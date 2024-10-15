$200K can pay for a lot of MESS - which means more fun and learning for Pensacola kids

Nicole Dickson of the Pensacola MESS Hall told a story about a shape-shifter who turned a triangle into a bunch of different shapes, from a decagon (10 sides) to dodecagon (12 sides) and the Bellview Elementary School third-graders sitting on the floor in front of her had their wide-eyes totally transfixed on Dickson and the numerous different shapes she was teaching about.

And when the well-behaved students were asked a question, their exuberance and excitement overwhelmed them as they shouted out answers.

"Inside voices," Dickson said. "I know everyone is excited, but inside voices please." (They really were well behaved. Just happy to be there, that's all.)

But children almost always get excited the Pensacola MESS (Math, Engineering, Science and Stuff) Hall, a nonprofit science museum and educational organization that provides hands-on learning experience in various subjects, including science, technology engineering, and math. About 8,000 to 9,000 people visit the MESS Hall annually, not including the 5,000 to 6,000 students who come each year on organized field trips. Combined with the MESS Hall's other community outreach programs, the MESS Hall sees about 20,000 people, mainly children, each year.

Megan Pratt, MESS Hall executive director, hopes to grow that community outreach due to nearly $200,000 in grants the organization has received in recent months.

"We reach about 20,000 people outside our small building and that's what almost all of these (grant-funded) programs will be focused on," said Pratt, who co-founded the MESS Hall in 2012 to promote the sciences in Pensacola. "Outreach is the best way for us to reach people who wouldn't necessarily be able to come to visit us. It's all about reaching a broader community."

The grants are:

$145,000 from National Academy of Sciences

$25,000 from Institute of Museum and Library Sciences

$10,000 from NASA's Universe of Learning

$10,000 from Pensacola and Perdido Bay Estuary Program

$2,000 from International Paper

$1,000 from Foo Foo Fest

"We are especially proud that most of these are funded through nationally competitive grant processes," Pratt said. "While the MESS Hall is small, these awards demonstrate that our work is of a national caliber."

The largest grant, from the National Academy of Sciences Gulf Research Program, is a two-year grant that will allow the MESS Hall to visit up to 25 elementary schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in grades 3 through 5 to and engage students and lead them in exploration of the Gulf of Mexico. Also, fourth-grade students at 10 schools will participate in a multiple-visit classroom program and create a project to make an environmental impact on their campuses.

"It's really about connecting young people to their community," Pratt said. "We want to address environmental issues and talk about those and see what kind of ideas they come up with."

That could be anything from placing a rain barrel to collect water or a constructing a rain garden or even a composting bin.

The Pensacola and Perdido Bay Estuary Program grant will allow the MESS Hall to bring its "Walk in the Watershed" stage show to area schools. Students will explore hands-on activities over a two-week period to educate the on local plant and animal life.

The grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences will fund a partnership with Escambia County elementary schools for two years to enhance the skills of teachers in the sciences. The program was developed in partnership with the Escambia County school district.

The International Paper and Foo Foo Festival grants will fund an immersive "Illuminate: Light" exhibit, which will be part of the Night on the Tracks event on Nov. 10 that is part of Foo Foo Festival, a Pensacola cultural showcase that runs Oct. 31 through Nov. 11. The exhibit showcases light across the electromagnetic spectrum and explores various properties of light including reflection and refraction and will be featured through December at the MESS Hall.

NASA's Universe of Learning grant will help continue to focus on the science and wonder of light, by adapting the "Illuminate: Light" exhibit to feature ways NASA uses light to hunt for exoplanets. The MESS Hall will partner with art teachers at schools to have students create art that will be used in the exhibit.

"There's so many new directions for us," Pratt said. "It's exciting and fun because I want to grow."

The Bellview Elementary visit on Thursday was the second consecutive MESS Hall visit from the school. On Wednesday, another group of Bellview students went to the science museum, where, after getting introductions on shapes, they split into various station groups, including "Scaling Shapes," "Pentominoes", "Radioactive Decay" and more.

"My other daughter (8-year-old Evangeline) came yesterday, and she was excited," said Bellview mother Sadie Miller, as she watched her 9-year-old daughter Isabella build structures with colorful magnetic pieces. "She talked about it all night. (Isabella) didn't want her to tell her everything because she wanted to experience it herself."

Miller said the Pensacola MESS Hall is a wonderful learning experience.

"It's just a great way to learn science," she said. "And they have so much fun while they're learning."

