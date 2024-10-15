Who should be named Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week? Cast your vote

Welcome to the Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week poll.

The best and the brightest of Escambia and Santa Rosa County high schools will be highlighted weekly, with readers choosing the student they believe is best deserving of the top honor. All of the students in the weekly poll are nominated by school officials who know better than anyone their academic achievements.

Merely being on the list each week is an incredible feat.

Each school district is allowed to nominate up to six students weekly but are not required to nominate a specific number.

This week's poll includes nine candidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Scroll to the bottom of this article.

The poll will be posted at pnj.com each Tuesday, and voting will end on Friday at noon each week.

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Last week's winners: Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 8-11 announced

Success Academy - Lily Boswell-Decesaro

Lily Boswell-Decesaro, ninth grade : Lilly is a model student; furthermore, she is new to Success Academy this year, she has adapted quickly. She works with diligence and fidelity to complete her goals. She is self motivated and goes above and beyond what she is asked to do, often working at home to get ahead. In the classroom, she is quiet, well behaved and respectful. We are excited to have her with us at Success Academy. Lily’s ability to communicate with other students is extremely commendable. I'm continuously impressed by her passion for discussion and collaboration and enjoy hearing your thoughts and others' thoughts on our classwork. I'm looking forward to hearing what you have to say as the school year continues. This student is a fantastic listener. Her teachers report Lily is very open to learning and hearing methods that she can use to improve her studies. She follows directions perfectly, and she is well on her way to achieving her goals.

Booker T. Washington High School - Sanaia Brianne Lewis

Sanaia Brianne Lewis, 12th grade : Like many students, Sanaia, came to Booker T. as a young freshman Wildcat; she is now a senior and has found her voice. During her time at Booker T., Sanaia has grown into a wonderful person, student leader and a true Wildcat. I often see Sanaia walking around campus with her big smile, actively involved being a servant leader. Not only is she involved in many activities outside of school, while at school, she is on Booker T's Executive Board, she serves as the Senior Class Treasure, and she is also involved in the African American Achievement Association and the National English Honors Society. As Sanaia grows closer to graduation, it has been a joy to watch her blossom and find her place, leaving her legacy at Booker T.

Escambia High School - August Lyle

August Lyle, ninth grade : August Lyle is a 9th grade student at Escambia High School. She is currently enrolled in Volleyball, Geometry Honors, AP Human Geography, Biology, Spanish 2, English Honors, and Orchestra. All of August’s teachers brag that she is a very smart and responsible student. LaTonya Roberts, Physical Education Teacher, stated that “August is a very attentive and disciplined student. She is always giving her full effort to any activity, skill or game we are attempting in class. August is a quiet leader, she doesn’t say much to her peers in class but instinctively leads by example. She is always willing to give a helping hand to her instructor and her classmates.” Jennifer Fisher, AP Human Geography Teacher, stated that “August is an extremely intelligent and diligent student. She is insightful in class and helpful to her classmates. One day we'll be reading about the amazing things she has accomplished in this world”. In addition to making all A’s in her core academic classes, August is a very talented musician. She plays the Viola at a very advanced level. She is a part of the Escambia High Orchestra and will perform in the Escambia County All County Honor performance later this year.

Northview High School - Marabelle Hamilton

Marabelle Hamilton, 11th grade : Marabelle Hamilton is a responsible and hard-working student. Teachers appreciate how she always follows directions and is not afraid to ask questions. Her math teacher Ms. Basoz, who has known Marabelle for two years, said that Marabelle is very respectful and that she is trusted to be punctual and does not miss a deadline for any work she has to complete.

West Florida High School - Kazumi Blondell

Kazumi Blondell, 12th grade : Kazumi is diligent and hard working. He has an attention to detail and a respect for others that is hard to find in someone so young; Kazumi is gracious and humble. He demonstrates these qualities as a paid student intern in our school's IT department where he helps repair student Chromebooks and troubleshoots technical issues for our faculty. Additionally, he is the president of Student 2 Student, which is a student-led organization that helps new students, particularly those who come from military families, feel welcome in their transition to WFHS. He also serves as the treasurer for our National Technical Honor Society, which is a vital organization for our career academy students. As his schedule permits, Kazumi participates in First Priority and is an accomplished long distance runner away from school, winning first place in his age group in the Double Bridge Run (2022), Perdido Half Marathon (2024) and placed second in his age group in the 2021 Double Bridge Run and in the 2023 Pensacola Half Marathon. He has also run the Half Marathon at Walt Disney World. While this is an impressive list of qualities and accomplishments for anyone his age, Kazumi also sports a 4.0 GPA. We are proud to call him a WFHS Jaguar!

Gulf Breeze High School - Madalynn Smith

Madalynn Smith, 12 th grade : Maddie has been active in the GBHS Theatre Department for the past four years and will be the lead in the upcoming Wizard Of Oz. Maddie is one of the most hard-working students I’ve ever had. When she sets a goal, she will reach it. Maddie is always one of the first students to help when help is needed. She is kind, funny, and incredibly talented.

Milton High School - Jacob Kaunike

Jacob Kaunike, 12 th grade : Jacob Kaunike is a current Senior at Milton High School with an impressive GPA and Academic performance. He is taking a challenging course load of Honors, AP, and Dual Enrollment classes. Jacob has a strong work ethic and has accumulated over 250 community service hours. He is well rounded and involved in his community. He is member of Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta and enjoys fishing and playing basketball when he has time. Jacob is a great role model and has made a positive impact on our campus.

Navarre High School - Kadence Lattif

Kadence Lattif, 10 th grade : Kadence Lattig is a 10th grader at Navarre High School and is our nominee for PNJ's Student of the Week. She is the president of our Book Club and has stepped outside her comfort zone. Overcoming her shyness, she actively engages with the group and works hard. Kadence has a passion for reading, crocheting, and drawing. She loves to learn new things and enjoys traveling with her family to experience new places. Her love for books and reading is infectious, and she always maintains a cheerful outlook and smile, making her a delight to work with. Kadence has successfully taken on the role of president and entertains us all. She has two siblings and two dogs. Academically, she is excelling and hopes to make the book club successful and enjoyable for all.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Who should be named Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week? Cast your vote