message about ending rising property insurance rates for Floridians.

Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola , is facing two challengers in the November election, Democratic candidate Haley “Hale” Morrissette and non-party affiliated candidate Kim Kline .

House District 2 covers southern Escambia County, including the entire city limits of Pensacola as well as Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key, and the far south end of Santa Rosa County, including all of Gulf Breeze, areas of Navarre and all of Navarre Beach.

The three-way race could lead to a unique dynamic in an otherwise solid red district.

Meet Alex Andrade: Candidate for Florida State House District 2 | Candidate Q&A

Meet Kim Kline: Candidate for Florida State House, District 2 | Candidate Q&A

Meet Haley “Hale” Morrissette Candidate for Florida State House District 2 | Candidate Q&A

Voters have sent Andrade to Tallahassee three times before, and he is running for his fourth and final two-year term because of the House’s term limits.

“It's been a privilege and honor to do it the past six years,” Andrade said. “There were some bills that I worked on and cared about last year that I'd like to try and get across the finish line in my last two years.”

Andrade said he wants to pursue passing a bill that would allow cities to open charter schools and a bill that would tweak reinsurance regulations for property insurance companies with the aim to lower insurance cost for homeowners.

“We've done everything we can on litigation,” Andrade said. “The results of that have been, the cost of litigation are starting going to go down, and reports for most property insurers are that their rates are staying stagnant, and a few have actually reduced their rates this year. But we can't control the weather and we can't control inflation at the state level. All we can control right now is the possibility of stabilizing that reinsurance market a little bit more for the companies that write policies in Florida.”

Morrissette, a social worker and national organizer for Dream Defenders, said she is running to have the state focus on prioritizing families and communities.

“My platform is hope, healing, and healthcare for all,” Morrissette said. “I believe in investing in education. I believe in investing in mental health resources, clean water, clean air initiatives, and fighting back against the rising property insurance issue that we have. And most of all, what's central to my full platform is talking about how healthcare access can strengthen our economy, strengthen our communities, and strengthen our families.”

Morrissette is a Pensacola native, and her first entrance into the public eye of local politics was advocating for police reform in Pensacola in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the 2019 killing by a then-Pensacola Police officer of Tymar Crawford .

Morrissette served on the city’s short-lived Police Advisory Committee and now serves on the Escambia-Pensacola Human Relations Commission.

While improving healthcare access is one of her top priorities, Morrissette said rising property insurance rates are hurting everyone.

She said she’d like to see more transparency when it comes to how insurance companies set premiums and expanding coverage provided by Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s not-for-profit insurance company.

“I think that we should be expanding our statewide insurance when it comes to storm insurance and flooding and things like that,” Morrissette said.

Morrissette said she’s received the most supportive feedback for her candidacy, but she’s also seen the ugly side of running as a Black woman in Northwest Florida. She said a recent virtual campaign event on Zoom was disrupted by a hacker who displayed inappropriate images and spoke racial slurs.

Morrissette said she was shocked by the intrusion but also said that is not what Northwest Florida is to her.

“I was really taken back, but also I was like, wow, I didn't know that I was threatening people by just existing that you felt the need to do this,” Morrissette said. “But it was something that I needed. I think it was kind of a reminder. … When you're fighting for good, like things happen. That's what it is. You don't get discouraged.”

Kline, a former teacher and owner/operator of two apartment complexes for people 60 and up in Myrtle Grove, decided to run because she felt local legislators were not taking rising insurance rates seriously.

“There have been folks that have been sounding the alarm about our insurance situation since at least 2011,” Kline said. “It's been presented to two different governors, and our Legislature has just kicked this can down the road until we were in crisis mode.”

Kline said she supports a bipartisan proposal to restructure Citizens Property Insurance to create a wind damage mitigation pool fund that would lower the risk for all insurers in the state and lead to reduce prices.

Kline said she is running as independent because she believes political party interests are getting in the way of actual solutions.

“I can promise you that I will never vote for anything that is not good for Northwest Florida, and I feel like if we could get a number of nonpartisan candidates elected, then we could sort of create this coalition of representatives who could fight for Northwest Florida, because we're not like the rest of the state,” Kline said. “And I see more and more power being pulled away from our local governments and being concentrated into Tallahassee.”

Andrade said he believes District 2 is a conservative district, and he is the only conservative candidate running.

“I've got a Democrat (running against me) who is very authentic, and then I have an NPA, who's very inauthentic,” Andrade said. “And I'm pretty much known commodity.”

Kline thinks her message will resonate with both Democrats and Republicans in the district.

“I think that people are ready for another option besides the standard two-party choices that we always get, and I think that that choice can really be much more tailored to, like I said, the greatest good for the greatest number of people,” Kline said.

Morrissette said with her work on the Human Relations Commission she’s someone who can work with people from all walks of life and prioritize what matters.

“I don't prioritize reality TV as a political show, which I think is what's been happening,” Morrissette said. “Instead, I am a representative of people, and I've already been really doing that work myself independently.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's statehouse race is a three-way battle between GOP, Dem, and an independent