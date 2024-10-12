Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    $819K East Pensacola home boasts spacious interior, outdoor retreat | Hot Property

    By Phillip Makselan,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

    This 3,287-square-foot home in Cordova Park exudes classic charm and shines with modern updates on its expansive corner lot. The residence features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, spacious living areas, an open concept kitchen, and a fabulous deck overlooking the backyard and refreshing gunite swimming pool.

    “Step inside to discover spacious, sun-filled living areas adorned with hardwood floors, crown molding, and elegant fixtures,” says Realtor Jamie Turner with Kuhn Realty. The foyer is flanked by a private dining room overlooking the sprawling front yard and an office/formal living area. The dining room is perfect for formal dinner parties, and the office allows you privacy to get work done.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLaeE_0w4B5w3H00

    An elegant open concept kitchen is off the dining room, with a casual breakfast room/eat-in dining space adjoining. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and bar seating. Jamie notes that off the kitchen, “The adjoining family room, complete with a wood burning fireplace, provides a comfortable space for relaxation.”

    A first-floor main suite is your private retreat. It features a walk-in closet and a chic en-suite bath with a walk-in glass shower, dual vanities, and a relaxing, jetted tub. Additionally, the bedroom opens to the large back deck overlooking the pool, allowing you to take a dip without the need to traverse other areas of the home.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZ0md_0w4B5w3H00

    Upstairs you’ll find four additional bedrooms that are spacious and private. They’re perfect for live-in family members or visitors.

    “Step outside to your personal oasis—a new heated gunite pool set in a beautifully landscaped backyard with plenty of patio space for lounging and entertaining,” says Realtor Jarrett Turner with Kuhn Realty. The outdoor space is sure to be a hit year-round.

    The home’s location in a sought-after school district, near Pensacola International Airport, boat launches, shopping areas, and medical facilities makes it a gem in East Pensacola.

    2021 Utica Place, Pensacola

    • Price : $819,000
    • Approximate square feet : 3,287
    • Bedrooms : 5
    • Baths : 3 full, 1 half
    • Built : 1967, with modern renovations

    Listing agents

    Jamie Gillispie Turner

    • Phone : 850-261-8416
    • Email : JamieTurnerSells@gmail.com

    Jarrett Turner

    • Phone : 850-292-7977
    • Email : JarrettTurnerSells@gmail.com

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $819K East Pensacola home boasts spacious interior, outdoor retreat | Hot Property

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Florida Pill Mill Doctor Arrested for Murder
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex2 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard10 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Teen Brothers Arrested for Homicide Following Fatal Shooting in Escambia County
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy