Santa Rosa County restaurants: 11 new restaurants that opened in Santa Rosa County this year

Over a dozen new restaurants have made their way to Santa Rosa County this year, spanning the cities of Gulf Breeze, Milton, Pace and Navarre.

The 2024 additions to Santa Rosa County’s food scene so far include everything from Italian subs to homemade gumbo to good old country cooking.

Check back for more stories as we unpack some of the biggest restaurant openings of 2024 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by neighborhood.

Gulf Breeze area

Graze Craze

3329 Gulf Breeze Parkway

In February, Jocelyn and Paul Sanders opened the Gulf Breeze Graze Craze, marking the sixth location in the Sunshine State. The company’s motto is to “celebrate everything,” and they arrange charcuterie for everything from individual "Char-Cutie-Cups" to ornate grazing tables for weddings with 200 guests. They have an abundance of high-quality ingredients on hand – like red wine merlot cheese, herb de Provence salami and fennel spiced ham – that you can’t simply go to the store and widely find. Some menu items, like the dark pistachio sea salt chocolate, are made specifically for Graze Craze. What they don’t intentionally source, like the dips, sauces and jams, they make fresh in house.

Seneca’s Italian Deli and Market

3707 Gulf Breeze Parkway

In March, Gulf Breeze resident Boaz Benzakry and his wife, Rachel, transformed the former J&J’s Pizza Shack into an old-school-inspired Italian bakery, deli and market. You can find a wide variety of sandwiches, including a chicken parm, muffaletta and four different Italians (New England Italian, New Jersey Italian, New York Italian and Turkey Italian) along with homemade pizza, stromboli and nightly dinner specials with beer and wine available to pair. They also have an in-house Italian basket featuring hard-to-find favorites such as Sicilian almond paste cookies, tiramisu, pavlovas, olive oil orange cake and sfogilatelle pastries.

Coastal Chill Company

314 Gulf Breeze Parkway

In May, Coastal Chill Company celebrated its grand opening of its brick-and-mortar sweet shop offering Italian ice and ice cream churned in house. At Coastal, the ice cream doesn't get any fresher. Some of the special flavors they have offered include homemade key lime pie, lemon blueberry swirl, toasted coconut chip, banana pudding and Cookie Monster. An even cooler option, the Italian ice, packs refreshing flavor combinations such as pink lemonade, mojito and pina colada. If you would rather sip on your treat, the shop also offers a variety of floats, refreshers and lotus energy drinks.

Taco Mama

1480 Tiger Park Lane Suite C

In September, Taco Mama replaced the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Gulf Breeze’s Tiger Point Pavilion, specializing in customizable tacos and fresh margaritas. The Gulf Breeze location is owned and operated by franchisee Alan Renfroe and will mark the first location in all of Florida. The menu brings a wide variety of tacos, salads, burrito baskets, nachos, quesadillas, side dishes and specialty beverages to the area. As the name implies, tacos are a highlight. To create your perfect taco, you can choose from 11 different protein options, 22 fresh free toppings and seven salsa and sauces.

Milton area

Cotton Country Café

9389 Chumuckla Highway

Many miles of country roads and wide-open acres of land will lead you to Cotton Country Café – a Southern haven neighboring a Tom Thumb gas station off Chumuckla Highway that opened in June, filled with smells of hot, homemade cornbread and sweet nostalgia of your grandma’s kitchen. The Cotton Country Cafe's core menu is short and sweet. Bacon jalapeno burgers, grilled cheese, chicken salad, cheese grits, and biscuits and gravy. But the specials are really where the restaurant shines. Meatloaf Wednesdays have become a “hot topic" in town, and are served with a volcano of skin-mixed-in buttermilk mashed potatoes filled with rich, drinkable gravy and a slice of cornbread to soak it all up.

Brown Bagger (second location)

6820 Caroline St.

In Feburary, East Hill’s beloved Brown Bagger food truck added a second permanent location at Milton’s Gulf Coast Garage Patio Bar. The original location opened in January 2021 and has maintained a longstanding residency at Alga Beer Company, and the business has been winning over customers ever since with its fun-loving service and playful rotating burger specials. The Milton menu is made up of the same tried-and-true favorites that made the Pensacola location famous, from the original Bagger Burger loaded up with a quarter pound Waygu beef, American cheese, grilled onions and topped with Bagger Sauce atop a potato bun, to the craveable sides, like the truffle parm fries and fried Brussels sprouts.

The Prost Office Brewery

6821 Caroline St.

In March, brothers and U.S. Air Force veterans Sam and Brandon Howell transformed the former Brew Angels Brew Pub in the old Milton post office for its next chapter as The Prost Office Brewery. They offer a wide variety of beers, canned and drafts, including regional brews. If you can’t choose from one of the 24 taps, The Prost Office also offers flights, which allow you to choose four served to you on a custom wood-engraved plate. They also have a variety of menu items that come from the kitchen, like the giant German pretzel, slow cooked pulled pork sandwich and Early Delivery Breakfast Burger with sunny-side-up egg placed on top.

Mikey’s Corner Shack

5168 Stewart St.

In August, longtime Pensacola area chef Mike Tilton bought the popular outdoor eatery previously known as Cosse’s Corner Shack. Tilton graduated culinary school in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2009 and has worked his way cooking and bartending through Pensacola restaurants from Jubilee Oyster Bar & Grille to Hilton’s H2O, most recently serving as the executive chef for Legends Café for the Andrews Institute for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Tilton has added a variety of his own creations to the menu, like the crab cakes with pickled okra relish, a beer battered fish sandwich and the “Shack Supreme” with thin sliced peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted Swiss on a toasted hoagie.

Pace area

Sky’s Pizza Pie

4275 Woodbine Road

In September, Sky’s Pizza, Pensacola's cult-favorite New York-style pizza joint at 5559 N. Davis Highway, expanded its footprint into Pace. The second location should feel familiar to Sky’s regulars, with its similar collection of quirky art and beloved weekly specials. However, the new location is about 1,400 square feet smaller than the Pensacola shop. The new location has all the fan-favorite menu items along with a grab-and-go area to the Pace shop with ready-made dinners and desserts for customers to grab on the run.

Cosse’s Place

3601 Highway 90

After fire destroyed much of Cosse’s Place in May of 2023, owner Mike Cosse reopened the fan-favorite New Orleans style restaurant bigger and better than ever in Pace. Cosse’s Place die-hard fans will find their familiar favorites on the menu that have carried over to the new location, along with some exciting new additions, including a liquor license. Now, customers will be able to order a Bayou Martini with their oysters on the half shell, or a Bloody Mary over weekend brunch. Cosse’s Place serves lunch and dinner seven days a week, along with a few brunch items available on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant’s décor plays the part to pair with the Louisiana-inspired cuisine, with Cosse’s gifted and collected Louisiana treasures scattered throughout the restaurant.

Navarre area

Birria Babes

8495 Navarre Parkway

In April, Birria Babes opened as stationary food truck run by two Texan sisters serving “authentic TexMex Blends that you will not find anywhere else locally.” They are your go-to-gals for all things birria, shredded pork and beef dishes. Some of their specialties include their signature birria tacos, their birria crunch quesadilla, elote and sopapilla cheesecake. They also offer a variety of specialty beverages, including fresh fruit agua frescas and horchata.

