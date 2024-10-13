Night Moves Fest bringing 'recognizable' musicians typically not found in Pensacola

The 11 th annual Foo Foo Festival officially begins on Oct. 31 and will continue through Nov. 11. And among the countless exhibits, happenings, and things to do throughout the entire 11-day celebration of art and culture , the second annual Night Moves Fest is certainly one you won't want to miss.

"Ultimately, we want everyone to come to this and to feel like they're part of the next growing music festival in town," Night Moves Fest Founder Robert Goodspeed said.

Happening at the Community Maritime Park in downtown Pensacola on Nov. 9, the Night Moves Festival will feature more than a dozen alternative and indie rock bands from across the United States and Canada.

Grammy nominated alternative rock group Silversun Pickups, Beach Fossils, and Toronto-based indie pop band Alvvays (pronounced always) will be headlining Night Moves Fest 2024.

"These bands, Alvvays, Sliversun Pickups, Beach Fossils, they are extremely recognizable," Goodspeed said. "And most of these bands are not typically playing in town. They're usually playing in New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston. Night Moves Fest is an opportunity to bring acts like this closer so you don't have to drive for hours to see them."

While the exact schedule has yet to be released, you can also expect performances from other acts such as Tiger Jaw, Drug Church, Modern Color, and MILLY.

“No. 1, I wanted there to be more inclusion of local artists too,” Goodspeed said. “We only had three of them last year, and I really wanted to do a better job of that this year. We’re up to seven so far, but we want to showcase our local talent. That’s why we started Night Moves in the first place.”

In 2018, Goodspeed noticed a lack of places for local musicians to perform.

"There was the Handlebar, Chizuko, then we had Sluggo's, but these places would be booked forever,” Goodspeed said. “Like, at Chizuko, you couldn't really get in unless it was three months ahead of time. So I wanted to kind of open up a place where all the up and coming bands could play."

Shortly after, the venue became a hub for recording sessions, rehearsals, and a general space for collaboration and creativity. But, like many places, Night Moves was also not immune to the effects of the pandemic.

"COVID shut it down, and we didn't know what we were going to do," Goodspeed said. "So we kept it open as an option, in the event that one day we will use it again."

But a golden opportunity soon brought Night Moves back to life.

"We found out Foo Foo Fest distributed grants to nonprofits for tourism generating opportunities in the off season," Goodspeed said. "We made our first grandiose pitch to do a music fest, and they were like, 'are you sure you can handle this?' So we went back and fine tuned it to where it felt like it was actually achievable."

That hard work paid off, and Night Moves was given a grant for a second year in a row.

"It was wild when we got it last year," Goodspeed said. "We want to make Pensacola a cooler place, and we want this (Night Moves Festival) to be a staple event for Foo Foo Fest and Pensacola in general."

You also won't go hungry. Even though Goodspeed is still finalizing the full list of food trucks and vendors, but he was able to give us a peek of who's already confirmed.

"We'll have MI SU Street Food, we'll have O.G. Lola's, we'll have P'cola Rolla," Goodspeed said. "Makers coffee, Meat Candy BBQ, and this new place, Jeremiah's Italian Ice. There's going to be a few more, but that's who we have confirmed for now."

As Goodspeed and his team continue to plan this year’s event, he acknowledged that last year provided some major takeaways.

“We had a great turnout,” Goodspeed said. “But it was held the same weekend as Blue Angels and Greater Gulf Coast Arts Fest. I think Pensacola, as a whole, was at one of these events.”

In addition to moving the festival to Veterans Day weekend, Goodspeed paid attention to feedback on ticket prices.

“This year, we wanted to lower our barriers for entry and give people a ticket option that’s less than $50. Last year, General Admission was $75,” Goodspeed said.

There will also be a VIP ticket option. For $199, attendees can enjoy an on field viewing area, private restrooms, VIP bar, as well as a swag bag and drink vouchers. For more information, visit www.nightmovesfest.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Night Moves Fest bringing 'recognizable' musicians typically not found in Pensacola