Escambia Children's Trust chooses 'compromise option' as $1.1M tax deadline looms

The Escambia Children's Trust has agreed to pay Escambia County $443,341 in tax increment revenues owed for Fiscal Year 2023, but hopes to go back to the negotiating table regarding more than $690,000 in back taxes owed for the two preceding years.

According to Escambia County attorneys, the Children's Trust has a "statutory obligation" to contribute increment revenues to the nine redevelopment trust funds for the county’s designated redevelopment areas. The Children's Trust asked for an exemption, arguing that handing over the total $1.1 million in tax increment revenue would hamper the Trust's ability to provide services to children, but the county commission denied the exemption .

In a Sept. 6 letter, the county offered to waive penalties and interest if the Children's Trust remits the tax increment revenue in full by Oct. 21.

In an ECT meeting Oct. 8, attorney Will Dunaway laid out three options for the Trust to move forward: pay the county in full, pay the county nothing, or – the route the Trust ultimately agreed on – pay the current year's bill and try to negotiate an interlocal agreement with the county addressing past and future tax increment revenues.

Exemption denied: Escambia Children's Trust must now pay taxes to the county. Why, and where the money goes:

Dunaway said there were murky legal questions around all three paths, but he described paying the current year's bill as "the compromise option."

"Your mission is to service children and to care for children in this county," Dunaway told ECT board members. "Children cannot be adequately served if you are at war with the governing body of the county. You do not want to be in that position. You as an organization have, and certainly are continuing to strive to have, good relations with the county. And in this case, I think there are opportunities for improvements in that area."

Dunaway said a theme among county commissioners was the opinion that the ECT is "not doing enough" to address the needs of children in blighted areas.

"I think that you have the opportunity to better educate and better provide information about how you are helping and will help in the future in those areas," Dunaway said. "So, option two (paying the current year) does provide that opportunity. It provides the funding for this year, which was requested, and it then allows for further discussions with the county, and potentially agreeing to going into the interlocal agreement."

After the county staked its claim on ECT tax increment revenue, city of Pensacola officials also announced intentions to collect tax increment revenue. However, Mayor D.C. Reeves said he planned to work collaboratively with the ECT, the school board and Pensacola school principals to determine how the money should be spent.

Meanwhile, Escambia County commissioners said they plan to allocate the tax increment funds to improvements like sidewalks, street lights and security cameras in CRA districts such as Brownsville, Warrington and Cantonment.

Some ECT board members have expressed concerns that those projects do not meet requirements that Children's Trust funds be used on children's services.

"I would love to work together with (the county) like we are with the city and do an interlocal agreement," board member Stephanie White said. "I think that's a fantastic idea, that we can work together."

TIF funds for Pensacola education: Pensacola may tax Escambia Children's Trust. How the mayor wants to spend the money

Lumon May, who serves on the ECT board, the county commission and the county's CRA board, abstained from the vote, but said he also supported the option of paying the FY 2023 bill and hammering out a collaborative interlocal agreement. He said he anticipated his current and future colleagues on the county commission will feel the same.

"I would just tell you that I don't think that there's one commissioner – I know I'm not – that's going to oppose working out an interlocal agreement that's for the benefit of children," May said.

He added, "I think the conversation is to have a cordial conversation of how to work together, because the ultimate goal is to help children. And so I think that there's been a lot of miscommunication, of misinformation of exactly the intent of what my colleagues are trying to do. And I think at the end of the day, we want after-school programs, we want summer employment programs. We want our playgrounds to be safe. We want our children to be able to walk from Montclair to Erress Boulevard without being shot up. We want grandmothers to stop getting killed on porches. And you know, there's a role for everybody."

With May abstaining, the remaining ECT board members in attendance voted 6-0 to pay the $443,341 for FY 2023 and have further discussion with the county over how to address the remaining $362,710 and $327,974 owed respectively for FY 2022 and FY 2021, as well as the estimated $450,000 the Trust will owe each year going forward.

The Escambia Children’s Trust was approved by voters in 2020 and is responsible for allocating more than $10 million annually in property taxes to fund initiatives and services to help children and their families, especially those with the greatest need.

"I think this is a prime example of how government entities, at the end of the day, can work together, because it's none of our money," May said to his peers. "It's not the county commissioners' money. It's not the Children Trust's money. It's the citizens of Escambia County's money for the benefit of all the citizens."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Children's Trust chooses 'compromise option' as $1.1M tax deadline looms