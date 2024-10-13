Soul food restaurants in Pensacola: A dozen spots to get your fix

While collard greens can be tough and bitter to start, a little bit of magic happens when they’re cooked slow with salt and ham hocks, transforming them into a craveable comfort dish in the Pensacola area .

The popular Southern side is only one of the many dishes identified under the umbrella of soul food, the traditional Black American cuisine of the American South that blends together cooking techniques and traditions from West Africa, Europe and the Americas.

For Black Pensacola restauranteur and Fam Ty's Good Eats Owner Ty Jones, soul food is tied to his grandmother and mother's recipes. Now, he recreates them for others in his restaurant.

“I was brought up on the fried pork chops, fried chicken, baked chicken with homemade dressing, yams, collard greens and cabbage,” he said. “We try to tap into that a little bit every day. We have a little bit of that every day.”

Restauranteurs around Pensacola like Jones have incorporated soul food into their menus, you just have to know where to find them. Here a dozen restaurants and food trucks in the Pensacola area where you can enjoy the comforts of a homecooked meal without doing any cooking.

B's Café Soul Food

2301 N. Pace Blvd .

B’s Café offers “authentic soul food” delights, including homemade dinners, sandwiches and desserts. Some of the specials include baked chicken dinners, rib dinners and smothered pork chops in a rich onion and mushroom gravy. Some of the sides include baked beans, yams, coleslaw, okra and collard greens. “Experience soulful flavors at your fingertips,” the restaurant’s social media states. B's Café is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. B's Cafe can be reached at 850-434-0940.

Soul food vs. Southern food: What's the difference? History, culture and appropriation

O'Taste and See Food Truck

4007 North W St.

O’ Taste and See brings homecooked comfort food on the go with its food truck. Some of the most-liked items include the dry-rubbed smoked spareribs “like grandpa cooked,” large fried pork chops, and made from scratch peach cobbler that’s “sweet and full of crust” with a fresh pan made daily, per the food truck’s website.

You can find O’Taste and See in its usual sport on North W Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. The food truck is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Favor Flavor Seafood Restaurant

2005 W. Jordan St.

Favor Flavor combines the worlds of fresh seafood and “down home Southern soul food,” according to the restaurant’s social media pages. The restaurant has a core menu of staples such as fried and baked chicken, smothered pork chops and hot fried fish along with a wide variety of daily specials that are posted on the Favor Flavor Facebook page. Some of the features include meatloaf and mashed potatoes, oxtails and Salisbury steak.

Favor Flavor is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Fam Ty's Good Eats

40 W. Nine Mile Road Unit H

Fam Ty’s Good Eats is all about family values through and through serving the ultimate comfort foods you would serve at your own dinner table. After 2020, Fam Ty’s began serving soul food items written on the specials board, including fried pork chops, barbecue ribs and baked chicken with dressing. Everything is made fresh from owner and chef Ty Jones.

“What we’re doing with the soul food, that’s new. After COVID, that’s something that we implemented. That wasn’t always something we did,” Jones said. “That was something I talked with my mentor and a few other friends on what needed to be seen, or what people wanted to see out this way. There’s nowhere on Nine Mile Road, really, you can get a fried pork chop dinner.”

Fam Ty's Good Eats is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Chelle's Soulfood On Tha'Go

405 E. Gonzalez St.

Chelle’s is a mobile soul food business “serving up a lil taste of Grandma’s house,” according to Chelle’s On Tha’Go social media page. The menu is made up of core menu items as well as specials, including items like smothered pork chops, turkey necks and pigs feet. The truck is known for their fried ribs, as well as homemade sauces and seasonings. All orders are call-in and the food is made fresh daily. To find real-time hours and updates, follow Chelle’s Soulfood On Tha’Go for updates and information.

Chelle's Soulfood is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Chelle's Seafood is closed Sunday and Wednesday.

Hattie Marie's Cafe

105 Louis St., Cantonment

Hattie Marie’s Café is a go-to spot to get your Sunday fix of soul food. The restaurant is owned and operated by 80-year-old Hattie Marie McGary, whose dream had always been to open a restaurant after decades of working in the food industry. She saw owning her own restaurant as a way to serve her community. She has a rotating weekly menu updated to her Hattie Marie’s Café Facebook page. Some recent items include beef tips, smoked ribs and chicken, fried and smothered pork chops, fried and baked chicken as well as sides and desserts.

Hattie Marie's is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dwarf Chicken Stand

407 N. DeVilliers St.

The Dwarf has been a fixture in the Belmont DeVilliers neighborhood since 1963, even through a handful of location changes. The Dwarf is a staple for fried chicken and other comfort foods such as fried okra and banana pudding even late into the evening. The pillar of the business was Vera Rancifer, a Pensacola pioneer and icon who passed away March 26, 2022 at the age of 94. Even so, Rancifer's legacy remains intact and the restaurant is still a Pensacola staple.

The Dwarf is open from midnight to 5 a.m. and 2-10 p.m. on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and midnight to 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Mom's Place Soul Food and Catering

408 Hwy 29, Cantonment

Mom’s Place Soulfood and Catering is a locally owned business based out of Cantonment, specializing in entrees, sandwiches, baskets, sides and desserts. The restaurant’s motto is “home of great food, not fast food,” so plan on coming for a homecooked meal. The main entrees include fried and grilled chicken, ribs served plain or with sauce, tilapia and country fried steak. Mom’s Place is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

East King's Corner Café

1216 N. Ninth Ave.

East King’s Corner Café has relocated to 1216 N. Ninth Ave. serving up soul food lunch and dinner specials, including rib dinners, fried chicken and fried fish. They are also home of the “Southern Soul Bowl” stuffed with all the comfort food favorites such as chicken, yams, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, collard greens. Follow East King's Corner Cafe for hours of operation.

Mr. Wings Pensacola

1708 W. Fairfield Drive

Mr. Wings may be the name of this new Pensacola dining spot, but the menu offers far beyond that including soul food Sunday menus with the ultimate comfort foods including baked chicken, smothered pork chops, fried fish, chopped steak and field peas and snaps. The restaurant is open for dine-in, take-out and call in.

Note that restaurant hours of operation are subject to change. Follow the restaurants on social media or call for real-time updates and information.

Hungry for more? Stay up to date on the latest restaurant news by subscribing to our free Pensacola Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up for the newsletter at profile.pnj.com/newsletters/pensacola-eats/

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Soul food restaurants in Pensacola: A dozen spots to get your fix