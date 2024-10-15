Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Looking for Halloween events, activities near you? Here's what's still on tap

    By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    If rows of Halloween candy and spooky animatronics and the appearance of Spirit Halloween stores popping up around Pensacola weren't enough clues that Halloween is officially upon us, maybe cooler weather will help you.

    Halloween is officially less than two weeks away, and while some events have already come and gone, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate.

    Here's a look at what Halloween events you can look forward to this year. and let us know if we missed any or if your event just announced details by emailing us at online@pnj.com .

    Halloween trunk-or-treat and family-friendly events

    Beach-O-Ween

    • When : 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18
    • Where : Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

    The 6th annual Beach-O-Ween event will take place at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk on Oct. 18. There will be a Halloween bounce house, costume contest, games, face painting and hotdogs. Everything is completely free, and there will be plenty of candy to go around.

    More info : https://www.visitpensacola.com/beach-o-ween/

    4th annual Batty Fang-tastic Halloween

    • When : 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19
    • Where : 3051 Cloptons Circle, Navarre

    The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is celebrating Halloween with its animal ambassadors. Families can come and enjoy games, crafts, trick or treating, food trucks, a trail walk and more. Entry to the event is $5 and an entry ticket with a game pass is $15. Tickets go on sale soon.

    More info : https://www.emeraldcoastwildliferefuge.org/event-details/4th-annual-batty-fang-tastic-halloween

    2nd Annual Pensacola Jeeps Trunk or Treat

    • When : 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17
    • Where : Harley Davidson Pensacola 6385 Pensacola Blvd.

    Pensacola Jeeps is hosting its second annual trunk-or-treat event at Harley Davidson Pensacola on Oct. 17. The event will feature spooky jeeps, candy, a bounce house, food trucks and more.

    First City Bowl & Halloween Spectacular

    • When : 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25
    • Where : Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

    More than 20 area businesses have signed up to create up for Halloween style Trick-or-Treat displays to greet children and hand out treats prior to the second annual First City Bowl high school football game featuring Pensacola High versus West Florida High. The trick-or-treating starts at 5:30 p.m. and the game will follow at 7 p.m. A fireworks show will happen after the game. Admission for the event is $7 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets provide entrance to the stadium for trick-or-treating and admission to the football game.

    Trunk or Treat at Splash City Adventures

    • When : 5-9 p.m. Oct. 26
    • Where : Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd.

    Celebrate Halloween with a trunk-or-treat at Splash City Adventures on Oct. 26. Dress up in your Halloween costume and bring your bag to fill with candy. A costume contest will happen at 7:30 p.m. for any child dressed in costume.

    More info : https://allevents.in/bellview/trunk-or-treat-at-splash-city-adventures/200027024828210

    Halloween Spooktacular: Villains with Enchanted Parties

    • When : 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27
    • Where : 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting, 511 S. Palafox St.

    The Bodacious Family of Shops is hosting a spooktacular featuring everyone’s favorite villains. Enjoy a royal meet and greet with opportunities for photos, music, spooky treats, games and other activities. Tickets are $25 per child; accompanying adults get in for free. This is an event for children, so adults should not be in attendance without a child.

    More info and tickets : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-spooktacular-villains-with-enchanted-parties-tickets-993889910477?aff=erellivmlt

    Halloween markets

    Halloween Market at Emerald Republic Brewing

    • When : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20
    • Where : Emerald Republic Brewing, 1414 W. Government St.

    Emerald Republic Brewing is hosting its annual Halloween market on Oct. 5. The event will have a collection of local vendors and companies showcasing their spooky wares for you to buy. Short Fuse Pizza will be on hand to feed any empty stomachs.

    Halloween parties

    Doggie Trunk or Treat

    • When : 5 p.m. Oct. 19
    • Where : Coastal County Brewing Company, 3041 E. Olive Road

    ReviveK9 and Coastal County Brewing Company are teaming up to host a special Halloween event for dogs. There will be vendors, food, drinks and a costume contest that includes a prize.

    More info : https://allevents.in/pensacola/2nd-annual-doggie-trunk-or-treat/200027040056724

    Halloween Beer Garden Bash

    • When : 6 p.m. Oct. 25
    • Where : Coastal County

    Coastal County Brewing Company will host a Halloween Beer Garden Bash on Oct. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will feature new beer releases, Halloween games, specialty brews, menu specials and music by DJ Hunter. A costume contest with categories for adults, children and pets will begin at 8 p.m.

    More info : https://www.facebook.com/share/GNwRSDvBH7eqaukb/

    Pensacola’s 7th annual Official Halloween Bar Crawl

    • When : 4 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26
    • Where : Several bars in Downtown Pensacola; check-in at 86 Forks Bar + Table, 11 Palafox Place, Suite B

    Crawl With Us is hosting what it calls a “make your own adventure crawl” in Downtown Pensacola. Tickets for the crawl include two to three drinks or shots, no cover at bars, a stadium cup and bottle opener, drink and food specials, professional photographers, an after-party and more. Tickets are $15 for singles and $10 for groups. The 2024 vendors haven’t been announced yet, so check back for more details closer to Halloween.

    More info : https://www.crawlwith.us/pensacola/halloween#tickets

    Uptown Halloween Party

    • When : 11 p.m. Oct. 26
    • Where : O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern, 3728 Creighton Road

    O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern is hosting a Halloween party that will feature drink specials, decorations, costumes and a costume contest with $500 in cash and prizes. The party is all night, but the judging for the costume contest starts at 11 p.m.

    More info: https://www.facebook.com/share/V6KSUWsjCBxXh1XC/

    AMIkids Presents: Old Hollywood, an Opulent Halloween Costume Gala

    • When : 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26
    • Where : 524 N. Hayne St.

    Step into the glitz and glamour of “A Night in Old Hollywood,” where AMIkids Pensacola will bring the magic of the silver screen to life. General admission tickets are $100 with several sponsorship opportunities.

    More info and tickets : https://www.facebook.com/share/SLFJsvnNjaZ1NiDX/

    Halloween Party and Costume Contest at O’Riley’s

    • When : 11 p.m. Oct. 26
    • Where : O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown, 321 S. Palafox St.

    O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown is hosting a spooky Halloween party with decorations, costumes, themed cocktails, a NUTRL Jell-O brain eating contest and a costume contest with $1,000 in cash and prizes on the line. The party is all night, but judging for the costume contest begins at 11 p.m.

    More info : https://www.facebook.com/share/sgvQ1R1CwFVk5sgJ/

    Halloween Scavenger Hunt/Costume Run

    • When : 5 p.m. Oct. 30
    • Where : Seville Quarter, 130 E Government St.

    More info: https://www.facebook.com/sevillequarter

    Halloween Costume Contest

    • When : 9 p.m. Oct. 31
    • Where : Flora-Bama Lounge & Package, 17401 Perdido Key Dr.

    Flora-Bama is hosting a special Halloween costume contest on Oct. 31. Dressing up in your costume gets you in for free. There are cash prizes for those who participate in the contest, too. First place will win $600, second place gets $500 and third place gets $400.

    More info: https://www.florabama.com/halloween

    Pensacola haunted houses

    Hadji Haunted House

    • When : 7-10:30 p.m. Oct 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, 31; 5-7 p.m. Oct 27
    • Where : Hadji Haunted House, 800 W. Nine Mile Road, Cantonment

    The Hadji Haunted House returned on Oct. 11 and features 40 rooms of pure terror. Attractions use fog, strobe lights, low lighting, intense lighting, FX and sound-intense scares and screams. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for the 3D funhouse and $10 for the kid-friendly haunted house (Oct. 27 only).

    More info : https://hadjihauntedhouse.com/

    Fear Forest Haunted Trail

    • When : 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11-12
    • Where : 2111 Presidio St., Navarre

    Strange portals have started appearing in the woods following weird medical experiments conducted in the previous year, sparking concerns from local officials. The 375-yard Fear Forest Haunted Trail will take you through your deepest fears.

    More info : https://fearforestfl.com/

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Looking for Halloween events, activities near you? Here's what's still on tap

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Don't Tread On Me(1776)
    1d ago
    NO THANKS. I DON'T CELEBRATE PAGANISTIC ALL HALLOWS EVE.
    View all comments
