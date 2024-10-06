Open in App
    Pensacola News Journal

    Here's a look back at some of the biggest stories from the past week

    By From Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPWQs_0vwF340A00

    Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

    Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

    Pensacola to spend $1 million on small shelters to get people off the street

    The city of Pensacola is looking for local service providers who would be willing to place small temporary, city-provided shelters on their property.

    Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said he plans to use about $1 million in unencumbered American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase small, semi-permanent shelters that can be placed strategically throughout the community to increase the stock of housing available to get people off the street.

    Reeves said the cost to install a 70-square-foot, single-person unit was around $20,000, and that there are two-person units that are a little more expensive. He said the city had issued a request for proposals that will allow it to get the most competitive prices across the board.

    Read full story: Pensacola to spend $1 million on small shelters to get people off the street

    ECSO arrests Gulf Breeze doctor accused of running pill mill for 2 counts of murder

    The embattled Gulf Breeze doctor accused of running a pill mill out of her office was arrested Thursday on two counts of murder.

    Escambia County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed to the News Journal that deputies served a Santa Rosa County arrest warrant on 72-year-old Dr. Elaine Sharp just after 1 p.m., booking her into Escambia County Jail for two counts of murder.

    Sharp, who is an OB/GYN based in Gulf Breeze, has been the subject of Florida Department of Law Enforcement and FBI investigations since June 2023 when reports allege some of her patient's may have died due to her "dangerous prescribing practices."

    Read more here: ECSO arrests Gulf Breeze doctor accused of running pill mill for 2 counts of murder

    Insomnia Cookies to make Pensacola debut

    Fan-favorite dessert company Insomnia Cookies is setting up shop at 1765 E. Nine Mile Road with plans to open in late fall or early winter.

    The new location will be in the University Town Center, which is becoming a busy food and beverage destination, also home to Yummy Poke & Bubble Tea , VooDoo BBQ & Grill and Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt . Insomnia Cookies is best known for its warm cookies delivered right to your door late into the night.

    Read more here: Insomnia Cookies is coming to Pensacola. Here's what we know.

    'Making neighborhoods better one kick at a time': ECSO shut down 35 drug houses this year.

    Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and his administration has invested heavily into investigating and shutting down so-called "drug houses" throughout the county.

    This year between January and August, his agency has shut down 35 major drug houses. Though they range in size and product, Simmons says even the minor drug houses can cause problems with the community they're in and can pose serious danger to its residents.

    "There's certainly a connection between drugs and violent crime," Simmons said. "Most of (Escambia's) violent crime is drug-related.

    Read full story: 'Making neighborhoods better one kick at a time': ECSO shut down 35 drug houses this year.

    SS United States to be sunk off Okaloosa County after Escambia came up short for bid

    The historic ocean liner, SS United States appears to be headed to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area . The ship was sought after by both Escambia and Okaloosa counties as an artificial reef , but Okaloosa County and the SS United States Conservancy announced Tuesday that Okaloosa’s Board of County Commissioners has approved a contingent contract to acquire the ship and convert it into the world’s largest artificial reef , a record that is currently held by the Oriskany off Escambia County.

    According to Okaloosa, part of the deal would also include county funding to support the Conservancy’s establishment of an innovative land-based museum that will provide divers, residents and visitors an opportunity to learn about the legacy of America’s Flagship.

    Okaloosa County signed an agreement to purchase the ship in August after Escambia's Tourist Development Council decided to put off a discussion about purchasing the grand ocean liner.

    Escambia County’s Natural Resources Department remains committed to building up the county’s artificial reef program and is looking at other ship opportunities, but nothing that is ready yet for discussion.

    Read more here: SS United States to be sunk off Okaloosa County after Escambia came up short for bid

    Escambia board favors surprise bidder on OLF 8 in Beulah over other offers

    The latest group interested in buying Escambia County’s OLF 8 property has quickly moved to the top of the board’s list of bidders for the property known as Navy Outlying Field 8 . Montgomery, Alabama based commercial real estate development company Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC (JWA) is partnering with Chad Henderson , founder and chief executive officer of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, and former Pensacola mayor and real estate developer Ashton Hayward to buy and develop the property.

    Although the group has only recently expressed interest, some commissioners said they are ready to make a deal and asked staff to begin negotiating a purchase contract. The group’s plan is to buy the entire 530-plus acres for an undetermined price and create a mixed-use development with retail and entertainment, office, hotels, medical and light industry.

    The county has turned down multiple offers for all or part of OLF 8 from other companies, like D.R. Horton, and has been negotiating off and on with Beulah Town Center for months. The developer offered to buy all or part of the property but says the county has run hot and cold in its responsiveness and willingness to negotiate.

    Read more here: Escambia board favors surprise bidder on OLF 8 in Beulah over other offers

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Here's a look back at some of the biggest stories from the past week

    J.W. Brogan
    1d ago
    Having personally watched Pensacola politicians pocket money for over 30 years that million dollars to help get homeless people off the street and into a more liveable situation is gonna result in like 3 Coleman tents and a barrel fire. Someone is gonna pocket 95% of that money. Most recent example: They kept voting "No" for building the skatepark (that is literally being used 24/7) because the "Powers That Be" decided we hadn't raised enough money for a bathroom to be installed at the skatepark. The money was raised, I think it was $800,000. Luckily the politicians allowed the skatepark to get built...without the almost million dollar bathroom. Park has been open for over a year and there's no longer any talk of building a bathroom there but they delayed building it for a long time because of that. The money didn't just disappear, somebody pocketed it.
    Tacoma Aroma
    1d ago
    Wonder what this will really turn into?
    View all comments
