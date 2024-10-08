Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Taco Bell seeking OK for new restaurant next to incoming Wawa

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtrTA_0vyPeFqI00

    Escambia County could get its seventh Taco Bell location with a new development proposal that was filed earlier this week.

    The Clearwater-based developers proposed building a 2,328-square-foot restaurant with a single drive-thru lane and a parking lot with 25 spaces. They want to build this Taco Bell on a 1.1-acre site right next to an incoming Wawa that is under construction on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 98 and North Blue Angel Parkway.

    This project has not yet been reviewed by the county’s Development Review Committee (DRC). The global chain’s last-approved location in Escambia County was approved in 2020.

    If the Taco Bell project is approved, it will be constructed on the eastern side of Wawa’s construction site and serve as the chain’s westernmost location within Escambia County. This store would be just over 4 miles from the closest Taco Bell restaurants.

    Restaurant expanding to West Nine Mile: Popular breakfast, brunch and lunch chain could expand in northwest Pensacola

    This is not their first proposal to the county to build a Taco Bell at this location, as the developers sought approval for their plans in 2022 but did not receive it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsIYM_0vyPeFqI00

    Two access roads are planned for the project, according to its site plan filed with Escambia County, which will lead motorists to Wawa and a future backroad. Both projects are located on the same parcel that is just over 19 acres.

    The new Wawa store will be nearly 6,000 square feet with 73 parking spots and have an access road leading onto both North Blue Angel Parkway and West U.S. 98, according to its development order. The location will have eight gas pumps and a few EV charging stations.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Taco Bell seeking OK for new restaurant next to incoming Wawa

    Comments / 1
    Snoopy64
    2d ago
    There's room for both, it's a matter of preference. WAWA has a variety of food and things 😋
