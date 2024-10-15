UWF Football Weekly Notes: Argos back in AFCA Top 25 heading into GSC contest at Chowan

The University of West Florida football team looks like its starting to right the ship after a solid win against Delta State on Saturday.

The Argos had a lot of things working on offense, including a strong connection between quarterback Marcus Stokes and wide receiver Corey Scott, and used a late push on offense to seal the upset victory over the Statesmen.

Saturday was the first time UWF beat a nationally ranked opponent since the Argos, coincidentally, beat Delta State (then ranked No. 5 in the AFCA and No. 6 in the D2Football polls), 24-21, on the road.

UWF earned more than 500 yards of total offense, and held Delta State to its second fewest total yards so far in the 2024 season. The Statesmen ran for just 118 yards, a season-low.

What also helped was time of possession, something the Argos have dominated the last couple weeks − holding onto the ball for 39:32 of the time, and limiting the Statesmen's time on offense. Delta State had just 52 plays in the game.

UWF (3-2, 2-1 GSC) goes back on the road on Saturday for another Gulf South Conference game at Chowan University. The Hawks just defeated Shorter, now a non-conference opponent, 31-27, this past weekend.

The Argos boast an all-time record of 2-1 against Chowan, and haven't lost to the Hawks since 2016. Last year, UWF defeated the Hawks, 52-6.

"A great win for us, but we know it’s just the start. We have to keep rallying off some wins to give ourselves a chance," UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said after Saturday's win. "We know this is just a blip on the radar. ... Yeah, it’s a big win. This one will be talked about across the country. But we know it doesn’t matter if we don’t keep playing good football and controlling what we can control."

Here are some weekly notes to keep an eye on leading up to Saturday's contest.

UWF football rejoins AFCA Division II poll after upset victory

Welcome back to the top 25, Argos. UWF is ranked No. 23 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II poll, snapping a two-week absence from the rankings. UWF, technically, jumped up five spots in the rankings based on where it was in last week's poll in the receiving votes category.

The Argos are sandwiched in between Frostburg State and Southern Arkansas, the latter of which also joined the poll this week after a dominant win at Oklahoma Baptist.

Even with UWF joining the top 25, three Gulf South Conference teams remain in the rankings, led by Valdosta State in the No. 3 slot. The Blazers picked up a narrow GSC victory over North Greenville, 32-24. West Alabama, which topped Mississippi College, 26-0, jumped up to No. 10, a one-spot improvement.

Delta State, after the loss to UWF, fell out of the top 25 and is ranked 27th with 19 votes, tied with Virginia Union.

Nationally, the top eight teams all remained the same. Harding College earned all 30 first-place votes in the poll, and Grand Valley State rounds out the top three. Taking the biggest jump within the top 25 was Carson-Newman, from 23 to 18, with a 28-27 win at Mars Hill. The hardest drop was Central Washington, going from No. 9 to No. 21, after a 14-13 loss to Texas-Permian Basin.

Indiana (Pennsylvania) and Findlay also dropped out of the poll after losses over the weekend.

Argos still out of the Top 25 in D2Football poll

There were only a few losses from the Top 25 in the D2Football poll, between Central Washington, Findlay and Delta State. UWF, despite the win, missed the top 25 (and there is no receiving votes category in this poll to see where the Argos might've ranked).

Just two Gulf South Conference teams are in the Top 25 now, with Valdosta State staying at No. 3, and West Alabama improving to No. 12. Delta State was ranked 25th last week.

The D2Football poll remained largely unchanged, with the top six teams remaining the same, as well as the 16th-22nd teams. Central Washington fell eight spots to No. 15, while the biggest jump was Central Oklahoma from No. 11 to No. 8 after a 48-20 win against Northwest Missouri. Wayne State (Nebraska) and Frostburg State both joined the poll this week.

Harding, Grand Valley State and Valdosta remain the top-three teams.

Gulf South Conference Weekly Awards

It was a big night for a pair of redshirt freshmen from UWF.

Marcus Stokes and Corey Scott, both Jacksonville-area natives, showed the talent that can come out of northeast Florida with some big performances against Delta State.

Named the GSC Offensive Player of the Week, Stokes threw for season-high 326 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 completions. He also had eight rushing attempts for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He could've had a third to open the scoring, but as he dove into the end zone, he fumbled the ball (Jake Robinette fell on the ball for the Argos' touchdown). Not bad after missing the game against Mississippi College due to an injury.

Stokes is the first UWF player to be named Offensive Player of the Week since John Jiles earned it on Oct. 2, 2023, following a monstrous game at North Greenville where Jiles had 277-yards receiving and five touchdowns.

"I realized it was a big game. As we like to call it, it was a get-back week. Last year, we lost by a lot, and it sucked," Stokes said on Saturday, referring to the Argos' loss to Delta State in the playoffs last season. "I knew I had to take care of the ball tonight and we’d win the game.”

Scott was named the Freshman of the Week. He finished Saturday with five receptions for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an incredible 70-yarder where he pulled a double-move and got behind the Delta State secondary by a couple steps.

Scott is the first Freshman of the Week from UWF since Ralph Ortiz won on Oct. 9, 2023, when he posted three tackles, an interception and a pass break-up.

Also earning awards this week were West Alabama's Delawrence Butler (Defensive Player of the Week) after recording a career-high 13 tackles, one of which was for a loss. West Alabama's Trey Sullivan (Special Teams Player of the Week) recorded five punts for a total of 201 yards with a long punt of 52 yards, pinning Mississippi College inside its own 20 twice.

Around the Gulf South Conference

It appears all effects from Hurricane Helene have relatively subsided as far as postponed or canceled games in the conference. However, it'll still be interesting to see how the canceled West Alabama-Valdosta State game, with both teams still undefeated in conference play, will affect the rest of the conference.

To play the hypothetical game, UWF not only needs to beat Valdosta State to earn the GSC Championship, but also have West Alabama lose multiple conference games. And with the strength of the Tigers, there are a lot of question marks there.

The only team to not play last week was Erskine College, which was on a bye. It finally returns to action this weekend at North Greenville, with the Flying Feet not having played a game since Sept. 21, when they were shut out, 73-0, against Valdosta State.

Here are the Gulf South Conference standings entering Week 7:

Valdosta State (6-0 overall, 2-0 Gulf South Conference) West Alabama (5-0 overall, 2-0 Gulf South Conference) West Florida (3-2 overall, 2-1 Gulf South Conference) Delta State (4-2 overall, 1-1 Gulf South Conference) Chowan (2-3 overall, 1-1 Gulf South Conference) North Greenville (2-3 overall, 1-1 Gulf South Conference) Erskine (1-3 overall, 0-1 Gulf South Conference) Mississippi College (0-6 overall, 0-4 Gulf South Conference)

All eight Gulf South Conference teams are in action this week. All four games are conference matchups, including a premier matchup between Delta State and West Alabama. Here's the Week 7 slate:

West Florida at Chowan, 1 p.m. CST / 2 p.m. EST on Saturday*

Erskine at North Greenville, 1 p.m. CST / 2 p.m. EST on Saturday*

Mississippi College at Valdosta State, 2 p.m. CST / 3 p.m. EST on Saturday*

West Alabama at Delta State, 4 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. EST on Saturday*

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF Football Weekly Notes: Argos back in AFCA Top 25 heading into GSC contest at Chowan