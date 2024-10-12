Belonging matters. Here are a few ways to help create it | Studer

My next book will be on belonging. Over the years, I have written and spoken on this subject. When a person has the sense that they belong, all sorts of great things happen. One thing is the person stays. This is true in workplaces and communities.

We are all individuals. No two people are alike. There will never be another you. Some individuals are natural fitter-inners, and some struggle with the sense of belonging. The topic of belonging is close to me because it is an area I struggled in for years and still do. Though today it doesn’t happen nearly as often, it can still take me awhile to be at ease in new situations.

Think of a time when you were in a situation where you did not know anyone, but then you saw someone you did know slightly. It is likely you gravitated to that person. When I was 19, I received a draft notice from the U.S. Army to appear for a physical. This is the first step in entering the military. As I went into the building, I was overwhelmed by the situation. Then I saw the brother of a friend of mine. While I did not know Tom well, I quickly headed his way. I felt less alone than I did before I saw him.

Pensacola, Florida, opened a flight academy. It is a place for youth to build their academic skills and have a great time. I was invited to the grand opening. I messed up and arrived early. When I went in, people were putting the finishing touches on the preparation. I found a table near the back. In 30 minutes, people started walking in. I did not know the early arrivals. The more people who came in that I did not know, the more it reinforced the feeling that I did not belong. Then a friend of mine named John entered the room. I quickly got up and walked toward him. As we spoke, we then reached out to others.

In both situations, I was fortunate to have seen people I know. What about the many times when people question, "Do I belong?" and do not know someone in the room? There are some individuals, like another friend of mine named Mort, who can instantly connect with people they do not know. I do not fit into that category. I need help.

At Healthcare Plus Solutions Group, we created the Human Capital Ecosystem. It is a framework that contains six components that impact creating a culture of trust, thus belonging. Trust and belonging go hand in hand. Organizations do a great service for employees when they take steps to create a sense of belonging. They also benefit themselves, for when employees feel they belong, they are less likely to leave.

Here are some suggested ways to help new people feel more comfortable in the workplace:

1. Do not wait to keep applicants updated on their chances of being hired. Even during the interview process, start the relationship building. Create the employer brand even with people who do not get hired. Give timelines for when people will hear. A no is often better than silence. Reach out often and personally to those who are hired. Provide everything from company swag to videos from coworkers.

2. My favorite activity is to have new hires meet with experienced coworkers who share what it felt like their first day on the job. This creates empathy in the experienced coworkers and reduces new-hire anxiety. Plus, it helps new hires feel much more comfortable reaching out to coworkers.

3. Discuss retention from day one. In the book I wrote with Dan Collard, " Rewiring Excellence: Hardwired to Rewired ," a Personal Retention Plan is explained. The idea is to create a collaborative document on what is important to encourage the person to stay in the organization.

4. Do the exercise “We are more alike than different.” In workshops, I will select two individuals who in many ways are different. They might be from different work locations or different-sized organizations. They might have different jobs with different levels of experience. They might be different ages, different genders, different races and sizes. I then ask them questions. With each question, it becomes apparent how much each person has in common with the other. I even close with, “They are now both in the same location, at the same time, answering questions from me.”

The above are just a few ways to create a culture of belonging. There are many more in the books I authored or coauthored, including " The Calling: Why Healthcare Is So Special ," "Rewiring Excellence: Hardwired to Rewired," and " The Human Margin: Building the Foundations of Trust ."

The desired outcome is to have people feel this is the place for them. When they feel this way, everybody wins: the new person, the current employees, and the organization.

Quint Studer is the author of 16 books on leadership in the workplace and the community. His book Building a Vibrant Community is a valuable resource for civic leaders, business owners, and all citizens who have a stake in building a community they can be proud to call home. In Sundays with Quint, he shares a selection of his popular leadership columns for leaders, employees, and business owners in all industries. He can be reached at Quint@QuintStuder.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Belonging matters. Here are a few ways to help create it | Studer