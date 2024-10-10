Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Free Molino pumpkin patch could open door to new youth center

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16W3Dc_0w1P5Css00

    The members of the Molino-based Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle church are spreading a little joy this fall with their new pumpkin patch . But they are hoping the patch will provide the seeds for something even greater: a community center for local youth and families to enjoy.

    Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle is hosting its second pumpkin patch through the end of October that’s filled with activities for kids, photo opportunities and, of course, pumpkins. Entrance is free, but funds from donations and purchases are planned to go toward the construction of a youth center using a nearby piece of land owned by the church, according to Tammy Kalani, a member of Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle working the pumpkin patch.

    “It’s not just about picking pumpkins, it’s also about having a little bit of fun,” she said. “Especially with all of the stuff that’s going on with the hurricanes and all the sad stories you’re seeing on the news. We’re just kind of hoping to give people a place to have a little fun with their families and kind of forget what’s happening around us.”

    More pumpkin patches across Pensacola: Looking for pumpkin patches? Here's every one we could find in the Pensacola area

    The pumpkin patch is located at the church and opens at 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, closing at sunset each day, but it . Baked goods from members of the church − including brownies, cookies and more − are also sold on weekends.

    Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle’s first pumpkin patch last year wasn’t open to the public, but providing a good experience for families was a major focus. Kalani told the News Journal that it was more of a trial run to “get their feet wet” and determine whether the public might respond to their event.

    As members of the church worked together to fine-tune the pumpkin patch and what it would provide, the idea for the youth center was born.

    Although they aren’t far into the process, they set a fundraising goal of $5,000 in order to get the ball rolling without putting a sense of pressure on attendees.

    “It’s really about having a safe place for people around us, so that’s just what our goal is and what we’re working toward. The first step is raising the funds,” Kalani said. “We don’t have this astronomical amount in mind, we’re just trying to be realistic and just take it one step at a time.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoT6c_0w1P5Css00

    Aside from a place for the community to gather, the youth center could also dip into some recreational sports. A few different ideas have been pitched, including volleyball and pickleball courts as well as a gymnasium.

    “We’re big pickleball fans here,” Kalani said. “It’s really just kind of ideas and we’re (discussing) what we can do, what’s realistic and what we can afford. Ideally, we would like to have pickleball courts somewhere down the road but I don’t know if that will happen.”

    Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle’s pumpkin patch is set up right next to the church at 5591 U.S Highway 29 in Molino.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Free Molino pumpkin patch could open door to new youth center

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy