Gulf Winds champions children’s health with $20K to Cat Country Cares for Kids Radiothon

Gulf Winds Credit Union recently sponsored Cat Country ’s 2024 Radiothon in partnership with the Ascension Sacred Heart Foundation. Gulf Winds donated $20,000 to the event, supporting the Studer Family Children’s Hospital, the only Children’s Miracle Network affiliate serving the Pensacola region.

Since 2013, Gulf Winds has donated more than $184,000 to Sacred Heart’s Foundation and the children’s hospital, including this years’ gift of $20,000.

This year’s donation will support the purchase of Angel Eye Cameras for the hospital’s 62-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. These cameras let families watch over their babies 24/7 via a secure account, giving them peace of mind as they never have to miss a memory.

Support from Gulf Winds and other community partners makes it possible for all families to have unprecedented access to expert care.

Landrum 5K to benefit Lakeview Center

Runners, walkers and those passionate about mental health are invited to join the Landrum 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 from the Landrum office at 219 E. Garden St. Proceeds from the event will benefit Lakeview Center, which last year served more than 27,000 adults and children with mental illnesses, drug and alcohol dependencies, and intellectual disabilities.

The Landrum 5K strives to promote awareness of the link between physical and mental health. According to the National Institutes of Health, exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood while boosting self-esteem and cognitive function. These health benefits can be achieved with as little as 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise – like brisk walking – three times a week.

From Escambia to Walton County, Lakeview Center offers more than 60 programs ranging from inpatient and residential treatments to outpatient counseling, psychiatry, trauma care, treatments for substance misuse and 24/7 support for those with serious mental illnesses.

Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female racers, with additional prizes for specific age groups.

For more information or to pre-register , visit eLakeviewCenter.org .

Constituent Services Day offers assistance with government-related questions

The office of Florida House Representative Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours to assist constituents with government-related questions and concerns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Bubba’s 33, 7001 N. Davis Highway.

These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.Constituents can receive assistance with social security, public education options, VA disability claims, VA healthcare enrollment, unemployment assistance, insurance consumer services, unclaimed property, passport questions, visual impairment rehabilitation services, and more.

Email Trevor.Huff@myfloridahouse.gov for details.

Baptist Health Care offers support groups in October

Baptist Health Care will offer the following support group meetings in October to help enhance the quality of life throughout the Pensacola community. More information, including location details, is available by calling the phone number provided for each meeting.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10: Prostate Cancer Support. Register in advance by calling Cancer Support Services at 448-227-6000.

Register in advance by calling Cancer Support Services at 448-227-6000. 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15: Breast Cancer Support Group. Bear Family Foundation Health Center, Suite 1C. For more information, call 448-227-6048.

Bear Family Foundation Health Center, Suite 1C. For more information, call 448-227-6048. 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 23: Postpartum Support Group. To register, visit easyschedule.com or call 448-227-1511.

To register, visit easyschedule.com or call 448-227-1511. 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24: Diabetes Management Support Group. For more information, contact the Pharmacotherapy Clinic at 448-227-6221 or email pharmacotherapy@bhcpns.org .

