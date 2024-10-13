Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    PNJ top stories: Student uses AI to undress girls, Hurricane Milton damage, more

    By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbgJ7_0w54nhZ800

    Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

    With a subscription to the Pensacola News Journal , you will receive full access to the work done by our journalists and photographers as they head out every day to help inform and explain the important issues affecting your community.

    Student used AI to 'undress' dozens of high school girls. Parents want him arrested.

    A few weeks ago, 18-year-old Bryre Thomson was settling into her freshman year of college when she started getting text messages from her friends back home in Pensacola that fake, nude photos of girls and young women from several local high schools had been found on the phone of a young man they knew. An altered photo of Bryre was among them.

    It was a picture of the teen and her friend at the beach that Bryre had posted to her social media account when she was 16 years old, but the picture had been altered to remove the girls’ bathing suits and showed them appearing nude. The picture was the same as the one she had posted except for the nudity, and although Bryre knew it had been digitally altered, she was shocked and horrified at how real it looked.

    “Once I saw the picture it was just really confusing, how it was so realistic, and I was like, why? Why is there this picture of me? I don't talk to this guy. Neither does (my friend), It was just overwhelming. I didn't know what to feel,” Bryre said, “but I wanted to report it.”

    The young man is an 18-year-old student at Washington High School, according to Pensacola Police, who are investigating the fake nude pictures. His name is public record, but the News Journal is not reporting it because he has not been charged.

    The parents of the young girls depicted in the photos fear he may never be.

    Keep reading: Student used AI to 'undress' dozens of high school girls. Parents want him arrested.

    Dr. Rayme Edler awarded Whistleblower of the Year for exposing fraud in Escambia County

    The national Anti-Fraud Coalition (TAF Coalition) named former E scambia County EMS Medical Director Dr. Rayme Edler Whistleblower of the Year for 2024.

    The nonprofit organization, which protects whistleblowers who expose fraud in the government and financial markets, selected her for the award from nominees around the country, saying in a press release: “Dr. Edler put her personal integrity first and had tremendous courage and determination to protect patients in Escambia County, Florida despite severe retaliation.”

    Retaliation, they say, that came after Edler exposed massive and pervasive EMS training fraud , which she and others said put patients in danger, as well as “up-coded” service claims to more expensive ones than were actually provided.

    “I was really surprised over the whole thing,” Edler said of the award in a phone interview with the News Journal. “I was humbled. It was definitely an honor.”

    Full story: Dr. Rayme Edler awarded Whistleblower of the Year for exposing fraud in Escambia County

    Santa Rosa's new fire fees have many hot under the collar

    Don't try to tell Jim Hagerott the fire assessment fees foisted upon his company and the rest of the homes and businesses operating within the Avalon Beach Mulat Fire Protection District are, as Sen. Doug Broxson described them, "fair and legal."

    Hagerott, the president of the Sterling Fibers company in Pace, has seen his bill for fire services jump this year from $7,000 to $107,000.

    "The way this has affected me and my business is crazy," Hagerott said. "It's hard to believe that something like this could happen in the United States of America."

    Santa Rosa new fire fees: Santa Rosa's new fire fees have many hot under the collar

    Malibu Lounge and Package Store rebrands as new westside nightclub

    Longtime westside watering hole Malibu Lounge and Package Store is entering a new era at 1000 Gulf Beach Highway as Pensacola’s newest nightclub.

    The bar celebrated its grand-reopening Wednesday night with an event that will soon become a weekly ritual: $5 Drink & Drown − an event that starts with a $5 entry fee and offers unlimited well drinks for those 21 years and older.

    The lounge has taken on many different identities over the past several decades, from a full-service restaurant advertised to have some of the best Philly cheesesteaks in town, to a hopping live music venue known to host local bands and participate in major music events such as the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival.

    Each new owner of the Malibu has brought a different flair to the space, however the thing that has remained the same throughout is the loyal regulars.

    Malibu Lounge and Package Store rebrands Malibu Lounge and Package Store rebrands as new westside nightclub

    How bad was Hurricane Milton damage? See path of destruction left by tornadoes, flooding

    Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key , a barrier island next to Sarasota County, Florida, as a Category 3 storm around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

    With maximum wind speeds up to 120 mph, Hurricane Milton tore through the Florida Peninsula, spawning deadly tornadoes while dumping as much as 16 inches of rain in some isolated areas.

    At least 17 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Milton, according to confirmed reports across the state.

    Six of those deaths were in St. Lucie County. Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed initial deaths after tornadoes ripped through Spanish Lakes County Club Village and other areas near Lakewood Park in northern Fort Pierce.

    While still assessing damage from Hurricane Milton , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the storm was “significant” but not the worst-case scenario. Still, DeSantis says he expects the death toll to rise as first responders and public works and utility crews continue conducting their response and recovery efforts .

    It will be some time until a full sense of Hurricane Milton’s damages will be made clear, but here’s an initial look.

    Hurricane Milton damage: See path of destruction left by tornadoes, flooding

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNJ top stories: Student uses AI to undress girls, Hurricane Milton damage, more

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dane
    2d ago
    AI is a double-edged sword. People without ethics will always find a way to abuse it.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Disney Departs Florida, Starts New Chapter in Alabama
    disneyfanatic.com2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady13 hours ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Florida's winter forecast: Expect warm, dry winter with heightened risk of severe weather
    Pensacola News Journal10 hours ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    This Tiny Chihuahua Is Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy