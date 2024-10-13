Santa Rosa County approves plans for new four-story hotel in Navarre

A group of developers based in Alabama are set to build Navarre’s first Holiday Inn Express hotel after Santa Rosa County approved their development plans at the beginning of October.

Developers were given the green light to build a four-story hotel with 117 rooms using on a 2.47-acre parcel on Frontera Street, according to their site plan application form filed with the county. The hotel will be about 54,681 square feet.

An amenity area, including a pool, is also planned as part of the project.

The project’s civil permits plans, also filed with Santa Rosa County, show that hotel will be built in between the Elevate Navarre Apartments and the Publix Super Market within the Shoppes of Navarre .

Santa Rosa County’s Development Services department had already reviewed the project and provided feedback for developers a few times before greenlighting the project at the beginning of this month. Their last review took place in late August.

The Navarre Holiday Inn Express project is owned by the A&R Development Group, which is based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, according to civil permits plans.

The group bought the parcel for the hotel project last March for $1.4 million, according to its warranty deed filed with Santa Rosa County.

Holiday Inn Express also finished construction on a different hotel in the Ferry Pass area earlier this year. The five-story building opened in May and can be found on North Davis Highway .

