Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Night Moves Fest bringing 'recognizable' musicians typically not found in Pensacola

    By Kalyn Wolfe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LomB6_0w54p0FU00

    The 11 th annual Foo Foo Festival officially begins on Oct. 31 and will continue through Nov. 11. And among the countless exhibits, happenings, and things to do throughout the entire 11-day celebration of art and culture , the second annual Night Moves Fest is certainly one you won't want to miss.

    "Ultimately, we want everyone to come to this and to feel like they're part of the next growing music festival in town," Night Moves Fest Founder Robert Goodspeed said.

    Happening at the Community Maritime Park in downtown Pensacola on Nov. 9, the Night Moves Festival will feature more than a dozen alternative and indie rock bands from across the United States and Canada.

    Grammy nominated alternative rock group Silversun Pickups, Beach Fossils, and Toronto-based indie pop band Alvvays (pronounced always) will be headlining Night Moves Fest 2024.

    "These bands, Alvvays, Sliversun Pickups, Beach Fossils, they are extremely recognizable," Goodspeed said. "And most of these bands are not typically playing in town. They're usually playing in New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston. Night Moves Fest is an opportunity to bring acts like this closer so you don't have to drive for hours to see them."

    Night Moves Fest: Silversun Pickups, Alvvays, Beach Fossils to perform at Foo Foo Fest's Night Moves concert

    While the exact schedule has yet to be released, you can also expect performances from other acts such as Tiger Jaw, Drug Church, Modern Color, and MILLY.

    “No. 1, I wanted there to be more inclusion of local artists too,” Goodspeed said. “We only had three of them last year, and I really wanted to do a better job of that this year. We’re up to seven so far, but we want to showcase our local talent. That’s why we started Night Moves in the first place.”

    In 2018, Goodspeed noticed a lack of places for local musicians to perform.

    "There was the Handlebar, Chizuko, then we had Sluggo's, but these places would be booked forever,” Goodspeed said. “Like, at Chizuko, you couldn't really get in unless it was three months ahead of time. So I wanted to kind of open up a place where all the up and coming bands could play."

    Shortly after, the venue became a hub for recording sessions, rehearsals, and a general space for collaboration and creativity. But, like many places, Night Moves was also not immune to the effects of the pandemic.

    "COVID shut it down, and we didn't know what we were going to do," Goodspeed said. "So we kept it open as an option, in the event that one day we will use it again."

    But a golden opportunity soon brought Night Moves back to life.

    "We found out Foo Foo Fest distributed grants to nonprofits for tourism generating opportunities in the off season," Goodspeed said. "We made our first grandiose pitch to do a music fest, and they were like, 'are you sure you can handle this?' So we went back and fine tuned it to where it felt like it was actually achievable."

    That hard work paid off, and Night Moves was given a grant for a second year in a row.

    "It was wild when we got it last year," Goodspeed said. "We want to make Pensacola a cooler place, and we want this (Night Moves Festival) to be a staple event for Foo Foo Fest and Pensacola in general."

    You also won't go hungry. Even though Goodspeed is still finalizing the full list of food trucks and vendors, but he was able to give us a peek of who's already confirmed.

    "We'll have MI SU Street Food, we'll have O.G. Lola's, we'll have P'cola Rolla," Goodspeed said. "Makers coffee, Meat Candy BBQ, and this new place, Jeremiah's Italian Ice. There's going to be a few more, but that's who we have confirmed for now."

    As Goodspeed and his team continue to plan this year’s event, he acknowledged that last year provided some major takeaways.

    “We had a great turnout,” Goodspeed said. “But it was held the same weekend as Blue Angels and Greater Gulf Coast Arts Fest. I think Pensacola, as a whole, was at one of these events.”

    In addition to moving the festival to Veterans Day weekend, Goodspeed paid attention to feedback on ticket prices.

    “This year, we wanted to lower our barriers for entry and give people a ticket option that’s less than $50. Last year, General Admission was $75,” Goodspeed said.

    There will also be a VIP ticket option. For $199, attendees can enjoy an on field viewing area, private restrooms, VIP bar, as well as a swag bag and drink vouchers. For more information, visit www.nightmovesfest.com

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Night Moves Fest bringing 'recognizable' musicians typically not found in Pensacola

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Judyth Babbar
    1d ago
    Never heard of any of these bands
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Things to do in Pensacola: Interstate Fair; Smokin’ in the Square; Gulf Coast Jazz Fest
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Florida's winter forecast: Expect warm, dry winter with heightened risk of severe weather
    Pensacola News Journal10 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Tropical Storm Nadine? 2 disturbances could be next named storm. What Florida should know
    Pensacola News Journal12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy