Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival returning to Bayview Park

With the wind at their backs and the sounds of the drums, teams from far and wide are getting ready to row, row, row their dragon boats across Bayou Texar for the 10th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival.

"So we make zero dollars on the day," Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival Chairman Chris Bruner said. “All proceeds go right back to them.”

This year’s Dragon Boat Festival will be held Oct. 12 at Bayview Park, with the first race starting at 8 a.m. sharp.

“The races will be happening all day,” Bruner said. “And this year, we’re looking to add more family friendly activities such as a bounce castle and face painting.”

You may have noticed it’s being held a few weeks later, compared to previous years.

"Last year, we were scheduled the same weekend as the Seafood Festival," Bruner said. "So we made sure we weren't competing with that this year. That's why we're having it on Oct.12."

Changing the date, coupled with recently receiving the Visit Pensacola grant, Bruner says this year’s festival will potentially see its biggest turnout yet.

"In order to receive the grant, we had to show how our festival was going to bring people to the city in our proposal," Bruner said. "We have teams that are coming from all over the country. We have one group of ladies scattered across the country, but they get together each year just for this festival."

That group is Sisters on the Fly, better known for being ‘North America’s Largest Women’s Social Outdoor Adventure Group.’ Made up of women ages 50 to 74, traveling from as far as Oregon just to participate in the Dragon Boat Festival. This will be their seventh year participating.

"We came in second to last, last year," said member Dawn Bybee. "Because we come from all over the country, we only get to practice on Friday, and that mainly covers safety. Getting in and out the boat, the proper shoes you should wear, and they teach us proper form. Often, that may even be her first time in the boat."

Getting teams to sign up has been a major challenge since its very first year, but even if you’re not on a team, just getting out there to experience the sights and sounds is entertaining in itself.

"You can expect to see a lot of personality with the teams," Bruner said. "We encourage each team to dress up and have a theme, and the competitiveness between the teams is pretty funny to watch."

According to Bybee, the teams are usually split evenly between rookies and seasoned veterans. But even though they're not the first team to make it to the finish line, their winning streak in one particular category is unmatched.

"We were sitting on the dock at Bayou Texar during one Dragon Boat Festival,” Bybee said. “They announced the team that won the spirit award. One of the girls turned to me and said, 'we can so beat that.'"

And beat them, they did.

"We won [the spirit award] every year since, except this past year," Bybee said.

It's been quite a journey for Sisters on the Fly since that fateful afternoon on Bayou Texar, but it was then when they put their plan to action. Before the week ended, Bybee and her fellow sisters went house hunting and booked a sprawling beach house for the following year's race.

"I put it out on our event page, and we just started getting women," Bybee said. "And now, our team fills up within 72 hours. We put it out on our page in January and we just fill right up."

This year, Sisters on the Fly has their sights set on an even bigger goal − to be the top fundraiser for Gulf Coast Kid's House.

"The first year we participated, we took a tour of the Gulf Coast Kid's House," Bybee said. "And a lot of our women came out crying. They don't know about all of the resources they have available, such as therapy rooms, rooms with backpacks and socks for kids, resources which I think are very much needed in Pensacola. In fact, Gulf Coast Kid's House sets the standard across the country. Other organizations try to mimic what they do for the community."

If you’re needing a break from the boats, there will be several arts and crafts vendors, as well as informational vendors. Whether its checking out the local honey and honey-based products from Bee Sanctuary Honey Farms, learning about Special Olympics Florida’s impact on the community, or even the woodworking from Dusty Skies Designs, there’s going to be a good mix of vendors out there for everyone.

"We also have more vendors that we had last year already," Bruner said. "Food trucks, we already have more signed up than we did last year."

Food trucks such as Anna's Cafe, All About Boba, Tintin's Oriental Food, 850 BBQ, Cactus Flower, Back Porch Grill, are just a few of the many that’ll be rolling out with the good stuff.

"We're trying to get a good mix of meal trucks, and then we got several novelty trucks with items such as desserts, ice cream, shaved ice, that kind of thing," Bruner said. "Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom's Coffee of Greater Pensacola are novelty trucks you can expect. We're still looking to add a few more meal trucks and novelty trucks."

Admission to the festival is free, but parking will be limited throughout East Hill. If you block driveways, park in yards, or driveways, towing will be strictly enforced. For more information, visit www.pensacoladragonboatfestival.com.

“We look forward to seeing you,” Bruner said. “But plan to get here early.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival returning to Bayview Park