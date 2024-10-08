PNJ Power Poll: Pine Forest, West Florida football teams improve after solid wins in Week 7

What a whirlwind from Week 7.

There were some thrilling games on Friday night, including the Pace-Madison County game, with the Patriots coming out on top after a game-sealing interception from Darren Duquette in the end zone with under 20 seconds to go. That one is surely a candidate for "Game of the Year."

But another week is on the horizon. And that means another PNJ Power Poll comes to life. While the poll largely remains the same, there were a few key movements of the 14 area football teams. Pine Forest, after a second overtime win in 2024, saw its stock rise, for example.

Here's the latest PNJ Power Poll heading into Week 7 – another week of district play – of the Florida high school football season.

1. Pensacola Catholic (5-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 1

Week 7 result: 48-20 win at Mobile Christian (Ala.)

Week 8 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday vs. Walton

Pensacola Catholic keeps rolling with a dominant win over Mobile Christian (Ala.) on Friday, splitting its two games in Alabama this season. CJ Nettles had a huge night with 336 yards rushing on 22 carries, scoring three touchdowns in the process. Caleb Willoughby, on 137 yards, also scored a pair of touchdowns. The Crusaders resume district play this week with a home game against Walton, and a lot of people remember what happened the last time the Crusaders' run game went against the Braves. But Walton is on a three-game win streak in three dominant games, most recently a 60-38 victory over South Walton.

2. Pace (5-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 2

Week 7 result: 35-31 win vs. Madison County

Week 8 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday vs. Tate

This was arguably one of the most highly-anticipated games of Week 7, given it was a top Class 6A and a top rural team doing battle. With the Patriots fighting through the rain for a win, thanks to four rushing touchdowns from Ben Tyner (plus a passing one to Joeseph Skipworth), the Patriots continue to prove themselves as a top team in the area, and possibly in Class 6A. Now Pace enters another anticipated matchup, but with district implications, as Tate comes to town, looking to avenge its first loss of the season in Week 5.

Escambia (4-2)

Last week's ranking: No. 3

Week 7 result: 28-18 win vs. Navarre

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Pensacola

For the first time this season, Escambia has won back-to-back games after a game-sealing run from Georqirious Moultrie. The Gators don't have a district game this week, as District 1-4A has just three teams, but it's still a big game, going against rival Pensacola in the "Battle for Ye Olde Wash Boiler," and Escambia has won every year since 2013. Escambia could have a tougher test against a building Pensacola program, and this one might come down to who's better disciplined and can avoid costly penalties.

4. Pine Forest (3-3)

Last week's ranking: No. 5

Week 7 result: 13-7 overtime win at Crestview

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Booker T. Washington

Is it safe to say now that Pine Forest can come up big in clutch situations? For the second time this year, the Eagles won an overtime battle where they might've been the underdog. The defense has been a difference-maker so far, allowing just 20 points per game. The young offense just has to catch up. It could do that this week against Booker T. Washington in a key district battle, with the Wildcats looking to get back on track after being shut out against Pensacola.

5. Tate (5-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 4

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 8 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Pace

The Aggies had an extra week to stew over their first loss of the season, a falling narrowly to Navarre at home. In a game where Tate had trouble defending the run game, the Aggies now have to turn around and face another run-heavy team in Pace, which has three or four options on the ground. This is a big District 1-6A matchup that could keep either team's hopes alive at a district crown, or knock them out of contention.

6. Navarre (2-4)

Last week's ranking: No. 6

Week 7 result: 28-18 loss at Escambia

Week 8 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday vs. Crestview

Navarre will be looking for a rebound after defeating Tate a couple weeks ago, and just couldn't find an answer for Escambia despite pulling within three points toward the end of the game. Despite the loss, the Raiders have had somewhat of a turnaround after losing three consecutive games to start the year, and the defense has been a big part of that. Going up against Crestview, which has fallen in four straight games, the Raiders will need to pounce early.

7. Jay (5-1)

Last week's ranking: No. 7

Week 7 result: 49-0 win at Central

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Northview

Jay's second- and third-string players played a majority of last week's game at Central, after the starters put up 35 points in the first quarter against the first-year Jaguars. Nonetheless, it put the Royals back on track after their first loss of the year a couple weeks ago. As Jay has gotten some big wins – including Baker and Chipley – the Royals will look to continue that with a win over Northview for the first time since 2017.

8. Pensacola (3-3)

Last week's ranking: No. 8

Week 7 result: 23-0 win at Booker T. Washington

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Escambia

Pensacola claimed the Mayor's Cup for the first time in awhile, and also recorded its first shutout for the first time since 2015. It's been a repeated theme nearly every week, as the Tigers have won the most games in one season since their 2018 campaign (four wins). Now it's another rivalry game this week against Escambia, a historically tough team. Can the Tigers stay disciplined against their rival? It'll be up to the run game to find room around Escambia's tough front defensive lines.

9. Booker T. Washington (3-4)

Last week's ranking: No. 9

Week 7 result: 23-0 loss vs. Pensacola

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Pine Forest

Now suffering back-to-back losses, Booker T. Washington will look to bounce back against a tough Pine Forest defense. The Wildcats struggled to get anything going against Pensacola last week, putting up just 148 yards of total offense with two interceptions. This game against Pine Forest could knock Booker T. out of contention for the district crown, as the Wildcats previously fell to Escambia in the three-team district battle.

10. West Florida (2-4)

Last week's ranking: No. 10

Week 7 result: 35-7 win at Gulf Breeze

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bay

The Jaguars snapped a three-game losing streak with a solid win over Gulf Breeze, with a host of running backs tacking on 203 yards rushing, including a pair of touchdowns from Xavier Finley and Tyree Caldwell. The defense also stepped up, allowing just 125 yards of offense. Bay's had an up and down season, and is coming off a bye week. But, this Friday could determine a district champion in the three-team District 1-3A, with Bay already beating Pensacola earlier this year.

11. Gulf Breeze (1-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 10

Week 7 result: 35-7 loss vs. West Florida

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Milton

The young Dolphins continue to work through the 2024 season after falling to West Florida at home. But they turn around for a big district game against a winless Milton team. Both teams are on the younger side, and have had a few big injuries to notable players. If Gulf Breeze's defense can lead the team, it should create a big game for the Dolphins to rebound and potentially snap a losing streak.

12. Northview (2-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 11

Week 7 result: 20-6 loss vs. Baker

Week 8 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Jay

Now on a three-game losing streak against a few top programs, the road doesn't get any easier for Northview as the Chiefs travel to a strong Jay program. The Chiefs couldn't get much going on offense last week against Baker, putting up just 122 yards of offense. In a rivalry game between two rural schools, it'll be up to Northview's defense to stop a pretty even Jay offense in the air and on the ground.

13. Milton (0-6)

Last week's ranking: No. 13

Week 7 result: Bye

Week 7 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Gulf Breeze

Could the bye week be the reset that Milton needed? The Panthers have averaged just 10 points per game, while allowing 26 points per game. Milton came close to a win against Navarre, but a late fumble plagued the Panthers. Against a struggling Gulf Breeze program, this game could be a turning point for either program on Friday.

14. Central (0-5)

Last week's ranking: No. 14

Week 7 result: 49-0 loss vs. Jay

Week 8 game: Bye

Central was shut out for the third consecutive game, putting up some decent offense in the second half, but just couldn't find much once it crossed midfield. The Jaguars have their second bye of the season, though originally unplanned. Central was supposed to play Graceville before the Tigers canceled their season. The Jaguars host Vernon next week, instead.

