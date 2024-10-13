Things to do in Pensacola: Interstate Fair; Smokin’ in the Square; Gulf Coast Jazz Fest

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Fall Foliage Zipline Tours

Sunday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 30. Adventures Unlimited, 8974 Tomahawk Landing Road, Milton. Beaches to Woodlands in the fall is a great time to enjoy the many natural attractions at Adventures Unlimited located just north of Milton in the Blackwater River State Forest. Enjoy the changing colors and the rush of excitement while doing one of the Canopy Zipline Tours. Overnight accommodations at the resort’s campsites or cabins are available along with canoeing and kayaking down Coldwater Creek. More info: adventuresunlimited.com .

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze

8 a.m. Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Holland Farms, 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton. Enjoy a farm hayride that will take you around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin of your choice. New activities for this year include a 3/4-mile train ride around the farm and a new innertube hill slide. Other activities include corn box, horse and regular swings, spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, pedal tractor cart racing, hill slides, rat racers, sand box and an eight-acre corn maze with kiddie maze. Every visitor receives a free cup of homegrown boiled peanuts. More info: HollandFarmsOnline.com .

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Monday, Oct. 14. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and “BBQ and Bud” food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com .

StudioAmped

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; various dates Friday, Oct. 4 through Oct. 18. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. WSRE has announced the artists selected to perform for the 15th season of the public television station’s “StudioAmped” music series. Three artists from the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival — Kensie Coppin, Jim McCormick and CJ Solar — will kick off the concert series on Oct. 4. The series will continue with Bangarang Peter on Oct. 8; Civilized Natives on Oct. 10; Johnny Hayes & The Alabama Fire on Oct. 14; Jordan Chase on Oct. 16; and Justin Jeansonne on Oct. 18. Free. More info: wsre.org/events .

TUESDAY

Bands on the Beach

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Bands on the Beach is Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, the series delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features String Farm. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com .

Gulf Coast Drag Race

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Gulf Coast Drag Race season 2, a weekly drag competition to find the next Gulf Coast Drag Star. $10 in advance and at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

THURSDAY

Pensacola Interstate Fair

Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 17 through 27. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. The Pensacola Interstate Fair offers 11 days of rides, food, fun, music and gaming is affordable for families looking for exciting things to do on a budget. The fair also offers options to save your hard-earned cash with Dollar Day on Opening Day Thursday, Midnight Madness Friday specials, and advance Super Saver discount ride wristbands and half-price admission tickets. In addition, there will be discounted special admission days, free events and concerts so you can join us in all the magic and fun. Tickets and more info: pensacolafair.com .

Eric Lindell

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Eric Lindell will perform live in concert. $25 in advance; $20 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Moon Taxi

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Thursday, Oct. 17. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Once again ready to push the boundaries of their genre, Nashville based indie alt-rock band Moon Taxi is back with their sixth full length album, Set Yourself Free. With tracks ranging from rock to synth to pop to bluegrass, the new lineup showcases what 15 years as a band gets you: a polished, classic sound without fear of exploration. The show will also feature special guest Claire Wright. $30. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

FRIDAY

Gulf Coast Jazz Festival

Noon Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19. Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. The Gulf Coast Jazz Festival features live performances from Lee Ritenour, Lindsey Webster, Maysa, Richard Elliot, Julian Vaughn, Dominique Hammons, Jazmin Ghent, Vincent Ingala, Kim Scott, The Braxton Brothers and The Southern Gentlemen. Hosted by Morris Baxter and DJ Bam Bam Belonge. More info: gulfcoastsummerfestjazzedition.com .

Beach-O-Ween

4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. There will be many fun activities for kids of all ages, including a Halloween bounce house, costume contest, games, face painting, and hotdogs. Best of all, all games and activities are entirely free, and there will be plenty of candy to go around. More info: visitpensacolabeach.com .

Gallery Night

5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Downtown Pensacola. Gallery Night Pensacola is a nonprofit organization with a dedicated goal of inspiring culture, engagement, and the practice of arts of all types in an entertaining event for all ages and walks of life. These monthly events focus on specific themes, highlight featured artists, and recruit the best creators the area has to offer. This month’s theme is Fright Night. More info: gallerynightpensacola.org .

A Place of Hope Dog Rescue Benefit Show

6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. $10 suggested donation. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Bands on the Blackwater

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Jernigan’s Landing, 5154 Willing St., Milton. Come by boat or bring a lawn chair and join friends and neighbors for the best live music on the Gulf Coast at the award winning, family-friendly Bands on the Blackwater concerts. The series offers a variety of music. This week features Horseshoe Kitty. Free. More info: 850-983-5400 or facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater .

Cinderella

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 through 20. The Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. Ballet Pensacola is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated season opener of Cinderella, a full-length ballet reimagined with stunning new choreography by artistic director Stéphano Candreva. Set to the timeless music of Sergei Prokofiev, this production promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting storytelling and exquisite dance. More info: balletpensacola.org .

Shrek Rave

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Vinyl Music Hall is hosting a Shrek-themed rave party. The rave is classified as dumb fun and attendees are encouraged to come and have fun. $25. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

SATURDAY

Pink Pirate's Get It Off Your Chest Annual 5K Run

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Navarre Beach boat ramp parking lot, 8578 Gulf Blvd. Pink Pirates is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds to assist with early detection of breast cancer. More info: facebook.com/pinkpiratesnavarre .

Sweet Season Farms Corn Maze

9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 3. Sweet Season Farms, 2260 Horn Road, Milton. Visitors can spend time this fall season navigating their way through a unique corn maze with plenty of room to spread out on the farm. U-pick sunflowers will be blooming in October along with the pumpkin patch. Experience more than 25 fun farm-themed activities including a cow train, beeline zipline, corn popper jumping pillow, barnyard ball, and playground. More info: sweetseasonfarms.com .

Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 through 27. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. The Boo at the Zoo festival includes Halloween entertainment and kid-friendly fun around every corner. Explore the trick-or-treat trail complete with candy, treats and toys, bounce houses, face painting, and their Ambassador Animal Headquarters, not to mention the entire Zoo. More info: gbzoo.com .

Smokin’ in the Square Charity BBQ Competition

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway. Come out and taste some of the best barbecue in the region cooked up by local and regional backyard chefs. They are competing not just for bragging rights to the best barbecue in the Panhandle, but also the coveted Smokin’ in the Square hand-carved, wooden Pelican Trophy. Not only will attendees be able to sample all the BBQ being cooked, but they will also be able to vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice category. This year’s event also features a live band. More info: SmokinInTheSquare.org .

The Starfish Project’s Wing Cook-Off

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Parkway. Attendees are welcome to join the sixth annual Wing Cook-Off fundraiser and help organizers crown this year's king and queen of the wing. Taste wings from many local vendors, restaurants and individuals while enjoying live music and cold beer and drinks. There will be a kids' zone as well, so bring the whole family. More info: thestarfishprojectnwfl.org .

Healthy Halloween

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Ascension Sacred Heart – Dudley Greenhut Auditorium, 5151 N. Ninth Ave. Enjoy a delightful and health-focused Halloween celebration hosted by the Junior League of Pensacola. Members have prepared an array of enchanting and captivating table themes, designed to ignite the imagination of every child. An assortment of wholesome treats (no candy) and activities to all attendants will be provided. Free. More info: juniorleagueofpensacola.org .

Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, 3051 Cloptons Circle, Navarre. Don’t be afraid to come out to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge for a spook-tacular time at the fourth annual Batty Fang-Tastic Halloween. Arrive in costume (or not) for an evening of trick or treating with animal ambassadors, the kid-friendly owl-oween haunted trail, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, and more. Food trucks will be onsite to provide all treats. More info: facebook.com/emeraldcoastwildliferefuge .

Cinderella’s Tutus & Tiaras Tea

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and 19. The Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. Ballet Pensacola is hosting a special event in celebration of the opening of their first ballet of the season, Cinderella. Attendees will enjoy a tea service, featuring an assortment of teas and treats, while surrounded by the studio space, which will be transformed into a fairytale setting. More info: balletpensacola.org .

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Hilton Garden Inn Pensacola Downtown, 8 S. Ninth Ave. America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing. Solve a mystery while feasting on dinner. Just beware, the culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect before you know it. This event differs from a traditional murder mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience. This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults. More info: thedinnerdetective.com .

CRYRS – The Ultimate Emo Experience

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Saturday, Oct. 19. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Dark clothes. Skinny jeans. My Chemical Romance playing on the iPod. That hair swoop you worked on for hours. Black Hair with that pink streak. Updating your Myspace profile. Remember those days? Attendees can re-live them, with CRYRS, the ultimate emo experience which brings the glory days of emo, pop-punk, and post hardcore live to audiences. $25. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

Evalution x Dennett

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Evalution x Dennett will perform live in concert with Fifthdensity, Meachie, and Wermzer. $15 in advance; $25 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Things to do in Pensacola: Interstate Fair; Smokin’ in the Square; Gulf Coast Jazz Fest