Free Molino pumpkin patch could open door to new youth center

The members of the Molino-based Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle church are spreading a little joy this fall with their new pumpkin patch . But they are hoping the patch will provide the seeds for something even greater: a community center for local youth and families to enjoy.

Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle is hosting its second pumpkin patch through the end of October that’s filled with activities for kids, photo opportunities and, of course, pumpkins. Entrance is free, but funds from donations and purchases are planned to go toward the construction of a youth center using a nearby piece of land owned by the church, according to Tammy Kalani, a member of Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle working the pumpkin patch.

“It’s not just about picking pumpkins, it’s also about having a little bit of fun,” she said. “Especially with all of the stuff that’s going on with the hurricanes and all the sad stories you’re seeing on the news. We’re just kind of hoping to give people a place to have a little fun with their families and kind of forget what’s happening around us.”

The pumpkin patch is located at the church and opens at 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, closing at sunset each day, but it . Baked goods from members of the church − including brownies, cookies and more − are also sold on weekends.

Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle’s first pumpkin patch last year wasn’t open to the public, but providing a good experience for families was a major focus. Kalani told the News Journal that it was more of a trial run to “get their feet wet” and determine whether the public might respond to their event.

As members of the church worked together to fine-tune the pumpkin patch and what it would provide, the idea for the youth center was born.

Although they aren’t far into the process, they set a fundraising goal of $5,000 in order to get the ball rolling without putting a sense of pressure on attendees.

“It’s really about having a safe place for people around us, so that’s just what our goal is and what we’re working toward. The first step is raising the funds,” Kalani said. “We don’t have this astronomical amount in mind, we’re just trying to be realistic and just take it one step at a time.”

Aside from a place for the community to gather, the youth center could also dip into some recreational sports. A few different ideas have been pitched, including volleyball and pickleball courts as well as a gymnasium.

“We’re big pickleball fans here,” Kalani said. “It’s really just kind of ideas and we’re (discussing) what we can do, what’s realistic and what we can afford. Ideally, we would like to have pickleball courts somewhere down the road but I don’t know if that will happen.”

Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle’s pumpkin patch is set up right next to the church at 5591 U.S Highway 29 in Molino.

