To stop bullying, run toward the roar. CivicCon speaker to share what does and doesn't work

Tom Dahlborg has spent many years writing, researching and speaking about bullying, frequently through the lens of his son's experiences growing up as a "big kid" who was bullied by coaches and other adults.

Still, it wasn't long ago that Dahlborg learned that his now-adult son had attempted suicide as a fourth-grader.

That's part of the reason Dahlborg shies away from the title of bullying "expert."

"I really consider myself a father and a coach that has made every mistake, and I don't want other people to make those mistakes," he said. "My son is still on this earth by the grace of God, not because myself, my family, did the right things. I don't want any other parent, any other family, any other guardian, any other sibling to experience what we could have experienced. It was bad enough what we did experience."

Named a "Mental Health Champion" by Authority Magazine, Dahlborg is an internationally recognized speaker and writer focusing on leading with love, courageous vulnerability, systems thinking and improvement, stopping bullying, amplifying positive childhood experiences, and bringing “love in action” to all we do.

His award-winning book, "The Big Kid and Basketball … and the lessons he taught his Father and Coach," focuses on bullying, adverse childhood experiences and positive childhood experiences, and it has led to improvements in youth sport programs, school systems and overall child well-being.

At a CivicCon event in Pensacola on Oct. 28, Dahlborg will discuss what does and does not work to stop bullying, as well as practical actions we can take right now to stop bullying at home and in the community.

What defines bullying, and how does it impact children?

According to Dahlborg, bullying is defined by two main factors: an imbalance of power and repetition.

"So, kids who bully are using their power, such as physical strength or their popularity or whatever it may be, to control and/or harm others. So that's a key piece of it. Another piece is typically repetition. It's not a one time event, it is repetitive. And that repetition adds to the harm, adds to the short-term, medium-term, long-term, and oftentimes eternal harm that will happen to children."

Stopbullying.gov, a federal government website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, says about 19.2% of students ages 12-18 enrolled in grades 6-12 experienced bullying nationwide during the 2021-2022 school year. The prevalence was higher in middle school (26.3%) than in high school (15.7%).

About 15.4% of students reported being bullied by a student who was more powerful than them in some way, 14.5% reported being bullied repeatedly, and 12.7% reported being bullied repeatedly by a student who was more powerful than them in some way.

According to the website, kids who are bullied are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, increased feelings of sadness and loneliness, changes in sleep and eating patterns, and loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy – issues that may persist into adulthood. Students who are bullied may also experience decreased academic achievement and school participation, and they are more likely to miss, skip, or drop out of school.

"Programs that understand ACEs, adverse childhood experiences, are really, really important," Dahlborg said. "... Bullying, back in 2017, has become recognized as an ACE and so it's really, really important to understand the impact of bullying, everything that leads toward substance use disorders and anxieties and mental health challenges."

The Big Kid and bullying

Dahlborg has spent more than 40 years in the health care field, with much of his effort dedicated to child well-being.

He is the former Parent Partnership program leader for the National Institute for Children’s Health Quality (NICHQ), and more recently he and his team led the Michigan statewide implementation efforts of the Collaborative Care Model for Adolescents to improve access to mental health services. He is a contributing author to "Brave Kids: Short Stories to Inspire Our Future World-Changers," a No. 1 book on the topic of bullying prevention.

Dahlborg is also the founder of TBKID Youth Sports Programs, which work to ensuring inclusion and belonging while promoting positive, life-changing social and emotional skills, and fun and play.

His work to stop bullying stems from a personal place.

"My son was born the big kid, he has some neurological challenges. He was predominantly bullied by adults, by coaches – not by teachers, but that's a challenge too – but by parents in the neighborhood, others," Dahlborg said. "He was excluded, he was verbally attacked and all these things. He put a belt around his own neck when he was in fourth grade. I was already being asked to speak about bullying, and I didn't even know my son had gone to that measure. Like I said, he's here because of God, not because of me."

With his son's blessing, Dahlborg chronicled his son's experiences and his own learnings from coaching youth sports into the book "The Big Kid and Basketball … and the lessons he taught his Father and Coach."

"I shared our experiences, I shared research – I've worked in healthcare for 40 years, I have a research quality improvement background – I bring all of that to the table to bring forth what I believe to be truth, and then to help people find their truth, for their community, for their family, for the neighborhoods and so forth," Dahlborg said.

"So it was driven by the experiences that we've had, and my son went through – both my daughters were bullied as well – and then also, quite frankly, getting on our knees and saying, 'This could have been so much worse. Really, really bad. How can we help other people?'"

Run toward the roar

Dahlborg said when his children were being bullied, nothing he and his wife did as parents seemed to help.

"We got paralyzed. Every step we took seemed to be the wrong step and made things worse," he said.

Now, one of Dahlborg's key pieces of advice is to "run toward the roar," referencing a story of lions roaring to scare prey animals into running into the jaws of other lions waiting in ambush. In that situation, the best way for prey to survive is to run toward the roar instead of away from it.

"So, what I teach people is, when we hear that 'roar' we're afraid we're going to make a mistake, we're afraid we're going to do something wrong, but you have to have that courage to go toward it anyway. And so that's what we need to learn to do, do the research, get involved in programs and run toward that roar."

He added, "You have to get to that place in the community of failing forward. Do the best things you can do, based on the best evidence, the best research, based on the best assessments that you can. Don't expect it to be perfect, learn from it, continue to improve upon it, and never stop, because we can stop bullying."

Stopbullying.gov data indicates that the needle is moving in the right direction. During the 2010-2011 school year, about 28% of students aged 12-18 reported experiencing bullying. That number fell to 22% in the 2018-2019 school year and 19% in 2021-2022.

Bullying prevention approaches that show the most promise confront the problem from many angles, according to the federal website. They involve the entire school community – students, families, administrators, teachers and staff such as bus drivers, nurses, cafeteria and front office staff – in creating a culture of respect. Bystanders, or those who see bullying, can make a huge difference when they intervene on behalf of someone being bullied.

Studies also have shown that adults can help prevent bullying by talking to children about bullying, encouraging them to do what they love, modeling kindness and respect, and seeking help.

"The third leading cause of death of children is suicide," Dahlborg said. "Children who are bullied are up to nine times more likely to attempt suicide, just like my son. So there's not always a one-to-one correlation or causation effect, however, there is a driver there, and so that's why I say to folks, 'You're good enough. Step into the game. Don't be afraid.'"

How to watch Tom Dahlborg at CivicCon

As part of CivicCon, Tom Dahlborg will be speaking at the Wesley Abbey Building of First United Methodist Church on Oct. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. Wesley Abbey is the white building on the corner of Wright and Palafox streets.

During his presentation, he will take a deeper dive into methods that do and do not work, and immediate actions people can take to stop bullying.

October is National Bullying Awareness Month, and Dahlborg will also share an array of bullying prevention resources, including bostonvsbullies.org, pacer.org/bullying/ and bulliesout.com .

"One of the big keys, is that – and this applies to just about everyone that I've talked to in the space – we're all good enough. We're all good enough to have these conversations. We're all good enough to love and support and hold and share tough love. We're all good enough."

Registration for Dahlborg's presentation is available by searching CivicCon at eventbrite.com. Those who register online will have the opportunity to submit a question for Dahlborg.

The presentation will also be livestreamed on the News Journal's Facebook page and at pnj.com.

Dahlborg will also be hosting a workshop the following morning in the downstairs training room of Maritime Place, 350 W. Cedar St. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 7-9 a.m. Please RSVP for this workshop by emailing Eduardo Lara at elara@civicconversations.org .

CivicCon is a partnership with the News Journal to help empower citizens to better their communities through smart planning and civic conversation. More information about CivicCon, as well as stories and videos featuring previous speakers, is available at pnj.com/civiccon .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: To stop bullying, run toward the roar. CivicCon speaker to share what does and doesn't work