'She's an icon': Gulf Breeze volleyball standout Bella Satterwhite establishes legacy

Gulf Breeze girls volleyball coach Jasmine King was a Dolphin standout in her own right.

For the last 14 years, King – a 2011 alum of Gulf Breeze – held the career kills record for the Dolphins, with 918. She then went on to have a decorated career at Division I Southern Miss, before returning to Gulf Breeze and taking over the program in 2016.

There have been plenty of names to come through the halls of Gulf Breeze and excel on the volleyball court, with numerous Division I players over the years.

But then there’s Bella Satterwhite.

Satterwhite, a senior, not only broke King’s record earlier in the year against Arnold on Sept. 19, but has made even more history now. Satterwhite became the first Gulf Breeze player to cross 1,000 career kills. A number that King said, with a little grin, she couldn’t even hit in college – finishing as close as possible with 999 career kills at Southern Miss.

“If I couldn’t do it, I wanted somebody that I knew well to do it – and Bella did,” King said. “I held the record for, gosh, I’ve been graduated from high school for 14 years now. It’s almost about time someone broke it – that kind of thing. To have coached her all four years, and to watched every single one of her kills, that’s been special.”

Satterwhite knew right away when she broke King’s record, as her parents had small confetti shooters in the stands, and big signs that read “NEW SCHOOL RECORD.” There was also a pause in play to allow the Dolphins to celebrate properly.

That meant Satterwhite was getting close to that next special number.

Except she didn’t know exactly when she crossed it. King and Satterwhite both knew it’d be done in a tri-match on Oct. 5 with Niceville and Navarre. Satterwhite needed just 19 kills, and King was determined to keep track. But after dropping the first set in the first game against Niceville, the priority immediately turned to winning the game.

King ultimately went back and got the stats and saw that Satterwhite had crossed 1,000 kills.

“I told her after the day that I was pretty she had got it, but I wasn’t counting. She said she wasn’t counting either. That was good, because she wasn’t focused on herself – she was focused on the team,” King said. “She had gotten to 1,005 after the day – so she went above and beyond.”

“It was a weight lifted off my shoulders. I hit the number,” Satterwhite said. But she didn’t talk about her record for long. “Now it’s time to try to go win state.”

‘I knew right away she was special’

As is common in Gulf Breeze, a lot of high school volleyball players originally got their start playing volleyball at the Gulf Breeze Rec Center. Satterwhite was no exception. King had seen the rising star play a few times before her freshman year.

King kept hearing about “this Bella Satterwhite girl” and how she was going to be a top player someday. King knew she was a good player, but didn’t know how Satterwhite “would compare to some of the older girls” with the Dolphins.

Then came summer practices before Satterwhite’s freshman season began.

“After the first day, I was like, ‘She’s legit,’” King said. “I knew right away she was going to be special. …

“Bella has this way about her, where she’s so confident and so proud of who she is. Bella came in freshman year, and I just instantly knew that she was going to do great things here – and she has.”

“Special” is perhaps putting it lightly. Satterwhite compiled 195 kills, 30 aces, 45 blocks, 191 digs and eight assists in her first varsity season. And she’s only gotten better since. Satterwhite was a PNJ First Team All-Area selection in both 2022 and 2023, and was named Player of the Year last season after a 295-kill season her junior year. That’s on top of 40 aces, 48 blocks, 246 digs and 30 assists.

It’s a career that’s going to be hard to match.

“I take pride in it. But just being on this team, for me, is a great accomplishment, especially with the whole energy and atmosphere of the team. It’s the best it’s been this year. To be a part of it, it’s amazing,” Satterwhite said of being a four-year player for Gulf Breeze. “It’s been easy to not be complacent, because we always finish the season at the same time. This year, we need to get one year further. I want to play with this group of girls just one more game each day.”

“Throughout the four years, she’s been super special. A lot of times – and I was talking to somebody else about it – you have really good players, but then they might not be the best teammates or good people. I’ve had past players where they’re really good, but cause a lot of issues. I say that to mean that Bella is truly the total package,” King said. “Not only is she by far the best volleyball player to walk through these halls, but she’s just a really good person and really good teammate.

"That’s hard to find. … She’s a unique person. I always call her the most immature mature person I’ve ever met. The way she carries herself, it’s so mature. She speaks to adults well. She’s aggressive on the volleyball court. But then she loves to play with mini-toys, ‘Shopkins’ and stuff like that, making slime. She’s this mature, old person at heart, but still very innocent and youthful. She’s been very special over the last four years.”

‘I’ve truly never seen anyone like her’

How do you coach a player who’s already incredibly skilled entering her freshman year?

King said it’s easy – as long as the player is coachable and still has the drive to get better. And Satterwhite does. Between King and longtime assistant coach, Steven Clay, the pair have said there hasn’t been a time where Satterwhite “wasn’t coachable.”

King added that Satterwhite has been humble and “hungry to learn” over the last four years, and still asks questions about how she can play better.

“Coach Clay and I talk about how much of a joy it’s been to coach Bella. She makes it easy,” King said.

“I definitely feel like my game has gotten a lot more consistent. I’ve adapted to a lot different playing styles,” Satterwhite said. “I’ve learned a lot from Coach Jasmine and Coach Clay over the years. Each time, it’s a new hurdle to try something new with different setters and other teammates.”

But it also helps that Satterwhite is a unique player. Satterwhite is designated as an outside hitter, but plays impressive defense in the back row “like she’s a libero,” King noted. Yes, Satterwhite is a dominant hitter and a “great blocker” for the Dolphins, but there’s a whole other layer to her playstyle both defensively and at the service line.

Entering district play on Monday for Gulf Breeze, Satterwhite leads the team with over 250 kills, 30-plus aces, more than 150 digs and more than 15 blocks.

“There are times where you’re a good hitter, but we can pick you apart when you’re in the back row. Some hitters aren’t good at defense or serve receive, so they have a weakness. Don’t get me wrong, she’s not perfect. … But it’s hard to pick Bella apart as an opponent,” King said. “She’s just an elite, all-around player. That’s what makes her stand out from other players who are good. … She plays back row like a libero. And that’s special.”

‘I want to keep playing’

Satterwhite’s career isn’t over after the fall. Obviously there are goals to push Gulf Breeze past the regional playoffs, a place it hasn’t been in some time. The last five years, the Dolphins have bowed out at some point in the regional playoffs.

They haven’t been to the state Final Four since 2011, where Gulf Breeze fell in the state championship game.

Satterwhite believes this team has more depth than the last few years, and that the Dolphins can make a decent run. Gulf Breeze, entering Monday, is currently the No. 1 team in District 1-6A, Region 1-6A and Class 6A in the state of Florida. Overall, the Dolphins are ranked third behind two 7A schools in Plant and Winter Park.

“Regionals has always been that big barrier that we haven’t crossed in a decade,” Satterwhite said. “I think this year will be it, and this team will come together. … I want to keep playing with this team for as long as possible. Going into every game, I have the mindset that it could be the last one and to not take anything for granted, giving 110% on every single play.”

Even after the season ends, Satterwhite still has beach volleyball in the spring – which Gulf Breeze started in 2023. The Dolphins won the state championship this past spring, defeating Berkeley Prep.

It wasn’t until the Dolphins started beach volleyball that Satterwhite had the idea of playing beach volleyball collegiately. Now, she’s committed to the No. 1 team in the nation, the University of Southern California.

“I always had in the back of my mind that I felt like I should’ve gone there. Not only because the academics are top tier, but the program is No. 1 in the country. The coaching staff is amazing, too,” Satterwhite said. “You can’t get better training than that, practicing with those girls.”

“When you talk about legacy, I think about the youth in our community. Most people that come and play at Gulf Breeze started at the rec center. Bella started there. She was coming and watching older girls play high school volleyball. Now you see all these youth athletes from the rec center and come to a game to watch her. … She’s built a little cult following,” King said with a smile. “It’s just full circle. I think she just truly appreciates the support. … I mean, she’s an icon. She is ‘the moment,’ as they say.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 'She's an icon': Gulf Breeze volleyball standout Bella Satterwhite establishes legacy