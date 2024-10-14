Open in App
    Pensacola News Journal

    1 dead, another hospitalized after men found shot inside vehicle on Chimes Way

    By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQWSh_0w6CyK6600

    The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday double shooting that left at least one man dead.

    Deputies responded to Chimes Way Sunday where they located two men in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Department spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that one man was pronounced deceased and the other was transported to a local hospital.

    Lewis said the transported man was alive Sunday night, but the gunshot wound he sustained "could lead to death."

    There are currently no suspects, according to the ECSO, and the investigation remains ongoing.

    If you have any information regarding the incident, call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 1 dead, another hospitalized after men found shot inside vehicle on Chimes Way

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    just me
    10h ago
    Drugs are baaaaad.. 😢
    Nature Wombman
    1d ago
    be careful and nice god lovely us 💗💖💖
    View all comments
