PNJ Power Poll: All 14 Pensacola-area football teams stay put entering Week 9 of season

Week 8 went just about as expected.

The teams that should have won, won. And because of that, there were – literally – no changes to this week's Power Poll entering Week 9. The second week of district play, for some teams at least, saw a few district champions throughout Region 1 named, while other cemented their spots in the race for a district crown.

For example, with West Florida falling to Bay on Thursday, the Tornadoes claimed the District 1-3A crown. In District 1-4A, it's come down to Escambia and Pine Forest. District 1-6A has Pace in the driver's seat, just needing to beat Navarre to claim the title.

But that's another story for another time.

Here's the latest PNJ Power Poll heading into Week 9 of the Florida High School Athletic Association football season.

1. Pensacola Catholic (6-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 1

Week 8 result: 52-16 win vs. Walton

Week 9 game: Bye

Pensacola Catholic's offensive force really woke up in the second half after after initially trailing to Walton going into halftime. It's the second time the Crusaders have put up 50-plus points against a district opponent, with CJ Nettles scoring three times on 148 yards rushing, and Ryan Huff adding 161 yards passing and a touchdown. Jordan Robinson had a career night with 108 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. It was a big defensive stand for the Crusaders, however, with a good number of fumble recoveries and caused fumbles, plus Nigel Nelson posting an interception. It's an unscheduled bye week after Pensacola Catholic was originally supposed to play North Bay Haven Academy this week.

2. Pace (6-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 2

Week 8 result: 42-7 win vs. Tate

Week 9 game: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday vs. Pine Forest

Pace continues to roll, and is now in the driver's seat for District 1-6A after another dominant win, this time against Tate. The only time the Aggies scored was when they held the ball for nearly the entire third quarter. Other than that, Pace's offense and defense held strong. Head coach Kent Smith said the team was "banged up" during the week injury-wise, and players stepped up when needed, including Joey Golino and Makael Williams on the ground. Going against a surging Pine Forest team, this could come down to a defensive battle.

3. Escambia (5-2)

Last week's ranking: No. 3

Week 8 result: 35-21 win at Pensacola

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Crestview

Escambia has held onto the Battle for Ye Olde Washboiler with a strong win over rival Pensacola. The Tigers got within one possession a couple times, but Escambia stayed on top behind a strong pass game from Billy Dunn (200 yards, 2 touchdowns) and run game from Dorrion White (120 yards, 1 touchdown). The hard-hitting Gators recovered four fumbles, which kept them on offense. Escambia has a tune-up game against a building Crestview team, coming off a big win over Navarre, before its district championship game against Pine Forest.

4. Pine Forest (4-3)

Last week's ranking: No. 4

Week 8 result: 23-2 win vs. Booker T. Washington

Week 9 game: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pace

Pine Forest's defense proved to be top notch again in a dominant win over Booker T. Washington, officially knocking the Wildcats out of contention for the District 1-4A title. Three of the offensive keys for Pine Forest – Zakavius Andrews, Nick Simmons and Zion Legree – all scored. But it was the defense that stood out, with a pair of interceptions plus a couple caused and recovered fumbles. The defensive front also had a day with four sacks. The Eagles will need their defense to have a similar game against a strong Pace offense.

5. Tate (5-2)

Last week's ranking: No. 5

Week 8 game: 42-7 loss at Pace

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Booker T. Washington

It's been a tough couple weeks for the Aggies, who have now dropped back-to-back games – both of which were district contests. Tate scored when it held onto the ball for nearly 11 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, but couldn't jumpstart its offense against a strong front seven from Pace. Tate has a good opportunity for a bounce-back week against the Wildcats, but will need a strong run defense against the Wildcats before Tate returns to district play against Crestview next week.

6. Navarre (2-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 6

Week 8 result: 27-7 loss vs. Crestview

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Gulf Breeze

It's rivalry week for Navarre, which goes to Gulf Breeze for the annual Beach Bowl. It's going to be hard to top last year's thriller that ended in a 49-48 overtime shootout in favor of the Raiders. Navarre has a chance to three-peat over its inter-county rival. After struggling against Crestview, it'll be a good chance for the Raiders to get its offense going again. However, they'll still have to watch out for the run defense and pass rush of the Dolphins, fresh off a win against Milton.

7. Jay (7-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 7

Week 8 result: 34-0 win vs. Northview

Week 9 game: Bye

Jay got a big-time rivalry win over Northview, the first time the Royals have beaten their cross-county rivals since 2017, with a shutout. The defense continues to shine for Jay, posting now back-to-back shutouts. Jay allowed just 105 yards of total offense from Northview, while finding great success in a fairly even-split offense. Hayden Morris threw for two touchdowns on just three completions, while Jaymes Youngblood (111 yards) and Grayson Shehan (68 yards) both scored. Jay has a week to recover and reset before making a final push for the playoffs with a bye week.

8. Pensacola (3-4)

Last week's ranking: No. 8

Week 8 result: 35-21 loss vs. Escambia

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. St. Michael Catholic (Ala.)

The Tigers put up a fight against rival Escambia in the annual Battle for Ye Olde Washboiler, but couldn't find the equalizer late in the game before the Gators put the game out of reach. Jamarcuz Fountain had good success on the ground with 207 yards rushing, while AG Floyd scored twice on just 34 yards. Fountain also threw for 102 yards and a touchdown. It's another tough test for Pensacola, which faces a team from Alabama that's only lost once. The Cardinals have an incredible pass game, and the Pensacola secondary will need to be ready.

9. Booker T. Washington (3-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 9

Week 8 result: 23-2 loss at Pine Forest

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Tate

The Wildcats are in a rough patch, currently on a three-game losing skid. Booker T. hasn't found its offensive stride between a few injuries and younger players needing to take a larger role. It doesn't get much easier this weekend with a road game at Tate, which is also trying to snap a losing streak. If Booker T. can stop the run game from Tate, it could put up a decent fight against the Aggies. But the Wildcats also have to watch for a strong pass game from Tate.

10. West Florida (2-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 10

Week 8 result: 35-13 loss at Bay

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Milton

West Florida has a strong chance to rebound this weekend against a winless Milton program. After beating Gulf Breeze a couple weeks ago, the Wildcats' run game was strong with 258 yards on the ground at Bay, but didn't have enough to stop the Tornadoes' offense, including 270 yards passing. Milton gave up a lot of passing yards last week, but has a strong run defense the last few weeks. This could be another defensive battle in Northwest Florida.

11. Gulf Breeze (2-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 11

Week 8 result: 26-17 win vs. Milton

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Navarre

Gulf Breeze got a big boost, snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over Milton. The Dolphins threw for over 300 yards as a few key players on both sides of the ball slowly come back from injury. However, it's a strong test in a rivalry week this Friday against Navarre for the Beach Bowl. It's no longer a district battle between the rivals, but you never want to lose a game of this caliber off the field. Can Gulf Breeze's defense stop the run, and maybe surprise some people?

12. Northview (2-6)

Last week's ranking: No. 12

Week 8 result: 34-0 loss at Jay

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Blountstown

Northview was shut out for the second time this season, this time to the hands of rival Jay. The Chiefs put up just 105 yards of offense, but the Royals are one of the better teams that Northview has faced this season. Blountstown just shut out its last opponent, and has won a couple huge games (including a triple overtime game at Rutherford). The Tigers have run for nearly 1,200 yards this season, so it'll be up to the Chiefs to stop the ground game to have a chance.

13. Milton (0-7)

Last week's ranking: No. 13

Week 8 result: 26-17 loss at Gulf Breeze

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at West Florida

Milton kept things close against Gulf Breeze last week, but couldn't respond after the Dolphins scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Milton will need to focus on playing a complete game to have a shot against West Florida, which has proven to come up clutch in certain games (like the overtime win against Booker T. Washington). The Panthers will need to stop a heavy run game from West Florida, while also controlling possession – something the Jaguars like to do, as well.

14. Central (0-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 14

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Vernon

Central is fresh off another bye week as it continues its first season. The Jaguars haven't put points on the board since Sept. 6 at Baker, and will have a strong chance to put up a good fight against a struggling Vernon team, currently on a four-game losing streak. This will be the Jaguars' second home game of the season, played at Milton High School.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNJ Power Poll: All 14 Pensacola-area football teams stay put entering Week 9 of season