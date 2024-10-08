A new pickleball court and a set of tennis courts could be built in the Warrington area after two separate development proposals were filed with Escambia County in early October.

The Gulf Beach Tennis Courts project proposes building four clay courts with lighting in addition to a 400-square-foot building for bathrooms and a 300-square-foot covered area. They plan to make 30 parking spots on gravel or concrete as part of the project as well.

This project, filed by Manfred Klause, is planned for development on a four-acre undeveloped parcel off of Gulf Beach Highway, according to its information form filed with Escambia County.

The tennis courts proposal was filed Oct. 4 and it does not yet have a date set for review by the county’s Development Review Committee (DRC)

Warrington pickle ball court

The pickleball court project is proposed for development on a 0.9-acre parcel off of Leroy Paulson Lane in the Pless Landing subdivision . That subdivision was approved by the DRC in April to develop 60 single-family home lots in the area.

Pless Landing, LLC filed the proposal with the county on Oct. 1 and it is in the initial application stage with the DRC, which will review the project Wednesday during its weekly agenda meetings. A site plan for Pless Landing’s potential pickleball court shows that developers are working with Versacourt on its implementation.

Versacourt is a recreational-surfacing manufacturer based in Georgia that designs and installs athletic courts customized by their clients and range across different sports including basketball, tennis and shuffleboard.

The company provides services for both residential and commercial clients, who can utilize the company's court designer or DIY kits for their vision of potential athletic facilities.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Warrington could get 4 tennis courts, 1 pickleball court with these development projects