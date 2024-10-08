Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Vote: Which Week 8 Pensacola-area high school football game should fans keep an eye on?

    By Ben Grieco, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGrVW_0vyPt91c00

    Welcome back, district play ... well, at least for some teams.

    The Florida High School Athletic Association football season enters Week 8, with a lot of eyes on southern Florida as Hurricane Milton is projected to make landfall on Wednesday.

    Escambia and Santa Rosa counties appear to be in the clear this week, but there are a lot of question marks as to how to the state will respond as far as football, with a lot of games from Week 6 also needing to still be rescheduled – and both weeks are district games for a majority of teams.

    As we inch closer to the playoffs, needing to reschedule some district games – at least in the areas affected over those two weeks – might present some interesting scenarios for Pensacola-area football teams, with some teams in Region 1 affected, at least during Week 6.

    Every week, the playoff picture becomes more and more clear, as teams fight for their chance to head to Miami and Florida International University for the state championship.

    Thirteen of the Pensacola-area football teams are in action on Thursday and Friday nights this week. Central is the only team not playing, as it has its second bye of the season, but will still have an eight-game schedule when it's all said and done.

    There are seven key district matchups to keep an eye on, including the heavily-anticipated Tate (5-1) and Pace (5-1) matchup for District 1-6A. Also around the area, West Florida and Bay will battle, and a District 1-3A champion could be determined Friday night.

    This is where the football fans come in: you get to choose what should be highlighted as "Game of the Week." This doesn't guarantee that the PNJ will be at the game, but may help area fans to decide on a game to keep an eye on.

    The poll will be open until Thursday at 12 p.m. – perfect for those who might need to make a last-minute decision on where to go.

    Previous PNJ Games of the Week

    • Week 1: Tate at Fort Walton Beach (54% of the votes)
    • Week 2: Tate at Gulf Breeze (91% of the votes)
    • Week 3: Tate at Pensacola (99% of the votes)
    • Week 4: Milton at Tate (92% of the votes)
    • Week 5: Tate at West Florida (96% of the votes)
    • Week 6: Navarre at Tate (58% of the votes)
    • Week 7: Navarre at Escambia (47% of the votes)

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Vote: Which Week 8 Pensacola-area high school football game should fans keep an eye on?

