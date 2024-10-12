Japanese animation and pop culture convention, HizashiCon, to debut at Foo Foo Fest 2024

One of the most popular fall festivals in Pensacola will have a new international twist on its event lineup this year.

A family-friendly convention centered on anime and pop culture will debut at Foo Foo Festival 2024 and feature an array of events like a live music performance, meet-and-greet stands for voice actors and even an afterparty to conclude the festivities.

HizashiCon , named from the Japanese word for sunshine and organized by the Japan-America Society of Northwest Florida , will be hosted at First United Methodist Church for events on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9.

Online tickets for HizashiCon are already available and you can also purchase a pass at the door. Tickets bought in advance cost $25 for general admission but students and Japan-American Society members can purchase them for $15. Children 5 years old and below get free admission to HizashiCon.

“For a lot of people anime is a gateway into Japanese culture. The Japan-America society exists to spread and celebrate Japanese culture here in the U.S., so this seemed like a great fit for us,” said Joe Vinson, vice president and secretary of the organization. “It’s going to be fun for all ages and we’re very excited to present it.”

What can I do at HizashiCon?

An array of events are scheduled for HizashiCon between Friday, Nov.8 and Saturday, Nov.9, some which are interactive while others are aiming to bring a different cultural perspective.

HizashiCon kicks off with a couple pre-convention concerts on Friday and their other events will take place throughout Saturday.

You’ll be able to meet renowned voice actors who have worked on video games like "Persona 5" and animated series like "Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure" or "Demon Slayer."

Arts and crafts vendors will be present on Saturday too and a cosplay contest will take place as well. The Handlebar is holding a HizashiCon afterparty Saturday night where fans can meet and celebrate the culture together.

"We are thrilled to bring HizashiCon to Pensacola as part of Foo Foo Fest," said Savannah Mikus, chair of the HizashiCon committee. "This convention celebrates the growing interest in anime and Japanese culture in our community. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-timer, there is something here for everyone."

Here is the list of the official events at HizashiCon:

Trickle Live Show − Friday, Nov. 8

HizashiCon kicks off with the first-ever live music performance by artist and Youtuber Trickle. Trickle sings and produces English covers of Japanese music as well as his own original work.

The live show is covered with your ticket and will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 in First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Abbey.

Trickle’s concert is for all ages, but those with sensitivities or medical conditions should take note that the show may feature flashing lights, strobe effects, fog, or other sensory elements.

Vocaloid Concert − Friday, November 8

Pensacola’s first-ever vocaloid concert will feature performances by holographic, virtual pop stars Oliver, DEX and DAINA at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, along with music mixes made by artists in the vocaloid community.

Vocaloid is a software that synthesizes singing voices from humans and inputs from a producer to create music. HizashiCon’s Vocaloid concert will be run by artists EmpathP and nostraightanswer.

This show may also feature sensory elements, similar to Trickle’s concert, that should be taken note of prior to attending.

Japanese Fashion Show − Saturday, Nov. 9

HizashiCon’s J-Fashion Show will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the main stage of Wesley Abbey and is presented by the Northwest Florida Lolita Society.

The event promises to bring a sense of the fashion scene in Harajuku, Japan, to the Panhandle through a showcase of the subcultures that shape J-fashion. Coffee and tea will be available for guests to sip on while the event takes place.

Admission to the fashion show is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

Idol Fest − Saturday, Nov. 9

HizashiCon’s Idol Fest invites both solo performers and groups to its first celebration focused on bringing together fans of idol culture.

Activities, interactive panels with high-profile idols as well as art and merchandise will be available during the event that will take place all day.

Adults and children will both be able to participate in Idol Fest’s talent showcases, where guests can earn prizes while sharing a passion for idol music with others.

Admission to Idol Fest is included with your ticket purchase.

Heartstrings Maid Café − Saturday, Nov. 9

The Heartstrings Maid Café will take place in the dining room of the Wright Place on Saturday, Nov. 9, with maids and butlers of the U.S.-based maid troupe attending to guests in an effort to bring some of the maid culture from Shinjuku, Japan, to the Panhandle.

Live dance performances, activities and games will be present throughout the event and guests will be served food and drinks on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can buy tickets in advance for the café or at the door.

You must have a general admission ticket in order to enter Heartstrings Maid Café and seating will cost $15 each. The venue will be set up in tables that accommodate up to six guests at a time.

Guests with allergies, dietary restrictions or in need of accommodations can speak with staff for assistance.

Who can I meet at HizashiCon?

Nearly a dozen guest appearances and counting are scheduled for HizashiCon, ranging from voice artists and musicians to popular cosplayers.

Here is a list of HizashiCon’s guests that are confirmed to attend right now.

EmpathP – Music producer and vocalist

Gravity Gremlin – Cosplayer

Heartstring Maid Café - Maide Troupe

Jack Stansbury – Voice actor

Micah Aquino – Cosplayer

nostraightanswer – Music producer and vocalist

Shieru Doll - Cosplayer

Spree Noel – Cosplayer

Stephen Fu – Voice actor

Trickle – Singer and producer

Xanthe Huynh – Voice actress

For more details visit animepensacola.com .

