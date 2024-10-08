Dr. Rayme Edler awarded Whistleblower of the Year for exposing fraud in Escambia County

The national Anti-Fraud Coalition (TAF Coalition) named former E scambia County EMS Medical Director Dr. Rayme Edler Whistleblower of the Year for 2024.

The nonprofit organization, which protects whistleblowers who expose fraud in the government and financial markets, selected her for the award from nominees around the country, saying in a press release: “Dr. Edler put her personal integrity first and had tremendous courage and determination to protect patients in Escambia County, Florida despite severe retaliation.”

Retaliation, they say, that came after Edler exposed massive and pervasive EMS training fraud , which she and others said put patients in danger, as well as “up-coded” service claims to more expensive ones than were actually provided.

“I was really surprised over the whole thing,” Edler said of the award in a phone interview with the News Journal. “I was humbled. It was definitely an honor.”

Why Dr. Rayme Edler faced retaliation over her work in Escambia County

Over the past several years, there were times, Edler said, when she couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder. Escambia County’s former medical director blew the whistle on the Emergency Medical Services division in June of 2018 for falsifying training certifications and putting people’s lives in danger as a result. By March 2019, an internal investigation into the issue was turned over to the Florida Department of Health.

The year-long state investigation that followed resulted in the arrests of five EMS employees, including high-ranking members, accused of falsifying training documents that claimed people were certified and trained in required courses for licensed paramedics and EMTs, when they weren’t.

Two of the four arrested entered a pre-trial diversion program and avoided criminal penalties, the former EMS chief pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the training director was adjudicated guilty of seven felony charges of falsifying an official document.

That’s a big deal for people who dispense life-giving and life-ending medications and treatments, but few people were lining up to thank Edler for pointing out the problem. In fact, she said many people wanted to take her down professionally and personally.

“It's gotten better but I would be very paranoid at times,” Edler said. “I would walk around wondering if somebody was following me. I was worried about the safety of my daughter. There were people posting my home on social media and posting pictures of bartenders doing shots between their breasts and claiming it was me. It was just, it was outrageous.”

Edler had seen the fraud firsthand when she went to work as the medical director. In fact, she took the job at the urging of former Escambia County Administrator Jack Brown to help address problems she was seeing with EMS patients as an emergency room doctor in Pensacola – patients whose lives were being threatened or lost due to lack of proper paramedic training, she said.

“Dr. Edler and others began noticing preventable and tragic errors by EMS, including failed intubations and grossly mismanaged trauma cases, which was likely leading to preventable deaths,” according to the TAF Coalition.

“Dr. Edler set about trying to remedy the training deficiencies and was stymied at every turn by every level of county government,” TAF stated. “Instead of spending $50,000 to bring in external trainers to retrain EMS staff, the county instead undertook a multi-year campaign of harassment against Dr. Edler and attempted coverup of the fraud.”

The News Journal reached out to Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno for comment about Edler’s whistleblower award and her concerns that some of the same issues are still ongoing within Escambia EMS but he did not respond by deadline.

Fallout from reporting fraud

Edler said she was continuously harassed, isolated and denigrated in the job, from people working for the county and from people on the outside who blamed her for the arrests of their friends. Eventually the stress and toxic environment took a toll on her health, and she took a protected medical leave of absence. When she returned she was offered a role providing medical care only to the jail. Edler refused to accept the role and was fired for job abandonment .

“Not only did I go through whistleblower retaliation, I went through third party sexual harassment, sexual discrimination,” Edler remembered. “It was very obvious, and this was the first time I really even experienced that. It was very trying. It took a huge toll on me. It's going to have longterm effects on me for a while.”

Edler made multiple reports to the State Department of Health and filed a qui tam suit. In April, after four years of litigation, Escambia County settled a lawsuit Edler filed against the county under the False Claims Act. Under the settlement, $3.5 million was paid to the U.S. government, and the remaining $1.5 million went to Edler.

A part of the settlement stipulation included a statement that the County Commission had no knowledge or any participation in any of the illegal conduct alleged in the lawsuit.

One of Edler’s attorneys, Darth Newman, said her legal team nominated her for the award, which “recognizes a whistleblower who achieved outstanding results, overcame especially challenging circumstances, and/or brought change to an industry through their incredible efforts in the last year.” They were impressed with her courage and persistence even in the face of relentless retaliation from county leaders, including commissioners, and those who supported them.

“It's a great testament to all the things through which she had to persevere in her case,” Newman said. “I think what makes the situation that she was thrust into special is the gravity of the situation that she was dealing with. What she was reporting about ultimately is a patient safety issue and a quality-of-care issue and there was tremendous fallout both sort of against her personally, publicly and privately over a span of years.”

TAF president and CEO, attorney Jacklyn DeMar, said Edler was nominated along with other whistleblowers who also exposed major financial and other forms of government corruption around the country. DeMar said they selected Edler because so much was at stake, not just financial fraud, but people’s lives and she risked everything to help make it better even at a tremendous personal cost.

“When you're seeing people come into your emergency room and they're dying for no reason or they're suffering traumatic injury, and you know that you need to stop it and you have to put yourself on the line to do that, we just thought that Dr. Edler is just a wonderful person,” DeMar said. “She really stepped up in a way that truly exemplifies kind of what the False Claims Act is supposed to be about. We had a lot of other nominations, but she's really just an extraordinary person and somebody we really wanted to honor.”

Reporting fraud can lead to better government

Escambia County Clerk of Court Pam Childers is proud of Edler for speaking up. Having been sued unsuccessfully by county commissioners herself as the watchdog over the county’s multi-million-dollar coffers, Childers said whistleblowers are needed because they’re often the only ones who see where there’s corruption and can expose it.

“When somebody speaks up, it starts being a deterrent, and then people start following the rules, and it leads us to good government, better government,” Childers said.” I've seen this county's demise over the last three and a half, four years. It's going to take the people and even the management that's in the walls of the county to speak up when they see something. People get so beaten down, or the fear of retaliation, that we all just accept it and we know it's wrong. I'm not willing to accept it, because Escambia County, especially our government, we could be a much better government serving our community, and our community would be better.”

Edler was recently presented her TAF award at an awards ceremony she attended remotely. Edler works for a hospital in Mississippi but commutes from her home, which is still in Northwest Florida. She said exposing fraud within EMS helped improve patient care and accountability, but she believes there is much more work to be done.

“What we tried to tell the commissioners was the standard response time across the nation is eight minutes or less for an ambulance to get to somebody's house,” said Edler. “They were able to manipulate the statistics to look like the response times were still within the national average, when in actuality it was taking an hour, two hours to get an ambulance to somebody's house. There was a fire crew that sat on scene at a patient's house and watched an entire movie with the patient (before) he was able to get transported to the hospital.”

Was it worth it?

Despite the hardships, Edler said she would blow the whistle again and encourages others who see fraud to do the same because it brings about much needed change.

“Staying silent wasn’t an option for me when people’s safety and well-being were at risk,” Edler said. “I took an oath when I became a physician to do no harm and I will always stand by my word. The retaliation I faced was tough − I lost relationships, opportunities, and had to fight hard to defend my career. However, I’ve come out stronger on the other side. Life after the ordeal in Escambia County has its challenges, but it is also rewarding. I’ve seen the impact my actions have had in improving patient care and accountability in the system. There is also a sense of freedom and peace in knowing I did what was right, despite the difficulties. Looking back, I wouldn’t change my decision, because exposing the truth was more important than the personal cost. “

