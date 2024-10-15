Broughton vs. Burroughs: Pensacola's District 5 City Council candidates ready for faceoff

A newcomer is attempting to unseat Pensacola City Council District 5 incumbent Toni "Teniadé" Broughton.

Jenori Burroughs, who threw her hat in the ring and qualified just before the deadline, is challenging incumbent Toni Teniadé Broughton in this year's election after raising over twice the amount of her competitor, pulling in nearly $7,000 and spending just under $5,000.

Although being outspent by her opponent, Broughton says she brings something to her constituents that can't be measured in dollars or assets.

"I think I've shown what I'm able to do, and that is more than monetary value or yard signs," she said. "I think I've done the best, especially considering the change of administration in between my time on the council, and that we've been able to get the most accomplished."

If re-elected, Broughton says she wants to expound upon the wins she's had the past four years while continuing to work with other council members as a team.

"In the future, I look forward to continuing some of the things I've done and reminding people what those things have done," Broughton said, "which is strengthening our neighborhoods, improving our community centers, giving more sidewalks, street lights, better parks, supporting small businesses, promoting responsible development.

"But, I think the strongest thing I have is solid relationships with my fellow councilmembers, which has allowed many of the things I would like to see come to fruition," she added, "and I think together as a district we can move the city forward."

Despite being an incumbent, Broughton said she's not taking the race lightly, saying she feels there is a "small contingent" of District 5 residents who are "willing to risk everything that District 5 has been able to achieve."

"It's disappointing," she said. "I hope that the district sees that we have accomplished so much, and that we're in the next phase of all that we're going to achieve, and without me in this position, we run the risk of losing all of our hard work."

Although Burroughs is facing an opponent who's been previously elected, she said she "feels good" about the election and her ability to win the District 5 seat despite running her first race.

"It's my first campaign, so I'm not exactly sure what I should feel, but I feel good about it," she told the News Journal.

Ultimately Burroughs' goal is to bring more change in the Pensacola community, especially her district, saying there are concerns that need a united front to help citizens.

"I walk my neighborhood and the city, and I'm usually up at 6 a.m. and it's still dark right now," she said. "I get off work at 6 p.m., and I walk and it gets dark around 7 p.m., and it's just dark, so lighting is something I want to look in to."

Burroughs also said she wants to work closely with the Pensacola Police Department to "bring the community in in regards to the shootings we're having," paving the way for a closer relationship between the police department and city council.

