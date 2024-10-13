PNJ top stories: Student uses AI to undress girls, Hurricane Milton damage, more

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Student used AI to 'undress' dozens of high school girls. Parents want him arrested.

A few weeks ago, 18-year-old Bryre Thomson was settling into her freshman year of college when she started getting text messages from her friends back home in Pensacola that fake, nude photos of girls and young women from several local high schools had been found on the phone of a young man they knew. An altered photo of Bryre was among them.

It was a picture of the teen and her friend at the beach that Bryre had posted to her social media account when she was 16 years old, but the picture had been altered to remove the girls’ bathing suits and showed them appearing nude. The picture was the same as the one she had posted except for the nudity, and although Bryre knew it had been digitally altered, she was shocked and horrified at how real it looked.

“Once I saw the picture it was just really confusing, how it was so realistic, and I was like, why? Why is there this picture of me? I don't talk to this guy. Neither does (my friend), It was just overwhelming. I didn't know what to feel,” Bryre said, “but I wanted to report it.”

The young man is an 18-year-old student at Washington High School, according to Pensacola Police, who are investigating the fake nude pictures. His name is public record, but the News Journal is not reporting it because he has not been charged.

The parents of the young girls depicted in the photos fear he may never be.

Dr. Rayme Edler awarded Whistleblower of the Year for exposing fraud in Escambia County

The national Anti-Fraud Coalition (TAF Coalition) named former E scambia County EMS Medical Director Dr. Rayme Edler Whistleblower of the Year for 2024.

The nonprofit organization, which protects whistleblowers who expose fraud in the government and financial markets, selected her for the award from nominees around the country, saying in a press release: “Dr. Edler put her personal integrity first and had tremendous courage and determination to protect patients in Escambia County, Florida despite severe retaliation.”

Retaliation, they say, that came after Edler exposed massive and pervasive EMS training fraud , which she and others said put patients in danger, as well as “up-coded” service claims to more expensive ones than were actually provided.

“I was really surprised over the whole thing,” Edler said of the award in a phone interview with the News Journal. “I was humbled. It was definitely an honor.”

Santa Rosa's new fire fees have many hot under the collar

Don't try to tell Jim Hagerott the fire assessment fees foisted upon his company and the rest of the homes and businesses operating within the Avalon Beach Mulat Fire Protection District are, as Sen. Doug Broxson described them, "fair and legal."

Hagerott, the president of the Sterling Fibers company in Pace, has seen his bill for fire services jump this year from $7,000 to $107,000.

"The way this has affected me and my business is crazy," Hagerott said. "It's hard to believe that something like this could happen in the United States of America."

Malibu Lounge and Package Store rebrands as new westside nightclub

Longtime westside watering hole Malibu Lounge and Package Store is entering a new era at 1000 Gulf Beach Highway as Pensacola’s newest nightclub.

The bar celebrated its grand-reopening Wednesday night with an event that will soon become a weekly ritual: $5 Drink & Drown − an event that starts with a $5 entry fee and offers unlimited well drinks for those 21 years and older.

The lounge has taken on many different identities over the past several decades, from a full-service restaurant advertised to have some of the best Philly cheesesteaks in town, to a hopping live music venue known to host local bands and participate in major music events such as the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival.

Each new owner of the Malibu has brought a different flair to the space, however the thing that has remained the same throughout is the loyal regulars.

How bad was Hurricane Milton damage? See path of destruction left by tornadoes, flooding

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key , a barrier island next to Sarasota County, Florida, as a Category 3 storm around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

With maximum wind speeds up to 120 mph, Hurricane Milton tore through the Florida Peninsula, spawning deadly tornadoes while dumping as much as 16 inches of rain in some isolated areas.

At least 17 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Milton, according to confirmed reports across the state.

Six of those deaths were in St. Lucie County. Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed initial deaths after tornadoes ripped through Spanish Lakes County Club Village and other areas near Lakewood Park in northern Fort Pierce.

While still assessing damage from Hurricane Milton , Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the storm was “significant” but not the worst-case scenario. Still, DeSantis says he expects the death toll to rise as first responders and public works and utility crews continue conducting their response and recovery efforts .

It will be some time until a full sense of Hurricane Milton’s damages will be made clear, but here’s an initial look.

