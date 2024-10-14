Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 8-11 announced

Congratulations to Pine Forest High School’s Alyse Sprague. Sprague is this week's Escambia and Santa Rosa County High School Student of the Week.

Sprague won with 45.82 percent of the vote. Runner up Annabelle Apel finished in second with 40.1 percent of the vote.

A new week of voting will start on Tuesday, Oct. 15 so make sure to vote!

Here's the nomination submitted for Sprague and details on the other nominees:

The previous week's winners: Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 1-4 announced

Pine Forest High School - Alyse Sprague

Alyse Sprague, 11th grade : Pine Forest High School is proud to recognize Alyse Sprague as our Student of the Week! Alyse is truly an outstanding student, both inside and outside the classroom. Her unwavering dedication to her studies and her commitment to excellence set a remarkable example for her peers. In addition to her academic achievements, Alyse goes above and beyond in her role on the yearbook committee. She consistently shows up to support her fellow classmates, ensuring that everyone feels included and valued. Her enthusiasm and teamwork make a significant difference in creating a memorable yearbook that reflects the spirit of our school. Alyse, you have truly impressed both Coach Floyd and Ms. Meadows with your dedication and endurance on the PFHS Swim Team this season. Coach Floyd says, “Alyse’s determination is inspiring; she tackles every challenge with a smile and pushes her teammates to give their best.” Ms. Meadows adds, “Her willingness to try anything we ask of her showcases her incredible work ethic and spirit. She truly embodies the essence of a team player.” You are a role model to so many, always uplifting those around you. Your ability to motivate your teammates and excel in every aspect exemplifies what it means to be an excellent eagle. We are incredibly proud of you, Alyse! Thank you for stepping up, working so hard, and inspiring those around you with your talents. Keep shining bright—you are a true asset to our school community!

Success Academy - Martavious Durant

Martavious Durant, 11th grade : Martavious is helpful, dependable, and trustworthy. He is helpful to his teachers and his peers by running errands and showing our new students around the school. He has been present at school every day and he is showing great promise in his academics. He consistently shows respect for both his peers and his teachers. Martavious disposition and manners always impress me. He is a kind and considerate student, and I'm glad to be your teacher; furthermore, it's clear that he takes pride in his work. The confidence you have in your academics is impressive. Self-confidence is a great trait to have.

West Florida High School - Ray Duong

Ray Duong, 11th grade : Ray exemplifies the terms "gentleman and scholar" and has maintained a perfect 4.0 unweighted GPA throughout his high school career. Additionally, Ray is an accomplished distance runner who has lettered in both cross country and track, steadily improving his times in multiple events over the last several seasons. One of his teachers wrote about his demeanor, "I would love to have him on any team that I coached because he is teachable and willing to improve himself." Ray is always prepared for class. He is very intelligent, bright, and intuitive; he is willing to help other students who struggle with concepts, particularly in his advanced physics and AP English classes. Although he appears to be quiet and reserved, he is very personable and relates well to his peers. He is gracious, kind, and thoughtful and likes to help others around them to their benefit. Additionally, Ray has been actively involved in SGA since his freshman year, serving his school and community for their betterment and improvement. We are glad to have him at WFHS and proud to nominate him for student of the week.

Escambia High School - Natalie Davis

Natalie Davis, 12th grade : Natalie Davis is a 12th grade student at Escambia High School. She is currently enrolled in Band 4, Biomedicine Innovation, Marine Science Honors, AP English, and AP US Government. In addition to a challenging academic schedule, she is a member of the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, BETA Club, Tennis, and the Varsity Volleyball Team. In addition, she is the Historian for the Senior Council, and those duties include the senior video and media production. She currently has a 4.18 G.P.A and plans to become an Anesthesiologist. Her goal is to provide medical treatment to patients so that they don’t feel any pain during procedures or surgery. Overall, Natalie is a hard worker, respectful, and leader at Escambia High School.

Northview High School - Nicholas Kahalley

Nicholas Kahalley, 10th grade : Nicholas is a diligent worker during class and can be very helpful to his classmates. He keeps his work organized and always submits it on time. During class, Nicholas follows along with instructions by staying on task and answering questions regarding the day’s lesson.

Pensacola High School - Annabelle Apel

Annabelle Apel, 12th grade : Annabelle Apel is a stellar International Baccalaureate (IB) Senior at Pensacola High School, known for her outstanding academic achievements and leadership across multiple school organizations. A National Merit Finalist and AP Scholar, Annabelle excels academically, holding a 5.05 GPA, while demonstrating a never-ending passion for learning across disciplines. In addition to her academic success, Annabelle is a dedicated member of the Varsity Swim Team, where she has competed for four years. She balances her athletic responsibilities with numerous leadership roles in extracurricular activities. As President of the Women in STEM Club, Annabelle actively encourages young women to explore science, technology, engineering, and math, helping to foster an inclusive environment in these fields. She also serves as Vice President of the PHS Nationally Ranked Academic Team, showcasing her strong intellectual and collaborative skills. Her leadership extends to multiple honor societies, where she holds key roles, including Secretary of Mu Alpha Theta - Math Honor Society and Community Outreach Officer for the Science National Honor Society. She is also involved in the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa - National Social Studies Honor Society. Annabelle’s community involvement is equally impressive. As Secretary and Publisher of the Welding Club and President of the Interact Club, she demonstrates her dedication to hands-on skills and service projects that benefit the broader community. Therefore, Annabelle’s commitment to academics, leadership, and service make her a standout student and a role model at PHS. Her achievements are a testament to her drive, intellect, and desire to positively impact both her school and the world.

Tate High School - Austin Silcox

Austin Silcox, 12th grade : Austin returned for his senior year with a renewed vigor for school. He told me that he really wants to go to college and work hard this year. He chose to take my AP class instead of just doing the minimum for graduation, and challenge himself. I have seen this already in the first couple weeks, and I admire his aspirations to work hard and go to college.

Navarre High School - Jordan Baldon

Jordan Baldon, ninth grade : Jordan Baldon is a Freshman at Navarre High School. He is an A/B Honor Roll student, and his dream is to become an animator. This year, Jordan joined the Animation Club, and he's been a positive part of the group — asking lots of relevant questions and hoping to learn how to turn his passion into a lucrative career. Jordan's hobbies are drawing, hanging out with his best friends, and playing video games. He will be moving to Japan soon with his family, and he's hoping to learn even more about drawing and animating when he gets there!

Jay High School - Levi Blackman

Levi Blackman, 12 th grade : Levi Blackman is an integral leader of our student body, serving in many leadership roles at Jay High School. He is currently ranked No. 1 in his senior class with a 4.0 cumulative GPA and a 4.71 cumulative weighted GPA. Levi is enrolled in a rigorous schedule, including dual enrollment classes. Levi is fantastic young man and representative of Jay High School. He would be a great recipient of this honor.

Pace High School - Elijha Nall

Elijha Nall, 12 th grade : Eli is an amazing student and such a hard worker. He is dedicated to taking photos of all school events and sports and attends more events than I think is even possible, documenting them with excellence. He is often up here before his school day starts and after it ends working on yearbook and has done an excellent job in his leadership role this year so far.

Milton High School - Andrew Henry

Andrew Henry, 12th grade : Andrew Henry is an exceptional student. He excels in academics, extracurricular activities, and community service. As a student, Drew has never taken a regular course for which there is an advanced counterpart, and his studies include Honors, AP, and Dual Enrollment courses. Through these, Drew has managed to maintain an impressive GPA and is currently ranked first in his class of 468. In addition to being a top performer academically, Drew is involved in multiple clubs and organizations. He is a four-year athlete on MHS’s swim team and serves as the team captain. He is also a member of Student Government (9, 10, 11-Vice President, 12), BETA (9, 10-Treasurer, 11-Vice President, 12-President), Mu Alpha Theta (9, 10, 11, 12), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (9, 10, 11, 12), National Honor Society (11, 12), Class Board (9- President, 10, 11, 12), Science Honor Society (10, 11, 12), Academic Team (11, 12- Treasurer), as well as leadership groups through his church. He has also been nominated and/ or been awarded Athlete of the Week and Student of the Week multiple times through multiple agencies. Although his courses and extracurricular activities are very demanding, Drew has also volunteered many hours of service to his school and community. After graduation, Drew plans to pursue a degree in engineering. He is still deciding where he will attend, but the courses and experiences he has had have prepared him to be as successful in college and life as he has been thus far!

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 8-11 announced