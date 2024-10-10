Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Scooter's Coffee gets green light to open 1st Navarre location

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLbT8_0w1P2Z2y00

    The first Navarre-area Scooter’s Coffee franchise is finally on the way after months of effort by its developers to get the project approved.

    Scooter’s new store will be a 666-square-foot building with a single drive-thru lane and seven parking spots located on Navarre Parkway. Its planned address is listed as 8755 Navarre Parkway by Santa Rosa County.

    Plans indicates the building will be constructed identical to the makeup of other Scooter’s Coffee franchises. One access road connected to Navarre Parkway will be created for motorists.

    Scooter’s already has three locations between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Brent, Gulf Breeze and Pace. As of June, they’ve reached the 800-store mark and can be found in 29 different states.

    Santa Rosa County approved the proposal for the incoming coffee shop at the end of September and the developers behind the project spent more than a year working to get it greenlit.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Whhux_0w1P2Z2y00

    Unnamed coffee shop planned for 9 Mile: Former Ensley car wash could become new coffee shop

    What can I get at Scooter’s Coffee?

    Scooter’s Coffee offers a variety of handcrafted beverages, either hot, cold or frozen, alongside a select list of food items. Their fast-service model encourages customers to “scoot through faster” using the Scooter’s Coffee app, which helps build rewards toward free drinks.

    The Mobile Order Ahead option allows customers to pick up their order straight from the drive-thru window.

    As its name implies, there are dozens of choices available for coffee at Scooter’s, ranging from traditional caramel to one of Scooters’ limited time offers like S’mores.

    Similar to their coffee counterparts, there are tons of flavors to choose from among the smoothies and teas at Scooter’s.

    Food at Scooter’s Coffee ranges from breakfast sandwiches and burritos to cake and omelet bites.

    Their kids menu consists of miniature versions of their food options in addition to non-caffeinated beverages, including pretzels, cookies and mini smoothies.

    Customers can also choose from Scooter's “Dollar Delights” menu, which includes mini donuts, bottled water and hot brewed coffee.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Scooter's Coffee gets green light to open 1st Navarre location

    Comments / 2
    Bill Lipscomb
    1d ago
    once again something we DONT need.
    Guest
    2d ago
    WOW and to think it took Debs Coffee YEARS to get approved!
