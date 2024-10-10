Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Beulah Town Center making bid for entire OLF 8 parcel giving Escambia two options for sale

    By Mollye Barrows, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Developers with Beulah Town Center are planning to make another offer for the Beulah property known as Navy Outlying Field 8 (OLF 8) , but this time they’re going to bid for all 530-plus acres. During last week’s board meeting, Escambia Commissioners said they now want to sell the entire property instead of keeping 250 acres for job creation as was their previous plan.

    Beulah Town Center developer Fred Hemmer said their attorney was formulating a new offer for the whole parcel and notice will be sent to all the commissioners, possibly this week.

    Hemmer said Pensacola architect Brian Spencer, who was part of the team that designed the Milestone development off Nine Mile Road in Escambia County and has worked with Hemmer on other projects, is also now partnering with Beulah Town Center on the OLF 8 project.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eLPW_0w1OxtaX00

    “What we want to do is get down to the position where we have a level playing field and make the presentation and get a contract based on our merits,” said Hemmer.

    Hemmer did not yet have details on a price but earlier this year Beulah Town Center bid $25 million for 290 acres of the more than 530-acre property. At the time, Hemmer said that deal hinged on Escambia County rezoning the property because current zoning is problematic for any developer trying to follow the DPZ Master Plan for the area. Hemmer says those issues will still need to be addressed for development of the entire parcel.

    The DPZ Master Plan includes a mix of commercial and residential development and a town center with amenities within walking distance like shops, restaurants, and other services. When the county adopted the plan, a zoning overlay was created for it.

    Surprise bid: Escambia board favors surprise bidder on OLF 8 in Beulah over other offers

    “We would stick as close to the DPZ Master Plan as possible,” said Hemmer, “but things like the road network, they could be very important to take it into consideration, and other neighborhoods and things like that, so we'd have to go back to the drawing board.”

    Beulah Town Center has been trying to pin down a deal for the property with the county for about a year, but commissioners have not agreed to a purchase agreement. At last Thursday’s board meeting, commissioners asked staff to begin negotiating a purchase contract with Montgomery, Alabama-based commercial real estate development company Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC (JWA) who is partnering with Chad Henderson, founder and chief executive officer of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, and former Pensacola mayor and real estate developer Ashton Hayward to buy and develop OLF 8.

    The group has only recently expressed interest and although they have not yet presented a price or a detailed plan, they told commissioners they wanted to buy the entire 530-plus acres and create a mixed-use development with retail and entertainment, office, hotels, medical and light industry.

    OLF 8 is located along Nine Mile Road just west of Navy Federal Credit Union's campus and was acquired by the county in 2019 as part of a long-negotiated land swap with the Navy. The county spent more than $17 million to build a replacement helicopter training field in Santa Rosa County as part of the deal.

    Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who represents the district where OLF 8 is located, said he welcomes Beulah Town Center’s revised offer for the entire parcel. After more than 10 bids for the property that went nowhere, he said commissioners are ready to move on from the project.

    “I think having multiple bidders who are interested in buying the entire parcel is probably good for the taxpayer, good for the seller, you know, and I'll be interested to see what the top line number is on both of the offers,” said Bergosh. “I think it's a good thing and I think the board's moving that direction, that we want to sell it to one person and get out of the business of being the master developer.”

    Industrial bids for OLF 8: Escambia has two offers for OLF 8 property from unnamed businesses. Here's what they want.

    Bergosh said even if the county were to approve purchase agreements with either developer, it will still be at least a year before a final sale is made. Both Beulah Town Center and the JWA group are asking for lengthy periods of due diligence, one offer asks for 12 months, the other up to 18 months, before closing on the property. He said there will also likely be changes to the DPZ Master Plan.

    “A lot can happen. This story has yet to be written,” said Bergosh. “I think trying to live up to the Master Plan is going to be economically difficult, if not infeasible. I think that's why you've seen 10 deals go to the wayside. Either way that property is going to be scrutinized and all the permits are going to be necessary and any kind of variance from the Master Plan is going to have to be sewn up before they'll put a dime into our coffers. This is just the beginning of a process that I believe will take another 12 to 24 months minimum to close.”

    Hemmer said he plans to have a more detailed offer to present to the county by the next board meeting, which is Oct. 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at 221 Palafox Place.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Beulah Town Center making bid for entire OLF 8 parcel giving Escambia two options for sale

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    William
    14h ago
    We the citizens of Escambia County were lied to regarding the OLF 8 property, as well as the 4-H club property that is now Navy Federal and the 4-H Children were robbed of an amazing Piece of property, in turn given a piece of shit that offers nothing like the property that's now Navy Federal.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy