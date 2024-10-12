Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Booker T. Washington senior swimmer Max Little wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

    By Ben Grieco, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    The postseason for swimming in the Florida High School Athletic association is getting closer and closer.

    Booker T. Washington senior Max Little had already proven himself as one of the area's top swimmers after a great finish at the 2023 state meet and continued momentum into the 2024 season. He has some lofty goals when it comes to the postseason, including shooting for some big finishes at the state meet.

    Little's well on his way there, dominating the Escambia and Santa Rosa County-area through numerous multi-team meets and other invitationals.

    Little won the PNJ Athlete of the Week award for the week of Sept. 23-28, earning 45.73% of the vote. During that week, Little picked up two individual first-place finishes at the newly named Amy Wolfenden Invitational hosted by Pace at UWF.

    He won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:59.42, and the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 59.80. Little also swam the breaststroke leg of the first-place 200-yard medley relay for Booker T., which finished with an overall time of 1:39.09. Little was the second leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay, where the Wildcats came in second with a time of 1:32.15.

    Each weekly winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

    Here's a quick question-and-answer session with Little who spoke with PNJ sports reporter Ben Grieco.

    Q & A with Booker T. Washington swimmer Max Little

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vz0T_0w4BoZRs00

    PNJ: It's your senior season now. Is it a little weird now knowing that it's your final season of high school swimming?

    Max Little: "A little bit, yeah, just knowing that I've been doing this for four years and this is the last few meets of my high school career. It's a little weird, but also exciting knowing what's coming next. I want to swim in college. But I also have the rest of club swimming."

    PNJ: Do you know where you want to swim in college yet?

    ML: "I'm choosing between a few schools. I've narrowed it down since I started looking at colleges. No matter where I go, I want to have a good mix of athletics and academics."

    PNJ: What's it been like having this strong senior season, looking to go out on top again with Booker T.?

    ML: "I just knew that this season wouldn't be that far behind last year. I knew we would still excel, because we have plenty of good swimmers who want it just as much as I do. ... I knew we could still accomplish plenty of good things."

    PNJ: What's the training been like all season long, knowing those expectations and team goals?

    ML: "It hasn't been that different. We've had some new coaches who have brought in new ideas. ... Coach Matt, he sends videos to the group chat with tips and tricks. Coach Evan, he's helped make it feel more like a pro swim team, because he has a big swimming background. ... We've definitely trained to hopefully make it far."

    PNJ: The week you won Athlete of the Week, you had some big swims at the Amy Wolfenden Invitational. What was that environment like, knowing the magnitude of the invitational?

    ML: "It definitely hit me when we had the moment of silence. ... I remembered the times I've talked with her, and it was pretty heavy. It kind of motivated me to swim faster in honor of her."

    PNJ: At that meet, you won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. Would you say those are your go-to events?

    ML: "Definitely. ... I've been doing them since my freshman year. I've only gotten better in them since. I definitely believe those are the races I'll be swimming in the postseason."

    PNJ: Being in the 200-yard IM, what's it like being a "jack-of-all-trades," having to swim all four strokes in one race?

    ML: "It feels pretty good knowing that I can place pretty high in that event. ... I know that when I go to regionals and state, I'll see some fast competition like I did at Panama City with Owen Ekk (from Niceville)."

    PNJ: Is breaststroke your favorite of the four, though?

    ML: "I've been doing breaststroke since I was 9 years old, I'd say. That was one of the first times I qualified for Southeasterns (in club swimming). That's my go-to stroke."

    PNJ: Do you have any individual goals for the postseason or the state meet, specifically?

    ML: "My goal is definitely to place higher than I did last year, which was fifth. I'd love to at least get a bronze medal, that'd be cool. ... I'd love to shoot for gold in breaststroke."

    PNJ: Have you guys talked about team expectations or goals?

    ML: "We haven't talked that much, but we know we want to keep our first-place spot in the medley relay if we could."

    PNJ: Some quick questions. Do you have any pre-race or pre-meet superstitions?

    ML: "I don't know about superstitions. But I usually carb up a few days before a meet, which is always helpful."

    PNJ: That leads me to my next question: do you have any go-to pre-meet snack or meal?

    ML: "I'd probably say spaghetti. That's my favorite pasta."

    PNJ: Any sort of music you listen to before a race?

    ML: "Some rap. That's all I can think of. Add in some rock in there."

    PNJ: Any certain artists?

    ML: "I have a lot of variety, so no one specific."

    PNJ: Is there a dream pool you've always wanted to swim at?

    ML: "Definitely the one in Indianapolis that they had for the Olympic Trials. I went over the summer to watch Logan Robinson swim. It was super exciting. It was cool behind the scenes, how they switched it from a football field to a pool. ... It was crazy. It was huge. You could see all the Colts' stuff, and the pool was amazing with a huge scoreboard. They did a light show for the finals. It was a cool environment."

    PNJ: If you had swim one off-event that wasn't the I.M. or the breaststroke, what would it be?

    ML: "Probably the 500-yard freestyle. ... I like distance swimming."

    PNJ: Do you have any major swimming influences that you follow?

    ML: "Caleb Dressel, for sure. And Léon Marchand (from France). Even though he doesn't swim for America, I still follow him on social media. He's pretty inspirational."

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Booker T. Washington senior swimmer Max Little wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

    Steve Kennedy
    1d ago
    congratulations
