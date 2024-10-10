Beulah Town Center making bid for entire OLF 8 parcel giving Escambia two options for sale

Developers with Beulah Town Center are planning to make another offer for the Beulah property known as Navy Outlying Field 8 (OLF 8) , but this time they’re going to bid for all 530-plus acres. During last week’s board meeting, Escambia Commissioners said they now want to sell the entire property instead of keeping 250 acres for job creation as was their previous plan.

Beulah Town Center developer Fred Hemmer said their attorney was formulating a new offer for the whole parcel and notice will be sent to all the commissioners, possibly this week.

Hemmer said Pensacola architect Brian Spencer, who was part of the team that designed the Milestone development off Nine Mile Road in Escambia County and has worked with Hemmer on other projects, is also now partnering with Beulah Town Center on the OLF 8 project.

“What we want to do is get down to the position where we have a level playing field and make the presentation and get a contract based on our merits,” said Hemmer.

Hemmer did not yet have details on a price but earlier this year Beulah Town Center bid $25 million for 290 acres of the more than 530-acre property. At the time, Hemmer said that deal hinged on Escambia County rezoning the property because current zoning is problematic for any developer trying to follow the DPZ Master Plan for the area. Hemmer says those issues will still need to be addressed for development of the entire parcel.

The DPZ Master Plan includes a mix of commercial and residential development and a town center with amenities within walking distance like shops, restaurants, and other services. When the county adopted the plan, a zoning overlay was created for it.

Surprise bid: Escambia board favors surprise bidder on OLF 8 in Beulah over other offers

“We would stick as close to the DPZ Master Plan as possible,” said Hemmer, “but things like the road network, they could be very important to take it into consideration, and other neighborhoods and things like that, so we'd have to go back to the drawing board.”

Beulah Town Center has been trying to pin down a deal for the property with the county for about a year, but commissioners have not agreed to a purchase agreement. At last Thursday’s board meeting, commissioners asked staff to begin negotiating a purchase contract with Montgomery, Alabama-based commercial real estate development company Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC (JWA) who is partnering with Chad Henderson, founder and chief executive officer of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, and former Pensacola mayor and real estate developer Ashton Hayward to buy and develop OLF 8.

The group has only recently expressed interest and although they have not yet presented a price or a detailed plan, they told commissioners they wanted to buy the entire 530-plus acres and create a mixed-use development with retail and entertainment, office, hotels, medical and light industry.

OLF 8 is located along Nine Mile Road just west of Navy Federal Credit Union's campus and was acquired by the county in 2019 as part of a long-negotiated land swap with the Navy. The county spent more than $17 million to build a replacement helicopter training field in Santa Rosa County as part of the deal.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who represents the district where OLF 8 is located, said he welcomes Beulah Town Center’s revised offer for the entire parcel. After more than 10 bids for the property that went nowhere, he said commissioners are ready to move on from the project.

“I think having multiple bidders who are interested in buying the entire parcel is probably good for the taxpayer, good for the seller, you know, and I'll be interested to see what the top line number is on both of the offers,” said Bergosh. “I think it's a good thing and I think the board's moving that direction, that we want to sell it to one person and get out of the business of being the master developer.”

Industrial bids for OLF 8: Escambia has two offers for OLF 8 property from unnamed businesses. Here's what they want.

Bergosh said even if the county were to approve purchase agreements with either developer, it will still be at least a year before a final sale is made. Both Beulah Town Center and the JWA group are asking for lengthy periods of due diligence, one offer asks for 12 months, the other up to 18 months, before closing on the property. He said there will also likely be changes to the DPZ Master Plan.

“A lot can happen. This story has yet to be written,” said Bergosh. “I think trying to live up to the Master Plan is going to be economically difficult, if not infeasible. I think that's why you've seen 10 deals go to the wayside. Either way that property is going to be scrutinized and all the permits are going to be necessary and any kind of variance from the Master Plan is going to have to be sewn up before they'll put a dime into our coffers. This is just the beginning of a process that I believe will take another 12 to 24 months minimum to close.”

Hemmer said he plans to have a more detailed offer to present to the county by the next board meeting, which is Oct. 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at 221 Palafox Place.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Beulah Town Center making bid for entire OLF 8 parcel giving Escambia two options for sale