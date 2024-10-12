$819K East Pensacola home boasts spacious interior, outdoor retreat | Hot Property

Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

This 3,287-square-foot home in Cordova Park exudes classic charm and shines with modern updates on its expansive corner lot. The residence features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, spacious living areas, an open concept kitchen, and a fabulous deck overlooking the backyard and refreshing gunite swimming pool.

“Step inside to discover spacious, sun-filled living areas adorned with hardwood floors, crown molding, and elegant fixtures,” says Realtor Jamie Turner with Kuhn Realty. The foyer is flanked by a private dining room overlooking the sprawling front yard and an office/formal living area. The dining room is perfect for formal dinner parties, and the office allows you privacy to get work done.

An elegant open concept kitchen is off the dining room, with a casual breakfast room/eat-in dining space adjoining. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and bar seating. Jamie notes that off the kitchen, “The adjoining family room, complete with a wood burning fireplace, provides a comfortable space for relaxation.”

A first-floor main suite is your private retreat. It features a walk-in closet and a chic en-suite bath with a walk-in glass shower, dual vanities, and a relaxing, jetted tub. Additionally, the bedroom opens to the large back deck overlooking the pool, allowing you to take a dip without the need to traverse other areas of the home.

Upstairs you’ll find four additional bedrooms that are spacious and private. They’re perfect for live-in family members or visitors.

“Step outside to your personal oasis—a new heated gunite pool set in a beautifully landscaped backyard with plenty of patio space for lounging and entertaining,” says Realtor Jarrett Turner with Kuhn Realty. The outdoor space is sure to be a hit year-round.

The home’s location in a sought-after school district, near Pensacola International Airport, boat launches, shopping areas, and medical facilities makes it a gem in East Pensacola.

2021 Utica Place, Pensacola

Price : $819,000

: $819,000 Approximate square feet : 3,287

: 3,287 Bedrooms : 5

: 5 Baths : 3 full, 1 half

: 3 full, 1 half Built : 1967, with modern renovations

Listing agents

Jamie Gillispie Turner

Phone : 850-261-8416

: 850-261-8416 Email : JamieTurnerSells@gmail.com

Jarrett Turner

Phone : 850-292-7977

: 850-292-7977 Email : JarrettTurnerSells@gmail.com

