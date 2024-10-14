Pensacola Council debates proposed new ban aimed at homeless campers. What they decided

The city of Pensacola’s proposed ban on camping is one more step away from becoming law if the city council approves a new ordinance and changes to an existing one that would make it illegal to camp on public and private property except under certain circumstances. The laws are aimed at curbing camping by people experiencing homelessness in response to a new state law .

Pensacola’s proposed ordinances would ban camping on public or commercial property unless special permission is granted by the mayor, like during an emergency situation, and camping would not be allowed on private property unless the owner allows it for recreational use and campers have access to utilities.

Thursday night, the council held a second reading of the proposed ordinances and discussed possible changes, before ultimately deciding the ordinances should be in line with what the state is requiring in the new law that went into effect this month. HB 1365 prohibits local governments from allowing people to regularly sleep or camp on public property.

Several citizens spoke against it, saying not everyone who is homeless has a place to go. Council members were sympathetic and debated several changes to the ordinances that would have softened them during their three-hour discussion of the issue. However, some members pointed out that while resources are limited, they are available for those who want real change.

The mayor and council members agreed the ordinances are needed to avoid lawsuits related to HB 1365 if the government doesn’t comply. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, the bill authorizes a resident, local business owner, or the Florida attorney general to bring a civil action against a county or municipality to prohibit practices of allowing unlawful sleeping or camping on public property.

“We will never have everything we need, but that doesn't mean we can place our city in a position where we are violating state law or where we can be sued and spend taxpayers' money on (lawsuits), and that's going to happen,” said council member Allison Patton, who is also a member of the Homelessness Reduction Task force. “We will have lawsuits if we don't have the tools by which to enforce this prohibition, so for better or for worse, I think we have to have it.”

The council approved moving the ordinances forward with some minor changes. The city will have a second reading of the ordinances at the next council meeting, which is Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at Pensacola City Hall, 222 W. Main Street.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Council debates proposed new ban aimed at homeless campers. What they decided