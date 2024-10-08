Elderly Pensacola man given 5 years in prison for trying to meet child for sex

Following his plea deal in May, a 76-year-old Pensacola man caught in the Pensacola Police Department's online sex sting was sentenced Monday.

Circuit Judge John Simon sentenced Frank Rhobotham to five years in a Florida Prison after the elderly man previously pleaded no contest to one count of using a computer or electronic device to seduce, solicit or lure a child for sex.

Rhobotham was also charged with transmitting harmful information to minors and using a two-way device to commit a felony, but the prosecutor dropped those charges in return for the no contest plea.

Rhobotham will be roughly 81 years old when he can be released from prison. He was already part of Florida's sex offender registry following his 2018 conviction of the same charge.

Frank Rhobotham may end up 'dying in prison' before his release.

The News Journal previously spoke with Rhobotham's attorney, James Barnes, about the case who said it's "unfortunate that in our community and society that very little mitigation, or any at all, will be factored in for a man of Frank Rhobotham's age."

"In the end, none of those points will keep him from going to prison and probably dying there."

Frank Rhobotham part of 11-man sex sting by Pensacola police

In February 2023, the PPD announced the arrest of 11 men after a task force of officers worked alongside the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Department of Homeland Security posed as underage girls online.

All 11 men were allegedly trying to get the underage girl, who was actually a law enforcement officer, to meet up with them for sex in Pensacola.

“As we work together with our law enforcement partners, we will do everything possible to stop these child predators," PPD Chief Eric Randall said at the time. "Internet crimes against children are and will always be a priority of the Pensacola Police Department. This operation is an example of law enforcement collaboration to ensure the safety of our children.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Elderly Pensacola man given 5 years in prison for trying to meet child for sex