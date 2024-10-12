Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Long Hollow radio tower must go to make way for Hollice T. Williams stormwater park

    By Mollye Barrows, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6x37_0w4BTGJc00

    The city of Pensacola is moving forward with plans to expand the Long Hollow Stormwater Pond, which calls for tearing down the Long Hollow radio tower and exploring the possibility of acquiring more than two dozen commercial properties in the same area off North Palafox Street between Maxwell and Blount streets.

    Thursday night, city council members voted to terminate the city’s lease with the church that owns the tower, but leases the property where it’s located from the city, in preparation for acquiring the tower and tearing it down.

    Expanding the pond and increasing stormwater capacity is part of Pensacola’s Hollice T. Williams Stormwater Park project , which is funded with a $25 million Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) infrastructure grant.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbrBh_0w4BTGJc00

    The radio tower is located next to the pond off North Palafox near Jordan Street, and the city wants to tear it down to make room for the expansion.

    “The most sensible way to expand stormwater capacity in our city is by removing this tower from the Long Hollow Pond area and expanding the Long Hollow Pond,” Pensacola Property Lease Manager Deana Stallworth told the council. “This is a transformative effort for the city. Once in a generation effort, and by far and wide, this is the route to go. We can't design a generational stormwater park without knowing how many feet we have, in what direction.”

    Could old clinic be history? Old state hospital on N. Palafox listed for $2 million. Neighbors just want it gone.

    The city also identified 25 parcels in that area for possible acquisition. It’s all commercial property either owned privately or by other government entities like Escambia County. Among the parcels is the old Escambia County Medical Center Clinic at 1750 N. Palafox St. that has sat empty for decades and neighbors say is a dilapidated eyesore.

    Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves says they’re making progress on acquiring some of the properties, but not all of them are necessarily required to complete the stormwater park project. However, he said acquiring the parcels could benefit the overall design as well as the neighborhood and if there’s an affordable opportunity to buy them the city plans to do so before the design is finalized, which will be soon.

    The design process is on a deadline, like the rest of the Hollice T. Williams Stormwater Park project, because the grant that was awarded in 2023 requires the pond expansion be completed within a three-year timeline.

    “In the immediate area of Hollice T. Williams, we're looking at commercial property that would help us increase our resiliency,” Reeves explained. “We look at all options, but there's also a time window involved in this. We have to get going. We have a three-year timeline on expending this $25 million, so we don't have three years to shop around. We're ultimately seeing what our options are on acquisition and wherever we land then we move forward with design of the stormwater park.”

    When the radio tower will come down

    The city says it will be at least a year and possibly up to 18 months before the tower is torn down.

    In 2012, the city signed a 20-year lease with Divine Word Communication for the purposes of constructing a radio tower facility in the northern end of the Long Hollow Pond.

    Several entities use the tower for broadcasting including the Pensacola Police Department, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Motorola and radio station Cat Country 98.7.

    Per the Florida Department of Commerce, which is responsible for administering the state grant funds, city staff are now working with the tower’s owner and the organizations that sub-lease from the owner to place them with a different tower where they can broadcast.

    History making park project: Hollice T. Williams plan will create 'iconic, green spine' through Pensacola. What to know

    They say the law enforcement and public safety agencies have already found placement on a radio tower in the Englewood community, where other former tenants of the Long Hollow radio tower would like to go. The city is working on a study to determine if there’s room and if so, how high up they can go.

    “If they can't go on the Englewood Tower, or they don't get as high as they need to be on the Englewood Tower, then there are other options available,” Stallworth said. “They can relocate to other towers. We have time. We have a year, but it will probably be more like a year, 15 months, maybe even 18 months.”

    Staff said the council’s decision to terminate the city’s lease with the owner of the tower was a necessary step to get the rest of the project underway.

    The city must successfully complete a “rigorous” environmental review of the entire project area before Florida Commerce will agree to fund the project by issuing an authorization to utilize grant funds and any acquisitions can be finalized.

    The environmental review process is expected to be completed in 12-15 months. The city says costs associated with these efforts to launch the stormwater park project will be reimbursed from the $25 million state grant and between $4 million and $6 million is available for property acquisition, pending successful completion of the environmental review process.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Long Hollow radio tower must go to make way for Hollice T. Williams stormwater park

