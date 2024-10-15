Gulf Breeze doctor Elaine Sharp's 'improper' prescriptions led to 40 fatal overdoses: FDLE

Embattled Gulf Breeze OB/GYN Elaine Sharp is facing over four dozen felony charges, but that could be just the tip of the iceberg after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report says the doctor may be responsible for upwards of 40 deaths.

Sharp was arrested Oct. 3 in Escambia County. She is formally facing two counts of murder that resulted from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances. She's also charged in a related case on 48 felony counts ranging from trafficking various substances to falsifying records.

Sharp has been the subject of Florida Department of Law Enforcement and FBI investigations since 2021 when reports allege some of her patients may have died due to her "dangerous prescribing practices."

In their investigative report, the FDLE says they found approximately 40 of Sharp's patients from 2017 to 2023 died due to a narcotics related overdose or polysubstance toxicity from medications prescribed by Sharp.

While the investigation found 40 possible deaths associated with Sharp's prescribing practices , the FDLE submitted two death records to third-party doctor Steven Bird, a certified practitioner and medical toxicologist, to assess how they died.

"In January of 2024, Dr. Bird performed an independent review regarding the death of Deane Darnell," the report said. "It was Dr. Bird's opinion within a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that Deane Darnell died as a result of Oxycodone overdose, and but for that Oxycodone (which was improperly prescribed by Sharp) that he would not have died."

Two months later in March, the FDLE had Bird complete another review, this time of Shamim Powell's death records. Bird found the woman also died of a Oxycodone overdose that was "improperly prescribed by Sharp."

"Dr. Bird opined that Sharp did not meet the standard of care with regard to treating Powell given the excessive Oxycodone prescribing − no attempt to taper the Oxycodone dose; and the lack of communicating any consequences (or even acknowledging) the positive opiate urine drug screens of Ms. Powell," the report said.

The News Journal reached out to Sharp's attorney, Michael Griffith, but did not immediately receive an answer.

On Oct. 4, the FDLE reported that agents also arrested several suspects charged with selling drugs prescribed by Sharp. Most suspects were prescribed 120 oxycodone pills a month with no legitimate medical need.

Possible Elaine Sharp victims may have been pill mill co-conspirators

As part of the investigation, the FDLE gave 79 patient files, flagged as potential co-conspirators, seized from Sharp's office to Dr. Reuben Hoch, a board certified anesthesiologist and expert in pain medicine, to review each patient's medical needs pertaining to controlled substance use.

Once Hoch finished his review of the patient files, he deemed 21 of those files were not in need of the excessive prescriptions they were given.

"According to Dr. Hoch's report, Sharp ... engaged in a mostly cash-paying pain practice," the report said. "It appeared that regardless of the patient's complaints, they all received opioid medications at very high dosages and quantities.

"Dr. Hoch noted that accepting cash from patients for the administration of opioids is no different than selling illicit substances on the street," the report added.

The report notes that one of the 21 patient files selected as not needing opioid prescriptions was Darnell, who died from opioid toxicity. The FDLE's report also notes several other patients selected as possible co-conspirators have since died of opioid toxicity, but the report did not say how many have since died.

"Sharp did not pick up on any of the red flags that a physician prescribing these deadly medications should throughout their care," the report said. "Sharp, an obstetrician and gynecologist, most likely received very little training in the specialty of pain medicine.

"Dr. Hoch stated her practice can only be described as a 'pill mill,'" the report added.

What are Dr. Elaine Sharp's charges?

Here are the charges Sharp is facing that are related to her FDLE pill mill investigation:

Two counts of murder which resulted from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Trafficking between 4 grams and 30 kilograms of drugs

10 counts of trafficking 7 grams or more of oxycodone

Participating in enterprise through racketeering

Manslaughter

Money laundering

21 counts of falsifying reports or records

12 counts of writing a controlled substance prescription for monetary benefit

Dr. Elaine Sharp's case nets alleged co-conspirators in scheme

As part of Sharp's investigation, the FDLE also issued arrest warrants for Tammy Zell, Cheryl Tassin, Jessica Michael, Kevin McLemore, Mark Heath, Jenni Harrell, Gary Eckard, Kristopher Desposito, Shanna Castleberry, Shawn Winchester and Mickey Bowman.

The FDLE's report also lists John Desposito as a co-conspirator, but it does not appear he has been arrested in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties, according to jail records.

All of the co-conspirators face multiple felony charges including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to traffick various controlled substances and conspiracy to obtain controlled substances not medically necessary.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze doctor Elaine Sharp's 'improper' prescriptions led to 40 fatal overdoses: FDLE