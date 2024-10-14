PNJ Athlete of the Week: Who should win the award for the week of Oct. 7-12?

(This story was updated to correct an inaccuracy)

It's time for another round of the Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week.

Vote early and vote often! Every week until the end of the 2024-25 athletics season, the PNJ will release a list of area athletes from every sport in-season, and that's where you come in: vote who you think should win the award.

The polls will be open until each Saturday at 11 a.m. of that week. Each weekly winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. The poll is exclusively on PNJ.com.

Winners will be contacted early next week after the poll closes.

Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission. The poll is decided by the PNJ sports staff and finalized the Sunday before the poll opens.

Note: Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with PNJ staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Ben Grieco can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) or via email at BGrieco@gannett.com .

Football (offense), Brock Stomps (Gulf Breeze): Friday was a much-needed win for the Dolphins, snapping a five-game losing streak with a solid 26-17 win over Milton. Gulf Breeze was led offensively by quarterback Brock Stomps, who had 22 completions for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One touchdown went to Dillon Pinardo, while another went to Caleb Carter. Stomps also had a couple rushing attempts for 9 yards.

Football (defense), Nigel Nelson (Pensacola Catholic): Nigel Nelson showed his strength as a two-way player once again, this time on defense. Pensacola Catholic had a big rout over conference rival Walton, 52-16, on Friday. Nelson recorded five tackles, including one for a loss, for the Crusaders, while adding an interception returned for 13 yards and a fumble recovery returned for 1 yard.

Volleyball, Anna Wagner (Navarre): Anna Wagner knew how to dish it out this past week. In three games for Navarre, where the Raiders went 2-1 on the week, Wagner combined for an impressive 90 assists, including a week-high 40 in the Raiders' win over Booker T. Washington to begin the week. On top of that, Wagner recorded four aces and 23 digs.

Boys cross country, Brody Bruce (Navarre): At a mini-meet hosted by the Raiders, going against Gulf Breeze and Milton, Brody Bruce won the 5-kilometer race by nearly two minutes, clocking in with a time of 16 minutes, 49 seconds. He averaged a mile time of 5 minutes, 24.7 seconds.

Girls cross country, Reagan Smith (Pensacola Christian): Going against some of the best through Alabama and Florida, Reagan Smith helped lead the Warriors to a first-place finish at the TR Miller Challenge in Brewton, Alabama. Smith finished in third place overall (scoring second) with a time of 19 minutes, 25.6 seconds. Her average mile time was 6 minutes, 14.8 seconds.

Boys swimming and diving, Coulson Voeltz (Booker T. Washington): At the Escambia County Championships, hosted by the Wildcats, Coulson Voeltz was a four-time first-place finisher, twice individually and twice in a relay. Pushing Booker T. to a first-place team finish, Voeltz claimed the 200-yard freestyle by nearly two seconds with a time of 1:50.81. He also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.33 seconds. Voeltz was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:40.78) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:23.77).

Girls swimming and diving, Avery Witte (West Florida): Also at the Escambia County Championships, Avery Witte took two individual first-place finishes and helped West Florida earn two first-place finishes in relays. The Jaguars won the county championships overall. Witte essentially went back-to-back for individual events, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.53, then swimming in the next event, the 100-yard freestyle, claiming the event with a time of 59.10 (winning by 0.09 seconds). Witte was also part of the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:57.79) and 400-yard freestyle relay (4:04.49).

Boys golf, Baylor Touchstone (Tate): Starting off with an impressive nine-hole score, Baylor Touchstone was a strong competitor for the Aggies all week. In a quad-match against county opponents, Touchstone fired off a four-under par 32 at Perdido Bay Golf Club, carding four birdies in the round. Touchstone also led Tate in a quad-match against some premier talent at Scenic Hills, where he shot a one-over par 36. At the Rocky Bayou Invitational, Touchstone shot an 81 to push the Aggies to a fifth-place finish.

Girls golf, Elizabeth Palmer (Pensacola Catholic): With a strong week from Elizabeth Palmer, she was a medalist two times during the week. Starting on Monday, she shot a two-under par 34 at Marcus Pointe Golf Club against a handful of Escambia County opponents, leading the Crusaders to victory. At the Miracle Strip Golf Tournament in Fort Walton Beach, Palmer finished second with a four-over par 76, and was the area's best finisher (Pensacola Catholic finished third). In another local match, Palmer shot a one-under par 35 at Stonebrook Golf Club to lead the Crusaders.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNJ Athlete of the Week: Who should win the award for the week of Oct. 7-12?